“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety”

Benjamin Franklin

The climbing tree- children in their natural habitat…………

I just spent the past week in Columbia, SC with my wife babysitting our granddaughter (6) and grandson (4) while their parents took a needed and well-deserved vacation. The grandkids attend a Montessori school. On the first afternoon, when we picked them up we had to enter a playground where kids were engaged in various unstructured activities. As we walked under a tree, I looked up and saw it was full of children climbing or sitting on the branches, some quite high above the ground. No adults were nearby supervising them.

On the one hand, it seemed the most natural thing in the world- kids love climbing trees (I loved to do this as a boy). On the other hand, it was so unexpected and out of step with today’s culture of risk aversion, that I was taken aback. Didn’t the teachers know someone could fall and get hurt? What about liability and lawsuits from irate parents? The casual attitude toward this potentially dangerous children’s activity made me reflect on how much value we have come to place on being safe.

In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, it is difficult to choose which was the worst from among the many failings in how this was managed, but I think a good argument can be made for the relentless push for safety above all else. This has been labeled the culture of safetyism (COS).

COS promotes the lie that safety, whether physical or emotional, takes precedence above everything else in life. As a direct result of this, it also promotes the lie that it is the responsibility of government to keep us safe even if it requires force in the form of censorship, regulations, and even mandates.

“If it only saves one life…..” was a soundbite repeatedly uttered by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the Covid pandemic. It encapsulated an attitude used to justify unprecedented measures including continued lockdowns, social distancing, universal mask use, and closures of schools and “non-essential” businesses all in the name of safety. These measures were pursued almost obsessively even when their inefficacy and even harm were recognized. They were used almost exclusively by the democratic left to represent the high moral position that every human life was so valuable that it was worth any price to safeguard. Those who argued for opening up society, returning kids to school, and eliminating measures such as universal masking were demonized as ignorant, evil, uncaring persons who refused to “follow the science” (a discussion for another day).

I was astonished at the unquestioning willingness of so many Americans to give up essential civil liberties in the pursuit of safety on the say-so of government bureaucrats during the pandemic, even after real experts began to question the unprecedented measures, many of which we now know were without any scientific support or merit, e.g. six-foot social distancing and closing schools.

Those who expressed concerns over the economic harms of Draconian pandemic measures were said to prioritize money over human lives, conveniently ignoring the direct link between economic disruption and excess deaths related to loss of jobs, bankruptcies, deaths of despair, healthcare disruptions, and unhealthy coping habits, e.g. alcohol, drugs, inactivity.

The COS presumes that any risk is unacceptable if it has the potential to lead to harm, whether injury or death. On this basis, one might assume that the best way to live a long life would be to stay in bed and never venture out into the dangerous, unpredictable world. This simplistic overreaction to risk fails to allow for a myriad negative outcomes of prolonged bedrest which can also be harmful: loss of muscle mass and bone density, obesity, pneumonia, and bedsores, to name a few. In addition there is the arguably worse diminished quality of life from contracted horizons due to overreliance on safety.

Prioritizing safety above all else is like living life on a perpetually bland diet. You may adapt to it, but it will never provide the satisfaction of a diet replete with new and interesting flavors.

To be clear, I am not advocating that anyone should deliberately put their life at risk for thrills. You don’t have to swim with sharks, bungee jump off a bridge, free solo El Capitan, or otherwise defy death on a regular basis. You just need to push your limits a bit now and then and do something you did not think you could do. It might be to travel to someplace new, embark on a program to improve yourself, write a book, try something you have never eaten before, or even just engage with someone you disagree with. It might even be to climb a tree!

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

