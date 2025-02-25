On February 12, 2025 I was interviewed by Amy Robbins on her new podcast on Parler. The link is below since I cannot yet post the actual video on this Substack. It will eventually be available on YouTube as well.

https://playtv.parler.com/v/01jmmefdw3v6k0fzxeaff0hewf

I began seeking ways to speak out in an effort to publicize the fact that the American College of Surgeons (ACS) leadership was banning Fellows in good standing for objecting to the ACS leadership’s embrace of critical race theory in the guise of DEI in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. And doing this in flagrant violation of their own rules and bylaws for disciplining members. They did this to me, subjecting me to a lifetime ban without due process or even telling me what I did that justified such an extreme punishment.

My intial goal was to have my rightful privileges restored as a dues-paying Fellow in good standing in the ACS for over thirty years, which the leadership assures me I still am, despite my ban. There is a word for this: gaslighting.

As my ban persisted month after month and year after year, now approaching its third anniversary, I educated myself on DEI and, the more I learned, the more convinced I became that this was a radical ideology that did not belong in any institution, especially a professional organization, such as the ACS. The college had always remained uncommitted to anything other than pursuing excellence in the practice of surgery, until now. Its mission statement, To serve all with skill and fidelity, appears on the great seal of the ACS and speaks volumes of the unqualified commitment to excellence in surgery and service to all patients and surgeons. DEI has changed this.

In 2020, the ACS uncritically adopted all the premises of DEI. These include that racism is systemic and must be rooted out even if this requires reverse discrimination against certain groups over others. DEI promotes segregation in the form of racial concordance, which claims, without evidence, that patients fare batter if their surgeon is of the same race. It claims that the goal of the ACS should be to have perfectly proportionate representation of races, ethnicities, genders, etc. in all areas and that the only reason for not having this must be discrimination.

The ACS claims to continue to uphold standards of excellence while promoting DEI but this cannot be true as the only way to have equitable representation to meet the demands of DEI is to lower standards for certain under-respresented groups.

For this reason, a second goal of mine became getting DEI out of the ACS once and for all, just as it is being dropped from institutions and organizations across the US. The ACS must recommit to meritocracy and excellence in surgery without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, or other immutable factors.

Finally, over the years, I have seen a clear decline in the quality of surgical education and inadequate preparation of young surgeons by residency programs to be able to confidently go into independent practice right out of their training. After discussing this with surgical peers, directors of residency programs, and even with some residents in surgical training, I realized that this problem is real and distressingly widespread, to the point where we potentially face having a generation or more of surgeons who are substandard.

This became my third reason for seeking a public forum- to tell my fellow sureons, many of whom are as clueless as I once was, and the general public that we have a serious problem in surgery and the focus on DEI is distracting our professional organizations, like the ACS, from addressing this fully.

I hope to continue to do this until my three goals are accomplished.

Thank you, Amy, for reaching out and having me on your show. I hope it breaks the internet because these issues involve all of us, patients and doctors alike.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine.

Leave a comment

Share

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is now available on Amazon in eBook and paperback. It provides a unique, educational, and entertaining glimpse into my world, the fascinating world of plastic surgeon.

Order a copy