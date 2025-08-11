Dr. Millard, my program chief operating. I am assisting (with headlight)

I started out to be a marine biologist because this combined my love of science and the ocean. Exposure to research in a marine laboratory during high school convinced me that this was not for me. Having a grandfather I admired, a physician in Brazil, made me seriously consider a career in medicine. The rest, as they say, is history.

For those interested in a career in medicine, and particularly surgery, here is my best advice.

Find your why. Mine was the challenge and the appeal of doing something with my science interest to help people directly. Really. If I am honest, I liked the independence that I thought medicine would give me and knew I would not have to worry about making a good living. Money, however, is a poor why.

What are you willing to give up? I had to ask myself if I was willing to defer starting my career until I was in my 30’s, when my peers would be well into theirs. Was I willing to give up weekends and holidays, personal and family time, and work ridiculously long hours? I answered yes. Can you?

Doing well in school goes without saying and that includes high school. You do not have to be brilliant, just apply yourself. You can argue the pros and cons of grades, but they are important both in school and on standardized exams, e.g. SAT and ACT, because they are the one objective metric to measure you against other candidates.

You do not have to get into an elite college to go to medical school. Your best chance for admission is usually to a medical school in your home state, but exceptional students will be competitive anywhere. So long as you take the necessary courses required for medical school- biology, chemistry, physics, calculus etc. what you major in does not really matter. Medical schools like students who do well in the sciences but have a strong liberal arts background. I majored in biology and minored in chemistry. If I had a do-over, I would have minored in something like history, art, or literature.

So-called elite medical schools are not always the best and nearly all medical schools will prepare you for the next level- residency. I have excellent colleagues who attended lesser-known schools and even went overseas to medical school.

Be prepared not to be in the top of your class. Your medical school classmates were all top performers in college so the competition will be stiffer. To have a shot at your choice of specialty, especially in the more desirable ones, e.g. plastic surgery, orthopedics, dermatology, or ophthalmology, however, you will have to excel in medical school. You will hopefully have an idea of what specialty most interests you by the end of your third year. I wasn’t sure until then. When I began medical school I thought I wanted to be a family physician.

Once you decide, use your fourth year to do some rotations in that specialty at programs you would consider applying to. This way you will be known and not just a name on a resume. In addition, speaking to residents (post-medical school training is called residency and trainees are residents, although the first year is still referred to by many as internship) you can judge the program as well. Do the residents get sufficient hands-on hours in surgery to be comfortable? Are they given appropriate progressive responsibility? How do they perform on their board examinations?

Getting into a surgical residency is just the beginning. In addition to having a broad fund of medical knowledge you have to learn the manual skills required to perform surgery. Some residents wash out because they just cannot attain these skills. In addition, there is temperament. Almost all surgical specialties require healthy self-confidence (not over-confidence), decisiveness, the ability to remain calm under pressure, ability to think on one’s feet, and perform well even when tired.

Even with today’s restricted hours for residents, be prepared for long hours and chronic fatigue. At a minimum 80 hours/week and often 24 hours at a stretch. On occasion, you will work more than this. Depending on the surgical specialty, residency will be not less than 4 years, and may be up to 7 years. More if you do research.

Never forget two things. One is that the years of medical school and residency are an investment in your future and working hard will pay untold dividends later. The second is that you are there to serve your patients. Work/life balance is great and something to strive for, but your patients always come first. If you cannot make that commitment, choose another profession.

I happen to believe that surgeons are the most complete doctors, especially general surgeons, because they have to both know medicine and perform surgery. My non-surgical colleagues will dispute this but they have their opinion and I have mine. I have great respect for my non-surgical colleagues; they know and do things that I do not. I have found surgery, especially my chosen specialty of plastic surgery to be immensely satisfying and would not have wanted to do anything else.

If you have the desire, willingness to work, normal intelligence, and good hand/eye coordination you will not find a more fulfilling way to spend your adult life.

Have a question? Feel free to ask in the comments.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Beyond Plastic MD! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science chronicles my two-year journey training to become a plastic surgeon under world-known surgeon, D. Ralph Millard, Jr. It is an unflinchingly honest peek into the fascinating and widely misunderstood world of plastic surgery.

Order a copy