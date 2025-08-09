Beyond Plastic MD

Rick McCarthy, LMFT
1d

Thank you, Rick, for addressing this overwhelming and important moral and cultural issue. I, like you and many from our era were not paying close attention to many important issues in 1973, other than school, dating, and future job prospects.

It was not until a few years into my practice, I read an article on the significant correlation between women who suffered from depression and anxiety, and prior experiences with abortion. The "conventional wisdom" at the time, and still today, was that women would not experience any long-term negative effects to abortion, and I have since discovered that they were wrong, as well as purposely misleading. Anecdotally, I began asking women at intake, "have you ever had a pregnancy that did not go full term?" I remember initially being shocked at the significant correlation between prior abortions and mental health symptoms, especially depression.

In short, if a person does something morally wrong, whether they believe it is or not, or someone else tells them everything is fine, our body, mind, and spirit knows better. These women are emotionally and spiritually injured, and our culture gaslights them and attempts to convince them that nothing happened. They are not able to heal from this trauma or grieve their loss. Even with men, I have worked with many men over the years who have described the "gut punch" they experienced when their child was aborted, even though, at the time, they were not consciously aware this was occurring. A large instinctual part of every man is to protect their children.

I hope and pray that God is merciful, and continues to heal our world of this horrible injury to our unborn, our women, our marriages, families, and society.

Robin Motz
1d

Women die in childbirth, so they should have a right to avoid this

