In the summer of 2020, the leaders of the American College of Surgeons plunged headlong into the turbulent waters of racism in America. In the Summer of Love that followed the George Floyd killing, they bought into the premise that America, and the ACS, was irredeemably racist down to their core and the solution was to adopt the ideology of critical race theory, most popularly represented by Ibram X. Kendi’s antiracism, an incoherent concept that even he cannot explain, (go to 34:00 minutes in the video) and the ideology of diversity, equity, and inclusion, shortened to DEI.

With this in mind, the leaders of the ACS set out to, as they put it, deal with structural racism within the ACS.** Ignoring 113 years of improving race relations, undeniable diversity within its ranks, and absent any objective evidence of racist policies or practices built into the ACS, the leadership grasped and clung to a single fact like their life depended on it: disparities in representation of minorities in the ACS and in surgery.

The ACS’s approach to dealing with alleged racism within itself and among its surgeons can be reasonably described as, “ready, fire, aim.”

According to a Grok.com query, blacks and Hispanics make up 1.8 % and 5 % of all surgeons, respectively but 13 % and 20 % in the general population. In contrast, Asians and non-Hispanic whites make up 12.7 % and 77% of surgeons versus 7 % and 60 % in the general population, respectively. One final set of numbers is this- Jews comprise 14 % of surgeons but only 2% of the general population.

The cause of the underrepresentation of blacks and Hispanics was, according to the leadership of the ACS, as obvious as it was indisputable: racial discrimination. With this conclusion drawn, the leadership set out to radically transform the ACS so that it would eventually reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of society precisely. To do this, the leadership added antiracism to the values of the ACS. This was the antiracism espoused by Kendi, who claimed the solution to discrimination was reverse discrimination. Blacks and Hispanics would be favored while whites, Asians, and Jews would be disfavored. Dissent to this approach was not tolerated.

To justify this reshuffling of the representation of minorities, the ACS leadership promoted the concept that surgical patients had better outcomes when operated upon by surgeons of their own race, ethnicity, or gender. In support of this abominable claim, they quoted a single study that has been thoroughly debunked but remains popular with those who claim surgery and surgeons are racists. A systematic study has failed to support the concept of racial concordance, but the ACS just won’t give it up.

To accomplish its antiracist goals, the leadership added a new regental Department of Diversity and policies and initiatives to indoctrinate all ACS employees and staff in such things as implicit bias, microaggressions, and more. They developed an extensive “toolkit” for implementing these policies and initiatives in surgical training programs and practices.

And then, the house of cards that was antiracism and DEI collapsed. Kendi left Boston University after squandering nearly $50 million donated to his Center for Antiracism Research and nearly every sector of society in which this ideology had taken hold began to divest itself of DEI Departments and administrators, and return to a focus on merit and competence.

The ACS leadership was left scrambling to justify its capture by racialist ideology. Having committed fully to the presumption of structural racism and antiracism and DEI as the solution, the growing lack of support and unpopularity of these presented a dilemma. What to do? Renounce antiracism? Get rid of all DEI-related programs, policies, and initiatives? No, their first step was to rebrand, renaming all things DEI under the banner of “Inclusive Excellence.” The logical incoherence of this term was lost on them. The next step was to scrub the ACS website of all references to DEI and antiracism, including the recommendations of the Task Force on Racism in the November 2020 online issue of the ACS Bulletin (the mailed-out hard copies of the Bulletin could not be recalled, however, and remain as incontrovertible evidence of this) and the DEI Toolkit, which had been renamed the Inclusive Excellence Resource and Implementation Toolkit. Poof! Gone.

What the ACS leadership did not do was to restore excellence and meritocracy to their rightful place at the top of priorities of the College. The oldest and largest organization in the world supposedly representing excellence in surgery began its slide into irrelevance, just like the American Medical Association before it. Can the ACS be saved? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, real, pressing problems in surgery take a back seat to ideology to the detriment of surgeons and our patients.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm

** Some links in this post are files from my computer that I uploaded to Google Drive so I could link them here, because the ACS leadership has scrubbed some of these pages from their website.

