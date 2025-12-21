“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.” John 1:1-3 (NIV)

The walled Old City of Jerusalem viewed from atop the Mount of Olives. The gold structure is the Al Aqsa Mosque.

What can I add to the story of Christmas that has not already been said? The honest answer is: nothing. What I can do is offer my own reflection on the subject of stories. You see, the story of Christmas is just that, a story. Our lives are filled with stories from our earliest childhood. Some are true. Many are not. All cultures have in common that they abound in folk tales, fairy tales, and legends.

Certain stories just speak to something in every person because they touch on a deep human desire. We want to count, to know that our existence matters. Viktor Frankl, a psychologist who survived the Nazi concentration camps spoke to this in his book, Man’s Search for Meaning. We want to not only be relevant, but to be selfless and good, i.e. to be heroic. Yes, for some this is for personal recognition or gain, but for most of us I believe there is a desire hard-wired into our nature to meet a universal standard of goodness, even when achieving that means we must sacrifice our wants or needs, or ourselves.

Of all the stories told, none is more admired than that of the hero who sacrifices the ultimate- their life, to save others. We reserve our highest military decoration, not for those who achieved some critical military objective, but for those who sacrificed themselves so their comrades in arms might live. Every culture has a story, or stories, of a hero who sacrificed him or herself for the greater good.

The story of death and resurrection is not unique to Christianity. It exists in Egyptian, Indian, Norse, Mesopotamian, and even New World mythology. Is Christianity just another retelling of this widespread tale? I pondered this for much of my life. Sometimes revelation comes to us in surprising ways and from an unexpected source.

Pi and Richard Parker

Years ago I read the marvelous book, the Life of Pi, by Yann Martel. It tells the story of young Piscine Patel, an Indian boy born into a Hindu family. When he learns of Islam, he embraces that. The same with Judaism and, finally, with Christianity because he loves the God that runs through all these religions. Pi’s family owns a z00 and is moving to Canada with all their animals to escape political upheaval in India in the 1970’s. Their Japanese freighter sinks in a storm and only Pi survives on a lifeboat he shares with a zebra, an orangutang, a hyena, and a tiger, that he names Richard Parker. In the end, only Pi and Richard Parker survive to make landfall after months at sea. When interviewed by insurance investigators for the shipping company, Pi weaves an incredible story of pluck and ingenuity which allow him to survive for months on a lifeboat in the company of the tiger. When the agents express disbelief, he tells a different, factual tale in which he, his mother, a young, injured sailor, and a treacherous ship’s cook fight for survival. Pi asks the agents which story they prefer to carry back to the ship’s owners. They choose the one with the animals. Pi says, cryptically, “And so it goes with God.”

Pi’s fictional spiritual journey mirrors that of Martel himself, a seeker who embraces multiple religions, including Christianity, for the richness and meaning they add to life over stark facts.

In Christianity, we are presented with two stories:

One is the story of an itinerant preacher who claims to be the Messiah prophesied in the Old Testament, allegedly performs a variety of miracles, runs afoul of Jewish and Roman authorities, is ignominiously crucified, and placed in a borrowed tomb. There are questions whether he actually died or not and whether his followers spirited him away. Regardless, his story spawns a new religion that grows and eventually becomes worldwide. The story contains elements of known myths and legends, and becomes just one of several religions, all of which are equivalent. One can choose to embrace one, all, or none of them. Atheists reject them all, of course, in preference to strictly factual rationality.

The second is the story of God weaving a rich tapestry, with threads dating to the beginning of time in which humans play the central role. In the fall of Adam and Eve, humans reject God, seeking to be gods themselves. Jesus is God in the flesh and represents the expression of God’s love and plan for redemption of fallen humanity. In some mysterious way, Jesus is simultaneously fully God and fully man. He is not a victim but a victor, allowing himself to be physically killed all the while having the ability to save himself, but choosing not to do so. The Old Testament Jewish practice of animal sacrifice prepares us for the ultimate sacrifice- God Himself. In his dying and subsequent resurrection, Jesus reconciles broken humanity for all time to a God who, while loving, must also be just. Salvation requires only one thing- faith.

Which is the better of the two? We must choose one. Which has the better story: Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Mormonism, Buddhism, Taoism, one of the many other lesser religions, or Christianity?

Pi (Martel) clearly implies that Christianity, as expressed in the second version, has the best story. I agree. When is comes to explaining the origin of our universe, the contradictions within us wherein we are all capable of unspeakable evil and sublime good, how a loving yet just God can redeem humanity, why every person has infinite value independent of their station in life, and what the future holds for each of us, Christianity, hands down, has the best story.

The best part, the most amazing part, is that it is also true.

Merry Christmas and don’t forget the reason for the season.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

PS- I think every Christian, if able, should try to make a pilgramage to Israel. Nothing brings the historicity of Christianity alive like walking on the cobblestone streets in Jerusalem and contemplating the story of Christianity in its birthplace.

