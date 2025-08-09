A “premie” in an incubator in the NICU

As with so much in life, as I have gained life experiences, matured, reflected, and worked to inform myself, my views on many issues have changed. Abortion is one of those.

When I was a young man, the issue of abortion was an abstraction. The premises for legal abortion on demand were compelling, or so I thought. After all, why shouldn’t women have the choice of what to do with their bodies, including dealing with an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy?

Before I started medical school in the fall of 1974, I worked as a nurse’s aid in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at Jackson Memorial Hospital, a huge county hospital serving the greater Miami area. At that time premature infants born as early as 28 weeks (a full-term pregnancy is 40 weeks) could be saved, but it was still touch and go at times. Such premature babies were prone to severe pulmonary problems and bleeding into the brain, among many other serious, sometimes fatal, problems. The work to get them out of the NICU was intense.

Over the years, the age at which premature babies have a better than 50:50 chance of making it has dropped down to around 24 weeks. At that age, the average baby is 12 inches long and weighs 1.3 lbs. Curtis Zye-Keith Means, is listed in the Guiness Book of Records as the youngest surviving “premie.” He was born at 21 weeks and given a 1% chance of surviving. Today Curtis is a thriving 4-year-old.

The Supreme Court ruled in Roe vs Wade in January 1973 affirming a woman’s right to an abortion and the flood gates opened with annual abortion numbers peaking at 1.6 million in 1990.

In medical school, we had a British professor, an obstetrician/gynecologist, who lectured us about his specialty. He seemed to take special delight in describing himself as an “abortionist,” possibly for shock value. As far as I was concerned, there was no real moral issue with abortion. There were numerous medical indications for abortions and, after all, the “fetus” (we never referred to it as a baby) wasn’t really a person, was it?

In the ensuing years, I was busy with my residency in general surgery, then plastic surgery, starting a private practice, being a husband and father of three. Abortion was not something relevant to me, but even so I could not help but be aware of the heated debate over this. The arguments for abortion on demand included, among others: it was the woman’s body to do with what she wished, a woman should not have to endure an unwanted pregnancy due to failure of birth control or simply a moment of indiscretion, better to abort than give birth to an unwanted child, the fetus was not really a person until it could survive outside the womb.

The more I thought about this, the weaker these arguments seemed. The fetus is not an appendage of the female body, to be discarded as convenient. From conception, it is a unique human being with traits from both mother and father, albeit fully dependent on the mother for life. My experience in the NICU showed me that the line denoting viability outside the womb is not static. Does this mean that the moment a fetus achieves personhood shifts as well? How can anyone claim to know when a fetus merits the protection we accord to persons? This seems to me the height of arrogance- to destroy a fetus based on something as fungible and imprecise as gestational age .

Abortion has often been presented as simply one choice among others to deal with an unwanted pregnancy. It is seen as a low risk, simple, out-patient procedure which is almost uniformly successful in eliminating a problem fetus. It is now recognized, however, that many women experience emotional, mental health, and spiritual harm after undergoing a medically unnecessary abortion.

As physicians, we take an oath which has traditionally been the Hippocratic Oath. This includes the admonition to refrain from inducing an abortion with medication and is often summarized by the command “primum non nocere” (above all, do no harm). My medical school class took the more updated Oath of Maimonides which also commands physicians to do not harm.

Physicians have a sacred obligation to protect and preserve life whenever possible. In the case of a pregnant woman, that includes the unborn child. If we are to err, we should always err on the side of preserving life. Yes, there are complicated cases in which one or the other can be saved, but not both; there are terrible genetic accidents that produce monstrous, non-viable deformities; syndromes in which the child will suffer and ultimately die. There are cases of pregnancy arising from rape. These are undeniably terrible situations and women, their families, and their doctors deserve the freedom to make difficult choices without interference or judgement. These, however, are a very small percentage of abortions done; 95 % involve termination of a healthy pregnancy by choice.

I have come to conclude that abortion on demand is wrong. I agree with Hubert Humphrey who said, “The moral test of government is how it treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the aged; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy, and the handicapped.” By this standard, I fear we have heaped burning coals upon our collective heads.

I am also a realist and accept that not everyone will agree with me. We are all imperfect human beings living in an imperfect world and some compromise is inevitable. I grudgingly accept the position of former President Bill Clinton, who said abortions should be “legal, safe, and rare.”

In view of the words of Jeremiah (1:5), we should approach the topic of abortion with fear and trembling. And a great deal of humility, something all too often sadly lacking.

Final thought: It has been suggested that men should have no say on the abortion issue because they do not become pregnant and do not have to make the hard decisions that result. There are, however, two parties in every pregnancy and I believe that men have a right and moral responsibility to weigh in on abortion.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

