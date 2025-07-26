I want to thank all who filled out my survey for input on this Substack. The results were very interesting….and encouraging. I have summarized them below for anyone who cares to see how it turned out.

There were 23 survey respondents all of whom resided in the U.S.A.

Over 80% were 55-years-old or older.

Two thirds were women.

96% were white and 4% Hispanic. I thought that latter was interesting as I am half-Brazilian on my mother’s side.

One quarter of my readers found my Substack through word-of-mouth. (I found in my medical practice that doing good work and having robust word-of-mouth referrals was the best marketing, beyond anything else, so I am pleased with this and hope to improve it)

More than 80% had a bachelor’s degree or greater.

70% regarded themselves as center to moderate right politically.

The preferred topics for over 50% of readers were, in order of increasing preference: general science, cultural/social issues, current events/politics, personal/stories, and health/wellness.

I was interested to see that among respondents, none listed mainstream media as a source of information.

80% of respondents had been reading my Substack for 6 months or more (Thank you!).

80% of respondents regarded the length of my posts and my frequency of posting as “just right.”

I appreciated all the answers given for what respondents liked best about the Substack: good writing, insider viewpoint of medicine, thoughtful, relevant, honest, my struggle with DEI, and personal stories.

Respondents listed as things they liked least: most often- nothing (Again, thank you!), repetitive, too much on my battle with the American College of Surgeons (Sorry, but that is a huge, ongoing issue and I will continue to post periodically, when I have something to add). I got a kick out of the respondent who said it was too expensive (!). Pretty funny since I offer it free for all (Although I appreciate those who voluntarily have chosen to support me with a paid subscription. THANK YOU!!).

Finally, as to how I can improve my Substack, I appreciated several suggestions, including more personal stories and politics (!). One respondent suggested I open up my Substack to suggestions from readers on topics they would like to see me write about. How about it? If you have a topic you would like to have me write about, please reach out. My email is rtbosshardt@aol.com.

And now, to the drawing for a free copy of my book. In the interest of transparency, I was a bit perplexed as to how to do this. I am still learning how to do many things, so bear with me. So, I went to the “stats” page of my substack and scrolled down through all subscribers. Yes, all 454 of you. I found everyone who had last clicked on my Substack since July 12, the day I published the survey. As I said, there were 23 respondents and I had a total of 24 emails. I knew one of those had, for some reason, not been able to open the survey, but I included that email in my drawing. I wrote the emails on a slip of paper, threw them into my Tilly hat (Note to the Tilly Hat Company- I would be delighted to endorse your wonderful hat, which I have worn for over 23 years as of July 13, for a small remuneration!), and drew five slips. I have sent an announcement to those email addresses so that I can know where to send my book.

Me, my fanny pack, and my Tilly hat off the coast of Venezuela after a surgical mission in 2007.

I am excited to have a number of topics/issues to write on in the coming weeks. We do live in “interesting times!”

Thank you to all who participated in this little survey. I appreciate all my subscribers more than words can express.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

