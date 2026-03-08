Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manon Schladen's avatar
Manon Schladen
2h

I was touched. And right on, Doc!

Reply
Share
Sharon Gamble's avatar
Sharon Gamble
4h

Excellent!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture