Michael Cohen
You’ve put into words exactly what I’ve been thinking for a long time. This “No Kings” thing is ridiculous. I have a theory that someone came up with it hoping it would be their”MAGA”, but it hasn’t worked in part because it seems so contrived and of course it’s simply nonsense. They can disagree with Trump and conservatives all they want, but to say he’s a king is simply preposterous.

Paula
This is so well said, Richard. I note we are both in our 70's, which means we are well-schooled enough in history to actually get that the current President does not fit the historical definition of a fascist. He is reversing some of the disastrous policies of Biden, who was actually Obama in elderly guise. And the left does not like it, especially since they have yet to acknowledge their policies do not have wide public support. I am finding that if my friend is a disciple of CNN then he or she knows almost nothing of the leftist rhetoric that inspires violence or the failings of the previous administration. That, in itself, is a terribly disconcerting. Keep it up!

