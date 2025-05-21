Beyond Plastic MD

Mark Eberbach
3d

It is good to correct the statement in standard of care yet this is the President of the United States. Individualization of care is essential as a doctor. A PSA should have been done since his health affects us all.

In addition, routine blood test for alk phos would have revealed the bone metastasis. A routine yearly rectal/prostate exam by a skilled practitioner would likely have picked this up earlier too.

The defenders are just looking for cover. This was poor care or coverup! In any event unacceptable.

Peter Marzek MD
2d

Agree with everything you say, Rick. And as POTUS he should have had a PSA somewhere since he was 71. But I still don't think this was a covert conspiracy coverup.

