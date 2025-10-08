The proximate reason for me to attend this year’s American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress in Chicago was the launch of the new Senior Fellows Society for surgeons 65 or older, or retired. I thought it might be a good place to network and make connections with surgeons of my generation. I thought that here, at last, I would find sympathetic Fellows to join my dispute with the leadership of the ACS which has me blocked for life from access to the Fellow’s discussion forums online, as I explained in my last Substack post.

I was surprised to learn that there are more than 30,000 Fellows of the ACS 65-years-old or older. This makes up fully one third of the total membership of the ACS. According to numbers alone, we should be a force to be reckoned with, not to mention a terrific resource.

Alas, the attendance was a paltry 50 or so surgeons, nearly all of whom looked considerably older than me. Although the session cost $240 to attend and was scheduled for 11:30 to 1:30 no lunch was served. There were some small plates of cheese, prosciutto, and crackers, and bottled water, soft drinks, and coffee at the back of the room.

The session opened with welcoming remarks by Dr. Michael Sutherland, the Vice-President for Member Services (Sutherland is not a senior surgeon). He and I had exchanged emails when he replied to my letters to the ACS President Dr. Beth Sutton, Executive Director Dr. Patricia Turner, and Head of the Judiciary Committee Mark Weissler, appealing my ban for the umpteenth time. His email was dismissive and said my ban would stand. My last email to him went unanswered. Sutherland introduced a couple of speakers, one of whom was clearly surprised at being asked to speak and had no prepared remarks.

The entire event seemed hastily stitched together and was over in barely more than 30 minutes. Although I repeatedly heard how important our experience and wisdom were to the ACS, everything about the meeting suggested exactly the opposite; the ACS was just paying lip service to senior members. Clearly, no thought or planning had been put into a real program. I felt mildly insulted but decided against asking for a refund. The Senior Fellows Society seemed to be a group with a limited life expectancy, no pun intended.

Maybe what the Senior Fellows Group needs is an activities director…….

We were asked to fill out a card with suggestions about what to do with this group in the future. I wrote “Get DEI out of the College” and “Restore the primacy of merit and excellence as the focus of the ACS.” That will almost certainly further brand me as a trouble-making rabble rouser.

What happened after the meeting was interesting…and very odd.

I walked up to Sutherland and asked why he did not answer my emails after dismissing my letters and telling me my ban would not be lifted. I asked how familiar he was with my situation. He clearly wasn’t. In addition to passing on that my lifetime ban was just that, he had informed me, incorrectly, that I was not barred from accessing the emails of other Fellows. Clearly uncomfortable, he repeatedly said that this was not the time or place for our conversation, but had no answer when I reminded him that all my other efforts had been rebuffed. He said he would look into this. I am not going to hold my breath………

Sitting in deep conversation with an elderly female past-president of the ACS was Dr. Tyler Hughes, past General Secretary of the ACS, former editor-in-chief of the Communities, and obsequious proxy for the leadership. We had crossed swords numerous times and Hughes was most directly instrumental in my ban, only informing me after it had been in place for a couple of weeks. I waited for him to finish. He recognized me from my ID badge. Awkward would sum up our encounter well. He said he was no longer involved with the Communities. I told him I just wanted to meet him after all of our electronic exchanges. Sutherland came right over to again say this was not the place or time to which I replied, if not now, when? Neither had an answer. Clearly, my time was up. I wished Hughes well with his retirement and turned to leave.

On the way out I handed out a few of my business cards. One surgeon, Richard A. Lynn, of West Palm Beach, Florida asked why I was passing these out. When I said it was a long story to do with the ACS, he immediately walked me to a corner and pulled up two chairs so we could sit facing one another. Clearly intrigued, he listened intently as I began to explain my situation. As it turned out, Lynn was the Second Vice-President Elect of the ACS in 2021-2022. He shared that the topic of the ACS adopting antiracism and DEI was hotly debated among the leadership with many against this. He said the ACS made the wrong decision in moving forward. At this point, one of the staffers came over and interrupted us with a series of inane questions. When it became evident she had no intention of leaving, I asked her politely to let us continue our conversation. Almost immediately after she walked away, another surgeon came over and asked Lynn if he was going to attend a meeting (the meeting name escapes me). Lynn answered that he had not been invited. “Well, I’m inviting you now,” said the other surgeon, “we have to leave right away.” I asked for two minutes to conclude our conversation and he said there was no time. He and Lynn walked away, leaving me there.

It was truly bizarre and only later did I realize that these disruptions were probably not coincidental. I suspect that Sutherland sent both the staffer and the surgeon over to break up our conversation. Call me paranoid……………

I made one final contact the following day, while wandering aimlessly in the great hall of McCormick Place looking for familiar faces. I recognized Dr. Tim Eberlein, who was Chairman of the Board of Regents of the ACS when I was banned. Eberlein was one of the three ACS surgeons who participated in the Zoom call with me and my colleague, Dr. Celia Nelson, that took place a few weeks before my ban in March 2022. The other two were Hughes and Dr. Bonnie Mason, then newly hired as the Clinical Director of the Department of Diversity, now rebranded as the Office of Inclusive Excellence. I had found him to be woefully uninformed about critical race theory, antiracism, and DEI, and sent him a long personal letter of explanation. He recognized me and vaguely remembered the Zoom call. He denied that DEI was ever a policy of the ACS or that antiracism was a value of the College- both provably false. He further stated matter-of-factly that my ban was never discussed among the members of the Board of Regents- another falsity. Regarding the ACS Communities discussion forum, he said this was strictly for clinical discussions and not opinions, an absurd statement that even a brief perusal of the comment threads on the Communities will disprove. Although I tried to be respectful and even thanked him for his years of service to the ACS, he was visibly uncomfortable and flustered. I couldn’t help but feel like I was badgering an old man and was reminded of Robert Hur’s description of President Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man, with a poor memory.” The final straw was when I asked him if he believed that patients do better under the care of a surgeon of their own race, as asserted by the ACS leadership. He raised his hand to my face in a “moutza”, turned around, and walked quickly away. So much for engaging the leadership

.I guess the proper forum for such discussions doesn’t exist. At least, not for me. I gathered my things and headed to the airport and home……………

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

