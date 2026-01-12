“Who of us would want to be the same person we were four or five decades ago?”

Me. Passport photo from 1975. Get a load of the hair and mutton chop sideburns!

I first met FB in 9th grade. We had several classes together and were both members of the school safety patrol (a truly nerdy, or is it dorky, thing to be). FB was a tall, gangly beanpole of a kid with a mop of blonde hair cut in a Prince Valiant style (look it up). Along with Jose, Julian, Noel, and Floyd, we formed our own clique to save the world from our fellow students riding their bicycles on sidewalks or not crossing the street at crosswalks. Since all we could do was take names and report them (if someone refused to give their name, we were totally stymied), I guess you could say we were duly authorized snitches. Regardless, It was important work and somebody had to do it.

FB was very smart. In junior high his science fair project was to build a working hovercraft from a shallow plywood box, a lawn chair, and a Briggs & Stratton lawnmower engine, which he controlled with levers that opened small doors on the sides. It took first place and, looking back, may have been a harbinger of things to come.

FB and I went to high school together (Class of 1970- “Go Eagles!”) and drifted apart. He was drawn into the counterculture of long-haired, tie-dyed, bell-bottomed students who dropped acid, smoked pot, and, as the saying went, “turned on and tuned out.” He even attended Woodstock-yes, that Woodstock, in August 1969. I was pretty much the opposite in every respect, clean cut and arrow straight. Despite that, we stayed friends, if distantly. This changed our senior year.

Despite our polar opposite lifestyles, we both did well in school and were accepted into a Dade County program in which high school students would be matched with local laboratories during the summer between 11th and 12th grade. Once matched with a scientist, as seniors we would be let out of school early a couple of days each week to go to the lab and engage in research. At the end of the year, we would submit a paper on our work. Mine was on sharks. I can’t recall what FB’s was. We both matched with scientists at the University of Miami Marine Laboratory in Key Biscayne. I did not have a car, but FB had an old VW Beetle so we would leave school two days a week, hop in his car and go to the marine lab. Enroute we often stopped in Coconut Grove, which was then in one of its many iterations, this one as a groovy place and hot bed of the 60’s and 70’s counterculture drug scene (today it is an expensive haven for wealthy millennials), so he could buy drugs, which concerned me not a little. I eventually asked my parents to drive me to the lab for fear of getting busted in a drug sting. Somehow, FB made it through the year unscathed. Upon graduation I went on to the University of Miami as a premed student but FB stayed at the lab working as a research assistant, aka lab flunky.

During my year at the lab I had become friends with the late, celebrated shark expert Samuel “Sonny” Gruber, PhD, and would periodically stop by the lab to say hi. I would occasionally see FB there. He always seemed stoned. Think Ozzie Osborne in his later years. I worried that the drugs had rotted his brain. Then, I was off to medical school, the Navy, and a career as a surgeon, and we broke contact completely. Over the years, whenever he crossed my mind. I imagined him perpetually stoned in some commune out west doing peyote and who knows what else, his formerly sharp mind permanently fried by all the drugs, or worse, dead.

Fast forward nearly four decades. Facebook rewrote the rules regarding staying in touch with people and it became possible to re-connect with people from the past. I joined Facebook at the behest of a patient who wanted to stay in touch. On whim, I put out an inquiry to former high school alumni to see if anyone knew what happened to FB and where he was today. Someone did! They even gave me his contact information, including cell phone number, and, of course, I called. FB answered the phone. No slurred speech this time. He sounded perfectly normal. I was astounded to learn that a few years after we last connected he quit the drugs, went to college and eventually obtained a PhD in engineering. He was now an honest-to-goodness ‘rocket scientist’ doing aerospace research with a large corporation in California. He was happily married, and with grown kids. We had a delightful conversation catching up on almost 50 years.

Why did I write this story? In part it is because I usually write whatever pops into my head and a recent conversation with another high school friend stirred old memories. People from our past are often frozen in time where we were around them last and our minds extrapolate their future from there given what we knew then. Sometimes our predictions are surprisingly close, but more often they are far off. Who of us would want to be the same person we were four or five decades ago?

I also thought that perhaps it might encourage some parents out there whose children seem to be on a self-destructive course that resembles watching a train wreck in slow motion.

You just never know when the fat lady will sing in someone’s life.

It was so delightful to re-connect with FB as an adult with a pretty accomplished resume and a happy present. I pray this is so for all of my former classmates.

(For those who are wondering where the sex part is in this essay, well, I confess I tossed that into title thinking more people would open up the post. Worked on you, didn’t it? 😉)

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

Unlike my post, the title of my book is not misleading! It is an honest, unique glimpse into the fascinating and misunderstood specialty of plastic surgery and what it takes to become one.

Order a copy