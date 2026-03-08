Deepwater Horizon disaster unfolding in real time. Putting out the fire was the least of the problems.

I watched the movie, Deep Water Horizon, last night. It is a dramatization of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico….er, America in 2010. Even though I knew the outcome of the story, I still found myself experiencing a familiar same sense of dread coupled with impotence as events unfolded onscreen. Good movies, even those relating historical events we know the outcome of, have a way of doing that.

Of course, I looked up the Deep Water Horizon disaster to refresh my memory and was once again dumbfounded to read the scope of the incident, which was not appreciated until years after it was over and the costs tallied. The numbers are almost incomprehensible. The Macondo well released a total of 4.9 million barrels of oil from 20 April to 19 September, 2010, when it was finally capped. BP paid a total of $65 billion including a $20 billion fine and was found criminally liable for the disaster and the eleven deaths that were a direct result, yet no one went to prison. The environmental impact of the disaster was incalculable and is being felt to this day. Taken altogether, it is the most costly manmade disaster of my generation.

I remember watching the daily updates as the disaster unfolded, my heart breaking for the lives lost and the damage to the gulf environment. My feelings were a roiling mixture of anger, frustration, sadness, anxiety, and fear. There was also a strong sense of impotence in knowing that I could only watch it play out with zero ability to affect the outcome. All I could do was pray.

I have had a similar stew of emotional reactions mixed with a sense of impotence in other events over the years. The Covid pandemic of 2020-2023 brought these out in spades as I watched bureaucratic overreach, incompetence, gaslighting, and unnecessary harm play out, changing the world as we know it. I could do nothing to influence events. All I could do was pray.

I watched my profession of medicine and professional organizations that I have proudly belonged to for most of my adult life descend into ideological hell as they abandoned time-honored principles and scientific evidence to promote political ideologies and canceled or otherwise silenced those who objected. I have done my best to pushback but, as one person with a very limited sphere of influence and a voice restricted to a few, relatively narrow platforms, I know that, once again, my ability to influence events is next to zero. All I can do is pray.

Now I, and my fellow citizens, are witnessing a new, evolving watershed moment in our lifetimes and in the history of our country as the Trump administration prosecutes war with Iran, an action that I believe is necessary and long overdue, much as I deplore wars and violence. I had an interesting conversation with two former military officers with a great deal of personal experience in the Middle East who have educated me on the nature of the Iranian government and its designs. They tallied for me the number of Americans killed since the current regime took power, either directly or indirectly via their proxies, and the number is in the many thousands. 46 alone were murdered on October 7. They said it is understood within military circles, and explicitly stated by the Iranian leadership, that Israel is a problem solvable with a single nuclear weapon, because of its small size and concentrated Jewish population.

We have no ability to influence what is going on and can only hope that the administration is working from credible information, has a comprehensive plan in place that, to the extent possible, covers as many contingencies as possible, and will successfully execute that plan. I am willing to give our political and military leaders the benefit of the doubt. After all, what choice do I have? What choice do any of us have?

While I hope for the best, I also know that hope is not a strategy, any more than wishful thinking is. Prayer, however, is an action that I can actively pursue. Prayer acknowledges the reality around me. It enlists a power/person (depending on your view of God) infinitely more capable and knowledgeable than I. It takes the weight off my shoulders and places it on shoulders that can carry that weight. It does not absolve me of responsibility for doing what I can, within my tiny sphere of influence, to support or resist what is happening around me. I subscribe to the saying “pray as though it all depends on God and work as though it all depends on you” attributed to St. Ignatius of Loyola

I think those of us who pray to a God we believe is real and concerns Himself with the affairs of mankind have a huge advantage over those who can only stand by wringing their hands and hoping for blind, random chance or fate to bring about some desired outcome. We are in good company. The list of those who believe(d) in prayer is long. It includes political leaders going back to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln to modern day presidents, such as Reagan, Carter, and the Bushes. It includes Scientists, physicists, and mathematicians such as Isaac Newton, Louis Pasteur, James Tour, and John Lennox. I count myself fortunate to be in the company of them and others like C. S. Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien. One could do much worse.

I am reminded of the quote by Samuel D. Gordon, a 19th century author and evangelical lay minister, “You can do more than pray after you have prayed; but you can never do more than pray until you have prayed.”

And so I pray………………..

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

