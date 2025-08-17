I have always been devoted to the primacy of science in explaining and navigating the natural world. When I became a physician, I committed to practicing evidence-informed medicine. As a (now retired) 72-year-old physician, I have always been skeptical of taking supplements, including multi-vitamin tablets or any of the innumerable individual supplements. I still believe two general truths: in the absence of a proven deficiency, supplements are not likely to provide any meaningful benefit and most supplements just give you expensive urine.

Having said that, I have established my own supplement regimen. Is this hypocritical? Am I being untrue to me convictions? I don’t think so and here is why.

We are still in the early stages of understanding the complexities of the human body. The same applies of nutrition science. A partial list of nutrients for which we do not know an ideal daily allowance includes chromium, molybdenum, iodine, fiber, and, yes, even water. Our diet is critical to our ability to ingest those nutrients that we need, and those needs may vary with each individual. The standard American Diet, aptly abbreviated SAD, is notoriously bereft of healthy, nutritionally rich foods. Those on restricted diets such as vegans, paleo, and others also need to understand these may be deficient in certain nutrients.

I am an omnivore, which means I eat just about anything. I am also a moderate eater. I eat when I am hungry and most of the time stop eating before I feel stuffed. I am also physically active and obtain the recommended minutes of physical activity each week to include aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercises. M weight has always been in the desirable range for my height.

Below is my supplement regimen with reasons for each. It may change with new information or changes to my health. This may not be for you, but it seems to be working for me. Since I began, I have felt good and, tellingly, I have noticeably fewer colds than usual. Yes, I know. Correlation is not causation! For all of my supplements, I look for products that are certified by the United States Pharmacopoeia, an authoritative non-profit organization that sets standards for purity and bioavailability for all supplements. Those that pass have a “USP” stamp on them.

1. Daily multivitamin- this is an inexpensive, harmless way to assure yourself that you are getting the nutrients you need that might be missing in your diet. Mine is Nature Made for Him, USP.

2. Vitamin D3 1000 IU (International Units) daily- During the Covid pandemic, when I had Covid my Vitamin D levels were below normal. Two thirds of Americans are in the same boat. We know Vitamin D is crucial for normal function of our immune system. My last Vitamin D levels were normal. D3 is the best form but D2 is available for those who want a plant-based alternative. I take Nature Made USP.

3. Quercetin 500 mg per day*- this is a flavonoid, a molecule found in many fruits and vegetables. Flavonoids have anti-inflammatory properties and studies suggest they may be beneficial in slowing changes of aging and may even provide some protection against cancer. Although these are inconclusive, taking this dose is considered safe for most people. My data-driven nerd of an internist approved of this.

4. Benfotiamine 300 mg/day*- This is a derivative of vitamin B1 (thiamine). I have a strange neuropathy in my feet of unknown cause and B vitamins have been shown to benefit nerve function. To be honest I can’t tell much difference since I started this many months ago.

5. Alpha Lipoic Acid 1000 mg/day*- My internist recommended this also for my neuropathy. Evidence is inconclusive on its benefits for neuropathy such as mine, but it is safe to take long term.

6. Glucosamine 1500 mg with MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) 1500 mg/day- Glucosamine is a component of cartilage in our joints. I am a runner and have an old meniscus tear that has never caused me problems after the initial injury. MSM also seems to benefit joints by reducing inflammation and helping maintain cartilage. The combination seems to work better than either one does individually. Although study results on this, like so many in the area of supplements are mixed and inconclusive, I can run without joint pain and the combination is harmless. I use Kirkland brand USP.

* These are not USP as I was unable to find a source that was certified for them. Other sources of “certification” are unreliable so don’t put too much faith in them.

I have always been very careful recommending supplements to my patients. I have no financial interest in these or any other products. The best that anyone can do to stay healthy and experience healthy aging is to maintain a healthy weight for their height; eat moderate portions of a healthy, balanced diet; get enough sleep; manage stress; and exercise regularly. If there is a “magic bullet” for good overall health and well-being, it is exercise. Unfortunately, only 23 % of Americans meet the recommended guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Being blessed with good genes from your parents is very important. Some would say this is the most important of all. Unfortunately, none of us has any say in this. Even with good genes, we ignore the above advice for healthy living at our peril. Benjamin Franklin’s aphorism “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is still true today

Final leg of 2013 Ironman in Panama City, FL

.Disclaimer: Always check with your physician before starting on any supplement or embarking on an exercise program.

