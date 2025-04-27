Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Mahanes's avatar
Ken Mahanes
4h

Once again, a brilliant article! Written with clarity and indisputable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture