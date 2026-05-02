Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1d

As a member of ACS for more than 30 years, this is truly shameful. Who do you recommend I reach out to as a means of support for you and to express my sentiments about how you’ve been treated?

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1 reply by Richard Tavares Bosshardt
Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
1d

Observing this struggle of yours I offer hope and prayers for your success. Human nature being what it is, when injustice is actively opposed those folks number 20 % at best who are willing to stand up. Years ago in the abortion battle I was active with the folks at Susan B Anthony. Went to Tallahassee a couple of times and did witnessing in several venues. In a miracle setting Trump was able to get 3 SCOTUS appointments in 1 term and changed the status of abortion legality. The possibility of turning the battleship of terrible gender surgery and getting the ACS to take a sane stand will be linked to getting those surgeons who both care and will help. Is there a source for a email or postal campaign to enlist the like minded ? If the stench of how you and this issue has been handled gets to some conservative media you may get a fire started. It only takes a remnant to win major battles such as slavery. The so called silent majority can be enlisted. The tiny minority who promote the insanity can be defeated. The politicians bend with the wind. Keep up the fight. Blessings LM

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