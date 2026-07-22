Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Kathy Stewart's avatar
Kathy Stewart
7d

You brought back SO MANY MEMORIES! I, too, wanted to be a marine biologist, had an aquarium and trained a trunk fish to follow my finger outside the aquarium until I placed it inside the water, with its bit of shrimp. Those were great days ☺️❤️

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Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
6d

Creation ! Have heard we have more knowledge of outer space than the oceans. Fascinating.

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