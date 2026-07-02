At the risk of sounding like a one-trick pony or, worse, an obsessive-compulsive yelling in an echo chamber, I just cannot refrain from commenting on the latest decision of the leadership of my professional organization, the American College of Surgeons. The ACS leadership has embraced identity politics as though its continued existence depended on it, and just won’t let go, even when faced with a sea change in American society away from this divisive ideology.

City Journal has kindly published my latest report on the decision of the ACS leadership to invite Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to give the keynote address at the annual clinical congress in September in Washington, DC. It is not as though there weren’t literally hundreds, even thousands, of other illustrious persons, including many in the ACS, that could have been chosen to give this address. Justice Jackson represents all that the ACS has been doing for the past six years- embracing critical race theory in surgery in the guise of DEI, now rebranded as inclusive excellence and promoting equity, even if this requires discriminatory practices, to resolve disparities in the representation of minorities in surgery. The link to the article is here: https://www.city-journal.org/article/american-college-of-surgeons-dei-kentaji-brown-jackson

The article has been considerably edited due to space constraints so I have copy/pasted below the full text of my essay.

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“You would think that by now the ACS leadership would take a step back and rethink its position on the twin issues of DEI, aka Inclusive Excellence, and so-called gender-affirming care in minors. The data on both is overwhelmingly unsupportive or frankly negative for any benefit of either of these in medicine.

Think again.

The ACS has invited Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be its keynote speaker at the annual ACS Clinical Congress to be held in Washington, DC in September. She will deliver the Olga M. Jonasson lecture at the congress. This is the same lecture that was given by Pediatrician Joan Reede, MD, MS, MPH, MBA at the congress in 2019 which signaled the adoption of identity politics by the College and led to my parting of ideologic ways with the ACS, in which, by the way, I remain a Fellow “in good standing.” I have been fighting DEI and the abhorrent, false claim of systemic racism in my profession, among my fellow surgeons, and in the ACS itself ever since.

Justice Jackson came to prominence when former President Joseph Biden announced that his candidate to replace for Justice Stephen Breyer had to be first and foremost a black woman. This immediately disenfranchised all but a tiny minority of potential candidates who did not fit this narrow demographic. I decided to explore her credentials a bit further.

Jackson was reportedly a standout student at Palmetto High School in Miami, FL. At Harvard-Radcliffe, she graduated magna cum laude in 1992, was accepted to Harvard Law School and graduated cum laude in 1996.

Digging further I discovered that due to “rampant grade inflation” at Harvard in the 90’s, as many as 90% of undergraduates received summa, magna, or cum laude honors and 75% of law students received similar honors leading the administration to cap these distinctions in 1999 because they had become meaningless. None of this is to say that Jackson was not qualified to be considered for SCOTUS. What President Biden did was to make race and gender the primary qualifications for his selection thus insuring not only a politically, but an ideologically aligned justice on the court.

OK. Fine. All presidents choose SCOTUS justices who they feel will most likely rule favorably for them on issues before the court. Nothing new here. Presidents have broad discretionary power in their nominations. Even though he did not violate the letter of the equal protection clause in the Constitution, Biden did violate the spirit by making his selection about race and gender.

Biden’s designs for Jackson, besides seeking equity, were perfectly realized. In her rulings and dissenting opinions she has consistently advanced the view that racism remains a systemic problem in America and no measure is off the table to deal with it. Her dissenting opinion in Students for Fair Admissions vs Harvard and University of N. Carolina was a strong rebuttal to the majority opinion that affirmative action was just discrimination in reverse and therefore unconstitutional. In his footnote response to Jackson’s rebuttal, Justice John Roberts issued an unusually sharp rebuke of Jackson’s dissent in which she argued race-conscious admissions policies are necessary to counteract the effects of systemic racism in order to avoid disparities in their representation.

In addition to the racialized lens through which Jackson appears to view the world, Jackson was the lone dissenter in the Supreme Court decision in United States vs Skrmetti upholding state restrictions on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors with gender dysphoria despite substantial evidence questioning the safety and efficacy of these interventions. She famously refused to answer the simple question- what is a woman?- during her confirmation hearing.

Justice Jackson’s nomination was widely understood to have been driven primarily by considerations of race and sex, particularly in light of Biden’s campaign pledge to select a nominee on this basis. By accepting the appointment under these circumstances, Jackson will likely carry the lasting perception of having been selected on identity-based grounds.

What does all have to do with the ACS?

In 2020, weeks after George Floyd was killed, the ACS assembled a task force on racism to deal with [alleged] systemic racism in the ACS. Its recommendations (since scrubbed from the ACS website) included adopting antiracism and DEI into the ACS, adding a department of diversity, and training its leaders and staff in things like implicit bias, microaggressions, and allyship. It also adopted the despicable concept of racial concordance- that surgical outcomes are better when the surgeon and patient are of the same race. This has been thoroughly discredited as shown here, here, and here.

The ACS invited as keynote speaker at its leadership retreat on diversity in June 2021 none other than Ibram X. Kendi who has stated repeatedly that the answer to discrimination is reverse discrimination. Justice Jackson fits the Kendi mold perfectly.

By inviting Jackson to give this lecture, the ACS leadership is signaling its commitment to DEI, despite the name change to “Inclusive Excellence,” come hell or high water.

The ideologues in the leadership of the ACS have clearly shown their total contempt for Fellows of the ACS by censoring and silencing those who disagree with their claims of racism in surgery. In October, they effectively silenced the 93,000 fellows of the College by eliminating, once and for all, the only means available for fellows to communicate with one another within the ACS by dropping The Communities discussion forum without a plausible explanation.

Now, the ACS leadership continues to alienate fellows of the College by extending this politically charged invitation.

If I can offer a suggestion to my fellow surgeons, it would be to boycott the Clinical Congress in September and make it the least attended in the history of the College. Perhaps then, the leadership would finally get the message that we are not racists, that surgery is not racist, and the surgeons treat every patient in front of them with the same care and competence regardless of their race or other immutable characteristics.”

Please share this important post with as many people as you can and get it before as many surgeons as possible. The ACS leadership has thus far been able to act with impunity in pushing identity politics because the membership has not mounted a united front against this. Boycotting the clinical congress in September would be a good start.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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