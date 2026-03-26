I am not above piggy-backing on the writing of someone more articulate than me but honesty and integrity demand that I make my attribution to the author very clear. I have read the posts of Michael Smith on Facebook and his Substack, Unlicensed Punditry , for perhaps the past six months or so and find myself envious of his prodigious output, but even more of his insights and clarity in expressing them. I bow to the better writer but I wanted to add some comments to his post, which I have copied and pasted in its entirety here. I put his post text in italics and my comments in plain, bold text within parentheses. I recommend you read his post on his SubStack for yourself here and do not limit yourself to this one post; look at any of his others. I think you will come away impressed.

Victor Davis Hanson is my spirit animal and who I want to be when I grow up­—even as my wife points out, at my age, I’m running out of time for that to happen.

(I feel the same, although I could also make a case for Thomas Sowell. I discovered VDH around the end of Obama’s second term and have followed him ever since. He has been a voice of scholarly analysis within a framework of historical expertise and traditional Western values. Agree or disagree, he will make you think. I recommend him to everyone)

In an article and video from his Daily Signal perch, VDH described the modern Democrat Party as a “socialist revolutionary party,” and there is something to that diagnosis, but it seems to me to not quite go far enough. Socialism, even in its more aggressive forms, still pretends to operate within a stable framework of ideas. What we are witnessing now is something more fluid, more adaptive, and, in its way, more elusive. It is not anchored to doctrine so much as to advantage—a system that appears chaotic to the outside observer but is, in fact, highly ordered around a different set of priorities.

Call it, for lack of a better term, a politics of disordered order.

(I agree with Smith. The ever-shifting rationalizations, explanations, and positions taken by the left have made it difficult to find a secure linguistic handhold by which to argue and debate them, kind of like trying to grasp a squealing pig coated with grease.)

VDH’s definitional efforts led me to question some of the great thinkers and philosophers I have read over the years I have spent trying to grow up, and here’s what coalesced out of that interrogation.

At its core is what might be described as managerial moralism, a fusion of Friedrich Hayek and Hannah Arendt. Hayek warned of the “fatal conceit”—the belief that a small class of planners could possess enough knowledge to direct society toward a preferred outcome. Arendt, examining the ideological movements of the twentieth century, observed how political systems detach themselves from objective reality and instead operate through internally coherent narratives. Combine the two and you arrive at our modern “Know Betters”: a managerial class convinced not only that it can direct society, but that it is morally obligated to do so.

(Smith is more familiar with other philosophers than I am, a deficiency for which I blame my focus on getting into medical school in college and the intense demands of my profession thereafter. I submit that the poster boy for the “Know Betters” is Barack Obama, the smarmy, condescending, know-it-all former president who made it his mission to radically transform America from a unique, exceptional country, unlike any in history to just another unexceptional member of the family of nations, including some we would legitimately label as “failed.” As the first black president, he pushed racial identity politics and divisive racialist perceptions more than any other president. He was a more dangerous president than even Joe Biden, who I believe was manipulated by puppet masters led by Obama. Other “Know Betters” would be the likes of George Soros, Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates to name but a few.)

This belief is rarely stated plainly, but it animates everything. Ordinary citizens are seen less as participants in self-government than as variables to be managed. The “Know Betters” are not merely policymakers; they are custodians of outcomes and because they view themselves as morally superior—acting on behalf of the poor, the marginalized, the disadvantaged—they begin to see constraints not as safeguards, but as impediments.

From there, the system acquires its second defining feature: what might be called narrative opportunism, drawn again from Arendt but sharpened by George Orwell. If reality is subordinate to narrative, then positions need not remain fixed. They need only remain useful. Words are stretched, reshaped, and redeployed to fit the needs of the moment. What was once illegal becomes undocumented, what was once disorder becomes protest and what was once unequal becomes inequitable—and therefore intolerable. This is not mere semantics. It is control. As Orwell understood, if you control the language, you control the moral frame, and if you control the moral frame, you eliminate the need to argue at all.

(Examples of shifting language to further ideological agendas abound. “Diversity equity, and inclusion” have gone from their traditional, individually positive meanings to pushing racial and ethnic discrimination in order to achieve quotas and further the nebulous goals of social justice. “Gender fluidity” has turned previously universally accepted biological sex on its head with 70 genders and counting and promoted what is arguably the most abhorrent medical practice since frontal lobotomies: gender-affirming care in children to medically and surgically transform girls into boys and vice versa, creating a generation of gender cripples and detransitioners. The profession of medicine will fully recover from this abomination.)

The result is a politics of permanent reframing. Positions are adopted and discarded with astonishing speed. John Kerry’s infamous “I was for it before I was against it” was once treated as a liability; today it reads more like a professional requirement. Consistency is no longer a virtue—it is a constraint.

In a system governed by narrative, the ability to pivot is the highest political skill.

(This was clear in the near immediate rejection by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons on gender-affirming surgery in children after the Fox Varian verdict, and the almost instantaneous pivot by the American Medical Association , which went from claiming that gender-affiirming care in children was evidence-based and life-saving one day to renouncing this claim the next in lockstep with the ASPS.)

What allows this constant motion is the absence of fixed constraints—a condition that would have deeply alarmed Edmund Burke. Burke understood that stable societies depend on inherited norms, traditions, and limits. Remove those limits, and politics ceases to be a contest of ideas and becomes instead a contest of power. In such an environment, rules are provisional. Laws are situational, procedures optional, both to be invoked when useful and ignored when inconvenient.

This leads inevitably to a fourth element: ends-driven reasoning, the old logic often associated with Niccolò Machiavelli but now stripped of even its original candor. If the goal is sufficiently moral (e.g., equity, fairness, justice), then the means become secondary. Lying, repression, selective enforcement, even the quiet abandonment of democratic norms can all be justified in service of the outcome, and because the outcome itself is rarely defined with precision, it can be endlessly deferred, revised, or expanded.

(When the end is believed to be just and the moral superiority of believers is unquestioned, all opponents are deemed to be evil and unworthy of engagement. This explains the silencing and cancellation of those who object to things like DEI and gender-denying medicalization of children. It explains why ideologues so often resort to disparaging and villifying those who believe differently by labeling them as racists, misogynists, xenophobes, and transphobes. It also explains why zealots like Ibram X. Kendi refuse to debate anyone because anyone who disagrees with him must be a racist and he won’t debate racists.)

Even socialists, with all their faults, operated within a recognizable framework. They had theories—deeply flawed, often destructive, but at least internally consistent. The modern “Know Better” dispenses with even that pretense. There are no fixed rules because rules imply limits, and limits imply the possibility of failure. Better to operate in a fluid environment where every contradiction can be rebranded as nuance and every reversal as progress.

So, we arrive back at what appears, from the outside, to be incoherence but not incoherence, it is really adaptation. The system holds together precisely because it refuses to be pinned down. It is ordered around control rather the truth or principle: control of language, of narrative, and of what is considered morally permissible at any ogiven moment.

(This adaptation can be clearly demonstrated in the evolution of DEI in the American College of Surgeons. The leadership pushed the narrative of systemic racism and racial concordance in medicine for all it was worth, even to the point of transforming the College fundamentally with new values. Then, when the toxicity, divisiveness, and counterproductive effects of DEI became increasingly obvious, the ACS scrubbed some of its DEI intiatives and rebranded others as “inclusive excellence” , an oxymoron if there ever was one, and now claims that it is abiding by excecutive orders prohibiting discriminatory processes and procedures in any organization receiving federal dollars.)

A major reason I like H.L. Mencken’s thinking and writing is because he had little patience for those who claimed moral certainty while exercising political power. He understood that the most dangerous reformers are not those who doubt themselves, but those who do not. The modern “Know Better” is simply the latest incarnation: utterly convinced of his virtue, entirely untroubled by his methods, and perpetually certain that whatever he is doing at this moment—no matter how inconsistent with what he said yesterday—is not only justified, but necessary.

The old political battles were fought over ideas. The new ones are fought over definitions, and in a contest where one side reserves the right to redefine both the problem and the solution in real time, the outcome is less a matter of persuasion than of control—at least until reality, stubborn and immune to narrative, reasserts itself, as it always does.

Reality always comes, as Hemingway described bankruptcy in The Sun Also Rises in two ways­— “Gradually and then all at once”— and never without heavy cost.

(Amen)

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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