Artistic interpretation of a primordial black hole formed in the first moments of the Big Bang. Credit: NASA / G. Bacon (STScI)

On November 7. 2025 the American College of Surgeons went dark to its membership. I mean black hole dark. The first book of the C. S. Lewis space trilogy was titled Out of the Silent Planet to reflect that earth, the silent planet of the story, had been taken over by dark forces and had ceased communication with the world beyond. That’s the ACS today- silent. A void. Communication between and among ACS surgeons is non-existent.

Oh, the ACS website still maintains it presence and touts its various resources- continuing medical education courses, seminars, various mentoring programs for surgeons in training and young surgeons in practice, and, of course, the annual Clinical Congress, which is held every October. But engagement from the leadership to the membership, or between members via the ACS discussion forums, known collectively as The Communities- zero, zip, nada.

The last is interesting. I attended the ACS Clinical Congress last October in Chicago. I had the opportunity to speak directly to three leaders in the ACS- Michael Sutherland, MD, FACS, Senior Vice-President for Member Services, Tyler Hughes, MD, FACS, recently retired former General Secretary, First Vice-President Elect, and Editor-in-Chief of the ACS Communities discussion forum, and Time Eberlein, MD, FACS, former Chairman of the Board of Regents, the governing body of the ACS, all of whom were actively involved in my lifetime ban from access to the Communities, the member’s directory, and my private messages on the ACS website. This was especially true for Hughes, who notified me weeks after the fact that I had been banned, a violation of the ACS rules for disciplining Fellows. The trio treated me like I was radioactive, which was funny considering all I ever asked for was to be given a reason for my ban and that the ACS follow its own bylaws and due process to allow me to defend myself as a Fellow in good standing. That apparently simply could not be allowed.

All essentially said the same thing: “This is not the time or the place.” When I asked when the time and place were, they refused to answer. Eberlein fled from me in a hasty retreat, showing me the palm of his hand to avoid further conversation. He, possibly all three, reported my confrontation with them, which I can only surmise sent the ACS leadership into a panic.

Within weeks, on November 7, the ACS permanently shutdown The Communities without any credible explanation. The statement that participation in The Communities was declining was directly contradicted by Hughes’ glowing tribute to the success of The Communities on its tenth anniversary a year earlier. I believe it was all me.

At the 2025 Clinical Congress, the ACS also launched its Senior Surgeons Session (SSS), also referred as the Senior Fellows Session (SFS)- the ACS can’t seem to make up its mind, for retired surgeons and those over 65, who make up almost a third of the ACS membership. I attended the inaugural meeting. It was an embarrassment with barely 50 surgeons attending, and an obvious absence of any formal agenda. One speaker did not even know he would be asked to speak until he got there! There was essentially no program with everything done in a rush with no prior planning. Despite the $240 registration fee and schedule across the lunch hour, all that was available were a few crackers, cheese squares, and soft drinks. All claims of the value of senior surgeons were rendered laughable by the clear absence of any consideration to providing a meaningful program to those of us who attended.

Since that launch I have followed the progress of the SSS, or is it SFS, beyond appointing Hughes as the first Chair. Given that Hughes is now the Dean of the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Salinas Campus, one has to wonder how much time he will actually have to devote to the SSS/SFS. No matter. It does not appear to be a high priority. There has been essentially no progress in establishing any plan of action for the group beyond platitudes about how vital senior surgeons are and what important contributions we can make. The mission of the SSS/SFS, is “To provide the opportunity for engagement of senior surgeons in the sharing of knowledge and experience to create a forum for mentorship and development of younger surgeons and their journey through their surgical careers.”

The irony here is deep. The ACS touts “community” while simultaneously eliminating one of the most useful and impactful means for ACS Fellows and candidates for Fellowship to engage with one another across multiple forums 24/7.

Since the ACS adopted critical race theory into the ACS in the guise of DEI in 2020, following the insanity that gripped the country after George Floyd, the pendulum has swung away from labeling nearly everything in American society as systemically racist and blaming all disparities on racism, yet the ACS has stood fast in its embrace of this toxic, illiberal ideology. Rather than drop its DEI programs, it has merely relabeled them Inclusive Excellence and forged ahead. Despite the oxymoronic title, it is all about equity and inclusiveness, rather than excellence, to which lip service only is paid. Even the mentoring of young surgeons follows DEI principles in seeking to match senior surgeons with mentees of the same race, ethnicity, and gender in the belief that this somehow makes for better surgeons. The ACS also clings to the terribly poisonous concept that concordance of surgeon’s race, ethnicity, and gender with that of their patients leads to better outcomes. We used to call this segregation. This has been debunked by systematic reviews, which are the gold-standard for studies.

Dropping The Communities has effectively silenced all 93,000 Fellow Surgeons of the ACS since there is really no comparable medium by which large numbers of ACS surgeons can communicate with one another to discuss clinical and non-clinical topics of their choice. Meanwhile, the leadership acts behind a veil of secrecy. I cannot believe the ACS leadership is so clueless that it does not comprehend how damaging this has been to its reputation and membership. Such illiberal behavior is not that of medical professionals; it is the behavior of radical ideologues.

The lack of transparency begs the question, what is the ACS hiding?

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Senior Fellow, Do No Harm

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