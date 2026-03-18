“We have been at war with this regime for 47 years.”

Condoleezza Rice

I am a retired plastic surgeon. I have lots of opinions on innumerable topics so why should you pay attention to my opinion on the current war with Iran? The answer is simple: you shouldn’t. What you should do is learn as much as you can of the history leading up to the bombs dropping. My sources include the likes of military historian Victor Davis Hanson and commentators such as the experts of the Hoover Institute (I recommend the video above in its entirety). I have also found Jeff Childers’ Coffee & Covid Substack to be unusually informative in explaining nuance and context of current events. His most recent post provides a perspective from, of all places, Al Jazeera. He very analytical. He is also hilarious and an optimist, two traits seriously absent in today’s debates.

What you should not do is pay much attention to the legacy media, which has proven itself to be ideologically biased against anything this administration does. The same goes for politicians on the left. I would even ignore politicians on the right unless they are particularly expert on Middle East history and politics. Most are like me- not.

Much is made that Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States. Tucker Carlson is voicing this endlessly. Yes, the same Tucker who gave uncritical platforms to Darryl Cooper and Nick Fuentes. The recent resignation, some would say defection, of Joe Kent, Trump’s Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, in opposition to the war has caused shock waves in the media. His resignation letter can be read here. His status as a decorated military officer and Gold Star spouse who lost his wife in Iraq makes him undeniably both credible and sympathetic. My good friend and retired Marine Corps Major, Henry Salmans weighs in on this in his usual measured, reasoned, and considerate way. I cannot improve on his words.

“Why I Believe the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent’s Assessment of Iran Is Off Target I want to begin by saying plainly that I hold deep respect for Joe Kent. He is a combat veteran with multiple deployments. He is also a Gold Star husband whose first wife, Navy Senior Chief Shannon Kent, was killed in action in Syria. No serious person should minimize the emotional, psychological, and moral weight of that experience. War imprints itself on the human soul in ways statistics and policy papers never can. But precisely because of that reality, we must also be honest: Personal grief can sometimes shape geopolitical interpretation. And in Kent’s case, I believe it has. Trauma and the Search for Meaning When someone loses a spouse in combat, especially in a conflict that later feels strategically ambiguous, it is natural to search for a framework that explains the loss. One such framework is the belief that the war itself was unnecessary — or worse, manufactured. Kent’s public resignation over U.S. involvement in conflict with Iran appears to reflect not only a policy disagreement but also a deeply personal conclusion: that Middle Eastern wars are traps driven by outside interests and misinformation. This interpretation is emotionally understandable. But emotional understandability is not the same as historical accuracy. The Empirical Record of the Iranian Regime The Islamic Republic of Iran is not a theoretical threat constructed in think tanks. It is a regime with a documented, multi-decade operational history of targeting American personnel and interests through asymmetric warfare. Since 1984, Iran has held the longest continuous designation by the United States as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. This designation did not emerge from ideology alone — it arose from accumulated intelligence, battlefield evidence, and legal findings across administrations of both political parties. Beirut, 1983 — Iran-backed operatives conducted the Marine barracks bombing that killed 241 American service members. Khobar Towers, 1996 — An Iran-linked attack killed 19 U.S. airmen. Iraq War era — Iranian-supplied explosively formed penetrators were used by proxy militias, contributing to hundreds of American deaths. Recent proxy attacks (2023–2026) — Iranian-aligned groups carried out over 180 attacks on U.S. forces in the region. Direct retaliation strikes (2020) — Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. bases, causing traumatic brain injuries to more than 100 service members. These are not speculative narratives. They are operational realities recorded in after-action reports, intelligence assessments, court rulings, and congressional testimony. Strategic Culture Matters Iran’s behavior is not episodic — it is structural. Its security doctrine relies heavily on proxy warfare conducted through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force. Groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iraqi militias function as extensions of Iranian state power. This model allows Tehran to: • Project influence without triggering full conventional retaliation • Maintain plausible deniability • Wear down adversaries over time • Advance regional dominance In that context, slogans like “Marg bar Amrika” (“Death to America”), regularly echoed by leadership figures such as Ali Khamenei are not merely rhetorical theater. They reinforce an ideological posture that has repeatedly coincided with lethal operational activity against Americans and allies. The Alliance Reality From the perspective articulated by leaders such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and supported by statements from the President preemptive action in the current conflict is framed not as submission to foreign pressure but as: Protection of deployed American forces Maintenance of deterrence credibility Prevention of broader regional escalation Support for long-standing alliance commitments This is the classic tension between isolationist restraint and forward deterrence strategy. Kent clearly stands on the former side. Many national security professionals stand on the latter. Where Kent’s Analysis May Miss the Mark Kent’s argument assumes that Iran posed no imminent threat and that intervention primarily serves external interests. But this perspective risks: • Underestimating the cumulative pattern of Iranian proxy warfare • Discounting intelligence indicators not visible to the public • Ignoring alliance deterrence dynamics • Conflating strategic fatigue from past wars with present threat assessment Most importantly, it risks interpreting a regime’s long-standing hostile behavior through the lens of personal war disillusionment rather than strategic continuity. Compassion Without Strategic Amnesia It is possible — and necessary — to hold two truths at once: Joe Kent’s grief and caution about war deserve respect. Iran’s decades-long record of hostile action demands sober recognition. A nation cannot formulate policy based solely on the psychological aftermath of previous conflicts. Nor can it ignore empirical evidence of adversary intent and capability. In my view, Kent’s resignation reflects a deeply human reaction to loss and frustration with endless conflict. But it does not adequately account for the enduring strategic nature of the Iranian regime — or the reality that deterrence failures can cost even more American lives in the future.” Semper Fidelis, Hank

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I cannot help but reflect on the wisdom of the words of the great Thomas Sowell, “There area no solutions. There are only tradeoffs.” All decisions on complex, sweeping issues we face today from culture battles, to health policy, to the environment, to geopolitical strategy, to military action are the result of weighing the pros and cons then taking the path that does the most good with the least harm. Medicine, my profession, is nothing more than this: educating oneself on the risks versus benefits of any medical or surgical treatment then acting accordingly to the benefit of the patient.

My own research and admittedly limited knowledge of the history of the region, coupled with my experience traveling in the Middle East three times- twice on medical missions to Palestine and once as a tourist, and always maintaining a Biblical perspective lead me to support the current military action, even if it directly impacts me in higher gas prices and a drop (gulp) in the value of my retirement portfolio, because I think there are bigger things at stake than my own interests. The reader of this may disagree and I welcome other perspectives.

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What I find interesting is the ambivalence among our allies, even those who initially, or still, oppose this action; their big fear now is that the U.S. will withdraw before Iran is utterly destroyed leaving the world to continue to deal with a poisonous, terrorist, theocratic regime committed to destabilizing the region and destroying the West, committed to obtaining a nuclear weapons, and abetted by other nation’s dependence on its oil.

In this war, we are, all of us, spectators with little to no ability to influence the action on the field short of our vote. I know what my vote will be. What will be yours?

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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No politics or opinion, just my humble effort to document the unique process of becoming a plastic surgeon and a unique window into a fascinating and widely misunderstood specialty.

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