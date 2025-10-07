“The future ain’t what it used to be.”

Yogi Berra

At least according to my badge, I am still a Fellow!

The last time I attended the annual Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons was in San Francisco in October 1992, when I was inducted a Fellow of the College. It was the culmination of a combined 11 years of medical school and residency. To be considered for Fellowship, I had to be sponsored by two Fellows who vouched for my training and character and I sought out two of my surgical professors from residency. The convocation ceremony was all pomp and circumstance involving a full processional of ACS leaders bearing the ACS mitre followed by us inductees in cap and gown. We were administered the Fellowship Pledge and, with that, were welcomed as new Fellows in the oldest and largest professional organization in the world representing excellence in surgery. I sought this validation of successfully completing my formal surgical training and commitment to practice according to highest ideals of our profession. I was proud to add the letters FACS, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, after my MD.

This weekend, I attended the ACS Clinical Congress, this time in Chicago. What a difference 33 years make! I am no longer a naïve, young surgeon, excited to finally get on with my career with an unrealized future stretching out before me. Now, retired one year, I look back on 36 years of practice full of experiences, successes, and some failures. It has been a good run overall. Although the ACS leadership still claims I am a Fellow in good standing, I am into the fourth year of a lifetime ban with no chance of appeal or reversal. My unforgivable crime was to stand up to the leadership when it sent the ACS off the rails in 2020 and embraced the illiberal, toxic, divisive ideology of critical race theory, more popularly referred to as antiracism or diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). For this I was labeled disrespectful and accused of violating rules of the ACS discussion forums.

Never an activist or agitator, I found myself in a position where I had no choice but to speak up. In 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the ACS leadership declared that the College, its surgeons, and surgery itself were racist and discriminatory and that this impacted patient care of minorities. The leaders embarked on a radical transformation of the College with the addition of Ibram X. Kendi’s antiracism to the values of the ACS. It installed a new Department of Diversity and all the initiatives that went along with that. I objected and, when it was clear that I would not desist, I had to be silenced and isolated before other Fellows began to question the direction of the College. This was done by blocking my access to the ACS Communities discussion forum, from being able to receive or send private messages on the ACS website, and from being able to access the emails for other Fellows in the members directory. In effect, as far as other Fellows were concerned, one minute I was there and then, poof, gone.

Doing this involved clear violations of the rules of the ACS according to its bylaws. The leadership denied me my right to appeal and seek a hearing from the Central Judiciary Committee, which was never informed of my ban. In an astounding bit of obfuscation, I was told that my lifetime ban was really not a discipline or punishment and assured me that I had received “due process!” Another term for this would be gaslighting.

I can only marvel that I, a single surgeon out of approximately 90,000 Fellows in the ACS am considered such a threat that I cannot be allowed to connect with my fellow surgeons. No one in the leadership will respond directly to me. I have sent multiple letters asking to see a single example of something I said or did to merit such a harsh punishment. These requests are always ignored. When my congressman recently inquired about this, the official reply was a string of outright lies and fabrications by Dr. Patricia Turner, the Executive Director of the ACS.

Any illusions I might have had that the ACS remains a professional organization dedicated to furthering the art and science of surgery and promoting excellence in surgical education and practice was shattered once and for all by the actions of a small, coordinated, very vocal and dedicated group of zealous ideologues who see my profession as just another vehicle for advancing their social justice agenda and installing identity politics into the College. I suspect most of the other leaders are troubled by this but have capitulated for fear of being labeled racists or some other pejorative so favored by the left when they do not have a winning argument for their actions. I know I am being made an example of what happens when a Fellow goes against the leadership.

Am I bitter? Yeah, some. More, I am saddened and worried for the future of this once proud and venerated organization which, like so many others, has succumbed to ideologic capture. I worry for the future of young surgeons dealing with declining quality in surgical education.

So, the question is, why did I feel the need to attend this year’s meeting in the face of a complete shunning by my professional organization over the past three years? What did I hope to accomplish? I semi-seriously considered marching around Chicago’s McCormick Place wearing front-and-back placards announcing my banned status but this seemed a tad extreme and vaguely unprofessional. I think what I really wanted was to meet some of those leaders, who were instrumental in my ban, face to face. I wanted to break down that insulating wall between us afforded by electronic communication and letters. I wanted them to feel my pain. I was probably asking too much.

Next: Paying lip service to seniors and more gaslighting at the ACS.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

My book is available in eBook and paperback on Amazon. It gives the reader an entertaining, informative, and unvarnished glimpse into my world.

Order a copy