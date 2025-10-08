Beyond Plastic MD

User's avatar
Peter Marzek MD's avatar
Peter Marzek MD
6d

It is indeed a shame that the very organization that we were so proud to have joined 30+ years ago treats you like this. The leadership could have, SHOULD have, at least offered some sort of forum to you in the future, since they were obviously not interested in addressing your concerns at that time. THAT would have been true leadership.

Mark Allen's avatar
Mark Allen
6d

Arrogant academicians achieving a position of power, having made a huge mistake and unwilling to accept those mistakes. This is not a good example of sound surgical leadership.

Their position is “God help the surgeon that has to change his mind in the middle of surgery versus God help the patient who has a surgeon that can’t.”

No posts

