My father-in-law Harold Greenlee

Whenever I go to my favorite store, Lowe’s, I am asked at the check-out counter if I am a veteran. Lowe’s provides discounts for veterans. I am always a bit conflicted by this question and typically answer, “no.”

Why do I do this? I served in the US Navy for 13 years- 4 as a medical student on a full Navy scholarship, 5 years as a resident in general surgery at the US Naval Hospital, Oakland, CA, 1 year as a general medical officer with the Pacific fleet on the USS Wabash, AOR-5, and 3 years as a general surgeon at the US Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan. When I left active service in 1987, I remained in the reserves for another 2 years before finally leaving the Navy altogether with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Never one who considered entering the military until it became a financial necessity to pay for medical school, I loved my time in the Navy. I obtained great training, traveled parts of the world I had never seen, had memorable experiences unique to military life, made lifelong friends, and left with no debt, wonderful memories, and no regrets. I like to think that I provided sufficient service in those years to justify the Navy’s investment in me. I feel it was a win/win for us both.

During my year on board the USS Wabash, I was involved in two major operations. One involved the directive from then President Carter to seek and rescue Vietnamese leaving Vietnam in boats to escape the communist government that was rounding up those South Vietnamese who had co-operated with the US during the war. The other was Operation Eagle Claw, the failed attempt to rescue the American hostages in Iran in 1980. In that one, the Wabash left station in the Indian Ocean and returned to the US before the actual attempt was made.

So, am I a veteran? I don’t feel like one. I have met many real veteran’s, both men and women, including a Sopwith Camel pilot who fought against Baron Von Richthofen’s flying circus in WWI. They served during “hot” wars. They have seen terrible things and done terrible things. Some have been left crippled, physically and/or emotionally, permanently scarred by their experiences.

One of them was my father-in-law, Harold Greenlee. He served proudly in the Marines in the Pacific theater in WWII, on Peleliu during the island campaign and, later in the Korean conflict. One of his roles was using a flame thrower. He never spoke of those experiences except once when I asked him a direct question and he related seeing a fellow marine frantically trying to hold in his intestines after being disemboweled. His brief time in service affected the rest of his life. Although his was a classic case of post-traumatic stress disorder, he never sought or received any care for this. He was a true veteran.

My brother-in-law began his military career as a Marine private and over twenty years later retired from the Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He, too, is a true veteran.

My father presented himself for induction early in WWII. An engineer for Pan American Airways, he was deemed essential to the war effort at home. He was enlisted in the Navy with the rating of Yeoman (administrative), returned to serve out the war at his job with Pan Am in New York, and received an honorable discharge from the Navy after the war. He never considered himself a veteran.

I hold real veteran’s in the highest regard. They have my respect, admiration, and gratitude. I would not presume to include myself in their ranks. Although I am proud of my service, it was based on financial convenience, not patriotic fervor. I never had to sacrifice. I was never in harm’s way. I left intact in body and soul.

If asked if I ever served in the military, I will honestly and proudly answer, “yes.” If asked if I am a veteran, I will answer, “no” and add to that my prayer that God will bless all who truly are.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Senior Fellow at Do No Harm

