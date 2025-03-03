“Stay in your wheelhouse.” This is excellent advice and I will do my best to do that, but now and again a subject is so compelling and/or my stake in it is such that I feel I have to comment. When I do, I try to obtain opinions from people I respect who, I fee,l have relevant knowledge or experience, or both to impart. I try to avoid emotional, reactionary responses because these so often are counterproductive or so inflammatory that you will never reach the people who disagree with you. With that in mind, I found the posts below from a friend and career Marine to be superb and worthy of reading.

Defense of the President and Vice President on the issue of Russia and Ukraine Part I:

By Major Henry R. Salmans, III, USMC (Ret)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly defended the President and Vice President, emphasizing their commitment to ending the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic negotiations. He reiterated that:

• The President campaigned on preventing wars and believes this conflict would not have begun under his leadership. (I fully agree. RTB)

• The administration has clearly communicated its strategy of engaging Russia in diplomatic negotiations to explore the possibility of peace.

• The proposed agreement, which Ukraine was set to sign, was misconstrued as a security guarantee when it was, in reality, an economic commitment.

• Despite multiple engagements over the past ten days with various U.S. officials, President Zelensky undermined the diplomatic effort with confrontational rhetoric in the Oval Office.

• Zelensky’s approach, particularly his questioning of U.S. diplomatic efforts, was counterproductive and led to unnecessary tensions in the meeting.

• The President and his team remain committed to achieving peace but require cooperation rather than antagonism from Ukrainian leadership.

The Argument for Negotiating Peace

Secretary Rubio articulated his rationale for seeking a diplomatic resolution, stressing realism over ideological maximalism. Key points include:

• The Need for Diplomacy: While Russia’s past actions raise concerns about trustworthiness, diplomacy must be pursued as the only viable means to end the war.

• Realism Over Emotionalism: Effective diplomacy is not about name-calling or moral posturing but about achieving pragmatic outcomes that lead to peace.

• Minimizing Loss of Life: Continuing the war indefinitely, as some European leaders suggest, would only result in further destruction and casualties, making peace negotiations imperative.

• Rejecting an Unwinnable Strategy: Prolonging a stalemate with indefinite Western funding is not a viable strategy, as Russia has the ability to endure human and economic losses longer than Ukraine.

• The Role of a ‘Deal-Making’ President: The President's approach to diplomacy, honed through a lifetime of negotiations, is centered on bringing adversaries to the table rather than pushing them away with inflammatory rhetoric.

• Reframing U.S. Interests: The U.S. aims to facilitate peace, not to provide Ukraine with a blank check for war without a defined endgame. A prolonged war without diplomatic efforts is not in America’s best interest.

Criticism of Ukraine’s Approach

Rubio questioned whether President Zelensky genuinely seeks an end to the war, arguing that:

• Zelensky's public statements and confrontational approach contradict the diplomatic engagements leading up to the meeting.

• His insistence on maximalist demands—such as forcing Russia to pay for reconstruction—undermines the feasibility of negotiations.

• The Ukrainian administration’s messaging in the press has falsely portrayed the U.S. as disengaged when, in reality, high-level discussions have been ongoing.

• By publicly dismissing negotiations and insisting that diplomacy with Russia is futile, Zelensky risks prolonging the war unnecessarily.

My Conclusion Part I

Secretary Rubio concluded that the administration's goal remains clear: to end the war through diplomacy. While acknowledging Putin’s track record, he underscored that international conflicts do not end through moral condemnations alone but through strategic negotiations. The President’s approach should be applauded rather than undermined, as it prioritizes peace, pragmatism, and American interests over indefinite military engagement.

Defense of the President and Vice President on the issue of Russia and Ukraine Part II:

This is my review summarizing the salient points between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CNN Reporter Kaitlin Collins (link was on Forbes Breaking News).

1. Recognition of Past Support for Ukraine

• Secretary Rubio highlighted that former President Trump, unlike the Obama administration, provided Ukraine with military aid, including defensive weapons. This support was crucial in preventing Ukraine’s swift defeat at the start of the war.

• He emphasized that Trump deserves acknowledgment for this assistance, arguing that Ukrainian President Zelensky has not expressed sufficient gratitude.

2. Diplomatic Approach vs. Prolonged War

• The administration’s focus is on diplomacy rather than indefinitely prolonging the war. Rubio pointed out that other world leaders lack a clear exit strategy, whereas Trump is actively working to end the conflict.

• He criticized efforts to obstruct Trump’s peace initiatives, suggesting such opposition raises concerns about underlying motives.

3. Frustrations with Ukraine’s Stance

• Rubio referenced past reports that President Biden himself expressed frustration with Zelensky’s lack of appreciation for U.S. assistance.

• The argument posits that if previous administrations also faced difficulties with Zelensky’s posture, Trump’s concerns are neither unique nor unfounded.

The Case for Negotiating Peace

1. Trump as the Sole Global Figure Capable of Negotiating Peace

• Rubio positioned Trump as the only leader in the world with the credibility and influence to bring both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

• He argued that no other global figure has even a remote chance of facilitating peace.

2. The Need for a Ceasefire Before Security Guarantees

• Trump believes that negotiations should begin with establishing a ceasefire rather than frontloading security guarantees.

• Rubio clarified that Trump is not dismissing security guarantees but sees them as part of a broader negotiation process rather than a prerequisite.

3. The Pragmatic Approach to Diplomacy

• The administration prioritizes strategic dialogue over inflammatory rhetoric. Rubio criticized those who resort to name-calling or performative political statements instead of fostering real diplomatic progress.

• He acknowledged that diplomacy is complex and must be conducted behind closed doors rather than through public spectacle.

4. The War’s Unsustainable Nature

• Rubio argued that indefinite military engagement is unrealistic. He challenged those advocating for Ukraine’s war effort "no matter how long it takes," asking whether that timeframe could extend to 12 or 15 years—an outcome he called “absurd and unsustainable.”

• The U.S. has finite resources, and a drawn-out war is not in the national interest.

5. Russia’s Willingness to Engage

• Rubio noted some positive signals suggesting that Russia might be open to negotiations.

• However, he cautioned that diplomacy must be carefully structured and cannot be rushed into a public summit without prior groundwork.

My Conclusion Part II

• President Trump is uniquely positioned to broker peace. His experience in dealmaking, coupled with his established relationship with key stakeholders, gives him the best chance of ending the war.

• A prolonged war is neither sustainable nor beneficial. Rubio stressed that Trump’s approach is about creating space for meaningful negotiations, rather than escalating conflict with empty political gestures.

• Diplomacy requires strategic engagement, not public posturing. The administration is focused on achieving a lasting peace, which requires careful negotiation rather than performative statements or indefinite military support.

Semper Fidelis,

Hank

Major Henry R. Salmans III

USMC (Retired)

“All Scripture is God-breathed, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness; that the man of God might be mature, thoroughly furnished unto all good works. 2 Timothy 3:16-17” Henry R. Salmans, III

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine.

