I was scrolling through “reels” on Facebook recently. When you have ADHD you can get sucked down this rabbit hole of viewing a sequence of short videos and, when you finally come up for air, you have just blown 30 minutes or even an hour, or more, of your life on stuff you won’t remember in ten minutes. That’s a story for another day.

I came upon a couple of videos featuring segments of the sets of so-called “clean” comedians. You know, the ones who refrain from profanity and their material is supposedly safe for even kids. Some of these guys- Nate Bargatze, Henry Cho, Bryan Regan, really kill it, at least for me.

One of the comedians was John Branyan. You may have heard his version of the story of the three little pigs. In this same clip, he was talking about men, women, and marriage from God’s perspective. “God calls the angels over and says, “Hey, look at this. Look what I did.” Branyan then goes on to explain how God created men and women as completely different being rent then instituted marriage so they would have to live with each other their entire lives.

I found myself laughing so hard I had tears in my eyes. After 43 years married to the woman of dreams, I appreciate the truth of that and how funny it really is. Our differences are so great that on most days I have to laugh, or at least chuckle, at the absurdity of it all.

If you consider yourself a Christian, as I do, you sometimes have to ask yourself if you should really be laughing when someone makes fun of God or references God in a context that is, shall we say, irreverent?

It occurred to me to wonder what God thinks of all this, especially humans making fun of him. You see, I relate to God as a person, not unlike you and me, but infinitely more so. On the one hand, if you believe like I do, you believe God is all-powerful, all-knowing, and unbounded by time, space, or anything else. To make fun of such a being would seem to be the height of folly. Who knows what devastation might be unleashed should we cross some line of propriety?

But I also believe that God is loving and just. Yeah, I know, the world is rife with misery, death, and despair, unfairness, etc., etc. I just happen to accept some things including the fact that I don’t know everything and never will, and that includes how all of this seeming chaos and increasing entropy works into the ultimate plan of a loving God, however, I am getting off track.

It occurs to me that there is no attribute of mankind that is not God-given, and that includes a sense of humor. Those who know me know how often I say that, if you want proof that God has a sense of humor, just look at the platypus- an egg-laying mammal with a duck-like bill and the tail of a beaver. I feel somewhat the same about sex. I recall the quote commonly attributed to Phillip Stanhope, 4th Earl of Chesterfield, “The pleasure is momentary, the position ridiculous, and the expense damnable,”

I can imagine God looking down from heaven and reacting to us with the same variety of responses that we exhibit among ourselves including, but not limited to: dismay, disappointment, pride, approval, and, yes, humor. The only reaction I don’t imagine is surprise; nothing surprises God. Which bring me back to my original musing.

I picture God in heaven, watching John Branyan perform his set and saying to Himself, “Now that’s funny!”

