Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
15h

I vote for fear of God, wisdom, a strong moral compass, integrity, decisiveness, and commitment to that which produces freedom and liberty. We live in a free country that allows us the freedom to express our opinions, but in the end, I hope and pray that our country will always be led by a person with the above qualities. It took the present occupant of the President's office to make the hard, yet essential and important recent decisions regarding Iran which the last 6 presidents did not. Thanks for the helpful clarification. There is so much distorted and untrue propaganda that we all have to sift through these days.

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