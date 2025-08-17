Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
4Freedom's avatar
4Freedom
5m

Thank you, Doctor B! I’m happy to say I follow almost the same regime which I figured out on my own. I don’t need the ones you use for neuropathy but I do need to add the Glucosamine combo for my 82-year-old joints which are holding up well but have some aches. I do fail in the exercise area in the summer but walk 30 minutes each morning in the Fall. So, thanks again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
1h

Sorry, or not, I think I've got you beat in the supplement category, and am often embarrassed when someone witnesses me going through a pill regimen resembling a cancer patient. Like you, I've definitely noticed a strong positive correlation between aging and the size of my supplement container. And I've approached the subject just as you have; I have a symptom, I research the potential causes and cures, and then test the supplements to evaluate the results. Chondroitin and Glucosamine are great examples. I thought I had arthritis 20 years ago, and the symptoms were gone in 2 weeks. I hope and pray we get a lot more mileage out of these vintage bodies of ours!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture