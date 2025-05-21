I have always vowed to myself, if to no one else, that I would always try to provide medical information in my writings that was accurate, evidence-informed, and unbiased. I also committed to acknowledging when I have been wrong.

In my last post, I opined on the recent announcement by the Biden “team” (whatever that is now that he is a former president) regarding the recent discovery of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bone. I made the assertion that it was highly improbable that this cancer arose without a rise in his PSA (prostate specific antigen) and made the further claim that he should have been having this simple blood test done with his annual physical examinations. His last PSA test was done in 2014, when he was 71. While the former was true, I misspoke regarding routine PSA screening in elderly men.

According to current guidelines, a regular screening for prostate cancer by checking blood PSA levels is not recommended for men over 70. Why, you might ask given that prostate cancer is the most common solid cancer in men and an 82-year-old man has upwards of an 80% chance of having prostate cancer, either overt or occult? It is a simple matter of relative risk.

As I said in my last post, most men will die with, but not from, their prostate cancer, since most cases progress so slowly. Actuarial tables show that a generally healthy 82-year-old man will probably live another 6.5 years so the odds are he will die of something other than prostate cancer. Therefore, a rising PSA, leading to a biopsy, subjects a man to the risk of infection and sepsis, with a small but real risk of death, for a cancer that will likely never kill them. For this reason, not all prostate cancers need to be diagnosed or treated. Treatment for prostate cancer includes hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and/or surgery. All of these carry risks as well. In the final analysis, it appears that the risk/benefit analysis for screening for prostate cancer in older men favors benign neglect under most circumstances.

So, apologies for suggesting his physicians were incompetent or complicit in a medical coverup regarding his prostate (There is still the issue of his mental incompetence, however.).

Having said that and offering a sincere mea culpa, there are a couple of factors to consider in Biden’s case. First, he was, after all, the president of the world’s most powerful nation in a time of great change and turmoil, both in the US and around the world. This would, in my view, suggest that he should have received closer medical scrutiny than ordinary Joe from Scranton would.

Second, it is still almost certain that his prostate cancer has been present for years, not just a few months. When prostate cancer spreads to bone, one half to two thirds of men will experience bone pain. So, a totally asymptomatic 82-year-old man with “aggressive” (their adjective, not mine) advanced prostate cancer would be unusual. Was Biden complaining of chronic pain? Was he on meds? We just don’t know and probably never will. Would it have been beneficial to Biden to have diagnosed this earlier? I think the answer there is obvious.

Although I am willing to admit to possibly, unfairly criticizing Biden’s physicians and handlers, there is still more than enough evidence of covering up Biden’s age-related infirmities and cognitive limitations by his inner circle to raise questions about who knew what, and when, and just who was running the show in the White House in the closing months of his administration.

With that, I continue to wish him well with his cancer treatment, whatever form that takes. However, this does not absolve him from a four-year term as president that I believe will go down in history as one of the worst ever. The border debacle alone was enough to justify his impeachment in my view.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

