A stunning new discovery recently reported in the Journal of Iatrogenics and Idiopathic Diseases (Volume I, Issue No. 1, pp. 77-87, March 2025) has the potential to radically transform medicine, and life, as we know it.

Everyone knows that stress is a scourge of modern life. It is everywhere and no one is immune to its adverse effects. For decades we have been laying some of the blame for nearly every imaginable illness on stress. Stress causes everything from ulcers to high blood pressure to headaches. It even damages our immune system, leading to an increased susceptibility to everything from heart disease to cancer. Yes, stress can kill. But what about stress itself? What causes stress?

Blaming stress on modern society is too easy, the medical equivalent of shooting fish in a barrel. We can point to the complexity of modern society with its instant communication, social media, screen time addiction, and constant pressure to do more and more in a 24-four-hour day. Then there’s global warming, gender confusion, illegal immigration, and escalating international tension. All have been thought to cause stress. Makes sense, right? Well, not anymore.

An obscure group of researchers funded by USAID before it was shut down by DOGE and working in the Maldive Islands recently isolated viral mRNA from natives suffering from a variety of maladies. Until recently, the Maldivians were regarded as one of the few populations in the world immune to stress-related disorders. In large part, this was felt to be due to the laid-back lifestyle and lack of modern technology and other accoutrements of modern civilization in the Maldives.

The Maldivian culture has been likened to early 20th century America in many ways, except the climate is tropical and the natives go around largely naked. Unfortunately, the Maldives succumbed to that scourge of tropical paradises like Florida- tourism. The influx of tourists brought with it internet influencers, Tik Tok personalities, A and B-list celebrities and the paparazzi that inevitably follow them. The islands rapidly acquired air-conditioning, internet and cellular telephone service, cable TV with hundreds of channels, a Tesla dealership, traffic jams, a casino, international hotel and restaurant chains, and the first MacDonald’s and Starbucks in the Indian Ocean. Maldivians entered the twenty first century essentially overnight.

NFL rookie player Aafreen Manikfan is from the Maldives. Because of his hair, his requirement to wear a football helmut was waived.

Soon Maldivians began reporting to the local clinics with all the problems associated with our modern culture: high blood pressure, migraine headaches, anxiety, hair loss (very serious since in the Maldives luxuriant hair growth is a mark of distinction and desirability), etc. In working up these complaints, blood was drawn from Maldivians experiencing these issues. Scientists studying Maldivian culture, finding they had lots of free time, decided to inject some of this blood into laboratory rats. The rats soon exhibited all the signs of stress, without ever entering a maze or being subjected to things like pointless, painful trans-gender experimentation.

Never ones to overlook a new source of government funding and the potential of a future Nobel Prize in medicine, the researchers worked assiduously and isolated a new virus, M. stressii (mRNA strain 90210). Infection with this virus produced all the signs of stress, e.g. nervousness, hair loss, involuntary tics, loss of appetite, short temperedness, loss of libido, with an incubation period of 2 weeks.

Although the discovery of M. stressii has only been reported in the above peer-reviewed journal, the ripple effect has been immediate, and the world of academic medicine is abuzz with the news. Already, labs around the world are lining up to try to duplicate the study results in other cultures that do not have tourism, e.g. Eskimos and head hunters in New Guinea.

There is heated debate among virologists about the feasibility, and appropriateness of trying to develop a vaccine for M. stressii. For some the possibility that we can continue to live modern lives characterized by unhealthy diets, obesity, lack of exercise, insufficient sleep, chronic multi-tasking, social media, and instant communication at all hours, but without the attendant stress and its ill-effects, is a dream come true. A large group, however, believes that some stress is good and we must find a way to weaken the virus but not eliminate it completely. Time will tell which side will prevail. Pharma is already requesting billions of dollars from the federal government to fund this important research.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Dr. Bosshardt is a retired plastic surgeon and would-be humorist in Tavares, FL.

