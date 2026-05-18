I met the recent news that the U.S. had agreed to import more beef from China (or was it that China agreed to export more beef to the U.S.?) with more than a little ambivalence. My feelings may be better described as annoyance bordering on outright irritation. Why?

I have taken a personal stand against all things China, or rather all things that benefit the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Note the emphasis on the word “Communist”. No, I am not anti-Chinese, xenophobic, anti-Asian, or simply a bigot. The Chinese people have my respect and admiration for their culture, industry, and history. Not so the CCP. I am anti-communist.

Communism is antithetical to all that our country is and represents. It replaces the individual with the state. It denies that the individual possesses unalienable rights that no government has the right to take away. It tells people what to think, where they can go, how much they can possess, limits how far they can go in their personal and professional lives. While preaching equity and elimination of class, it invariably creates a small, favored class that makes all the rules and enforces those rules with the threat of imprisonment and even death. Communism has murdered and starved more people than any other political/economic ideology in the history of mankind.

Chinese Communism has killed more of its own citizens, in fact killed more people, period, than any other system in history. The deaths in the Cultural Revolution and Great Leap Forward are impossible to precisely count but estimates range from 30 million on up to over 55 million. Only Stalinist Russia and Nazi Germany came close to these numbers.

I could go on and on with the CCP’s role in the cultural genocide in Tibet, cultural and actual genocide of the Uyghurs, persecution of Christians and Falen Gong, forced organ harvesting, imprisonments of dissidents, cyberhacking, surveillance, technology theft, disdain for norms of world trade, support for terrorist and totalitarian states, and, let us not forget that the CCP gave us the Covid pandemic and misled the world by allowing international travel from Wuhan while quarantining travel within its own borders. I agree with those who use these and countless other nefarious activities by the CCP to label China as our biggest economic, political, and military threat. Russia, Iran, and others are not even in the same league.

Given that my ability to influence world events is limited at best, I resolved years ago to avoid purchasing anything from China if possible. That now includes beef. It isn’t easy. Try walking through any store and see how many items you can identify that are not made in China. If not for China, I suspect that Amazon distribution centers would be largely empty. It is clear that a majority of our consumer goods come to us courtesy of the CCP.

Irrespective of all of the above, I am a realistic and accept that we will have to learn to live with the CCP for the foreseeable future and this includes diplomatic and economic engagement, so I am sympathetic to President Trump’s efforts to engage with the CCP and enter into trade deals with them. I approve, to a degree. As long as we protect our national security, are not giving away the farm, and have effective means of monitoring that they are keeping their end of the bargain. Best would be if we could avoid them entirely but, as I said above, this is neither practical nor even possible as we inhabit the same planet and many of the issues we deal with are not respectful of national boundaries.

Now, in addition to Waygu beef we will soon be able to order Wuhan beef. Perhaps that will serve as a useful reminder that the CCP is not our friend and not to be trusted as far as we can throw them. Or am I being xenophobic?

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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