No artist captures American values and traditions better then the late Norman Rockwell. I am sure he would forgive me for using his iconic image.

Until this morning, I was unaware that since 1961 the Wall Street Journal has published for Thanksgiving in its editorial section an account of the Pilgrim’s voyage to Plymouth, as recorded by Nathaniel Morton, keeper of the records of the colony. Reading this sent me to search for more information.

The voyage on the Mayflower took 66 days. The ship made landfall on November 11, 1620 and established Plymouth Colony in December, delivering 102 colonists- 50 men, 19 women, and 33 young adults and children, in addition to the 30-man crew of the Mayflower. It was the first English colony in New England and the third overall in North America. Jamestown, in Virginia, was the first English colony.

Anyone who has read accounts of transoceanic travel in those days will have some idea, but no real appreciation, for the rigors and dangers of traveling across thousands of miles on small, wooden sailing vessels with primitive navigational instruments and nothing resembling creature comforts. The chronicles of ships like the Wager, the Catalpa, the Batavia, and James Cook’s Resolution detail conditions so harsh, it is a wonder anyone survived months at sea.

Although their destination was the mouth of the Hudson River in northern Virginia, even then they were not traveling to an established settlement, but rather to an unknow wilderness. When storms and treacherous currents and shoals sent them off course, they eventually landed at Plymouth, so named by John Smith when he mapped the coast in 1616 but never landed there. Plymouth was the site of an abandoned Wampanoag village. The colonists had no clue what this location held for them. Would they be killed by local inhabitants, killed and consumed by wild animals, or just perish from exposure or starvation?

Anyone who has spent a winter in New England knows firsthand how rigorous the weather can be. Although the colonists brought seeds with them, these could not be planted until the following spring, and the harvest would not come until the end of the summer. The limited food stores they brought with them were insufficient to last the 66 day transit and through the winter. .

By the summer of 1621, only 50 of the original 102 were still alive; the rest had died of starvation or disease. A new group of colonists did not arrive until November 1621 on the ship, Fortune. By then, Plymouth achieved some stability from which it would grow.

Those who survived the winter of 1620 owed their lives to the Wampanoag tribe that provided them with essential skills in hunting and fishing, and growing crops. This led to a peace treaty with the tribe in 1621. The Mayflower Compact established the precedent for democratic self-rule by consent of the governed and was a template for our constitution.

The rest, as they say, is history……………

As we gather in our warm, comfortable homes to enjoy a meal such as the Pilgrims could never have imagined, we need to say a prayer of thanks to the author of all good things for the blessings that are ours, and to the brave souls that risked all for liberty and the opportunity to live and worship freely.

In addition to gratitude, we need to rededicate ourselves to the promise of America as our founders intended it- a home of the free and the brave, imperfect in many ways but always striving to attain the ideals as so beautifully enshrined for all time in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

I asked AI to give me an updated version off Rockwell’s timeless painting and here is what it produced:

Happy Thanksgiving to all who read this.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

Order your copy or one for a friend or family member for Christmas. It is a perfect stocking stuffer.

Order a copy