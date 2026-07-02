Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
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You keep sounding the bell, Rick. I want you to know that you are not alone on this, and the public is increasingly becoming aware. Thank you for adding your voice.

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