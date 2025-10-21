“When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” 1 Corinthians 13:11

The propeller on one of many ships sunk in Truk Lagoon during WWII

I have traveled the world. I dove on sunken WWII Japanese warships in Truk Lagoon, hiked through dense jungle in Zaire behind a band of pygmies to stand 50 feet from a family of mountain gorillas, rode a bicycle through the Black Forest of Germany from Darmstadt to Basel, Switzerland where I hiked across a glacier and jumped into a pool of glacial water. I made 44 dives in 11 days on the Great Barrier Reef, including some in which there were hundreds of sharks in a feeding frenzy. I have performed surgery in Nablus and Hebron, in the West Bank, and hitched a ride from Jerusalem to Bethlehem with several military-age Palestinian men (something I do not recommend). I stood on the Omaha Beach and imagined D-Day as it unfolded.

Omaha Beach, Dog Green Sector, gives no hint today of the carnage portrayed in the movie, Saving Private Ryan.

You can say I have had more than my share of adventures.

Today, I cannot open Facebook or Youtube without seeing videos and photos documenting incredible adventures that I will never have. Diving in exotic locations. Swimming with White Sharks in the open ocean. Surfing massive waves. Jumping off a mountain in a wing suit. I could be envious, but I am not. I could add these to my “bucket list” of things to do before I die, but I won’t. I know I can’t do it all and I am content with what I have done.

Now, rather than seek thrills and memorable experiences, my interests lie closer to home. Right now, I am writing this in the home of my son, his wife, and their two adorable children, ages 4 and 6. We are about to spend a week babysitting while my son and his wife go off for a needed and well-deserved vacation. I am alternately excited and terrified at the prospect. I love my grandchildren and the prospect of spending time with them fills me with excitement and joy. It also terrifies me because my wife and I are jumping into an unfamiliar environment charged with all the energy and chaos that only small children can generate. Our survival is not guaranteed. Aren’t all adventures a combination of excitement and fear?

Seven! Count ‘em. Seven grandkids.

I don’t deny anyone the pursuit of adventure in all its forms, but now that I am older, my perspective on this has changed. How many adventures are enough? What do you do with a computer loaded with tens of thousands of photos and videos of places you have been, and things you have done? Who will you show them to? Will you even ever view them yourself?

I find myself drawn these days to pursuits with significance, preferably significance that will outlast my time on this incredible, rotating orb of matter that I have called home for the last 73 years. Writing is one of those pursuits. What I write, if worthy, will outlive me, possibly for generations. My priorities today align themselves thusly: faith, family, friends, and, only then, travel and personal adventures. These days, adventures are most enjoyable when shared with family and friends. My faith informs everything I do and infuses all of my actions with eternal significance.

I have made peace, a tentative one to be sure, not unlike that between Israel and Hamas, with uncertainty, chaos, unfairness, and, most of all, the imperfection of my fellow man, which is not more or less than my own. Adults value nuance, context, and perspective when taking positions and are uncomfortable with simplistic solutions to complex problems, even when they largely agree with them. Objectivity trumps emotion.

The recent No Kings demonstrations are a perfect case in point. We do not have a king. We have a president duly elected by the majority of voters, and no amount of public protesting or polemics can negate this. Unlike a king, Trump did not prohibit the demonstrations. He did not censor or imprison anyone for opposing him and calling him names. He has sought justification for his actions through our Constitution, courts, and his own lawful executive powers. He has not suspended a single civil right. He purposes to make America great again, which is somehow a terrible thing. And yet childish people call him a would be king, fascist, Nazi, or worse, and accuse him of an almost laughable number of crimes. It would be funny, if not so sad. Ironically, the people that rail against him the most would applaud many of the actions he has taken if they were done by someone they approve of. The cult of personality is strong among Trump haters who cannot separate the man from his actions. This is the epitome of childishness.

Children do not discuss or debate. They scream, cry, and sometimes violently lash out. Arguments are useless. The lizard brain does not brook disagreement and is immune to reason. Ibram X. Kendi, the author of antiracism will not debate anyone because to disagree with him is to be a racist and he won’t debate racists. A black surgeon accused me of dehumanizing and devaluing them because I disagreed that racism is everywhere, all the time. How does an adult deal with such childishness? I would answer with forbearance coupled with refusal to yield to illiberal thinking.

Childishness is most manifest in the cult of self. Adults put others first. I have friends whose life is on hold due to the responsibilities of caring for aged parents, disabled children, and even cherished, elderly pets. They understand and accept that they may not be able to do the things they would like, perhaps ever, because the role of caregiver, even to a dog or cat, trumps all. Such submission to something other than self is unthinkable to children.

I am an adult. I would not want to be a child again. I see the world as it is, warts and all, not as I would like it to be, and accept that, while simultaneously doing what little I can to change it and make it better. To do otherwise is to remain a child forever and a world of children would be intolerable.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

