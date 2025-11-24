Image by Grok AI

(Apologies for yet another post related to the American College of Surgeons. I hope you will stay on this post long enough to appreciate the sea change that has recently occurred in this once venerated organization.)

The ACS is the oldest and, with 93,000 member Fellows, the largest professional organization in the world representing all surgeons and the practice of surgery. Fellowship status, which allows a surgeon to place ‘FACS’ after their MD, has always been regarded as a mark of distinction, signifying the surgeon’s commitment to excellence in their surgical practice.

On November 7, with minimal advance notice, no opportunity for discussion, and an explanation that was simply not believable, the leadership shut down the ACS Communities discussion forum, effectively silencing the entire membership of the ACS.

When the Communities site was launched in July 2014 it was lauded as way for surgeons to network with one another, to discuss clinical and non-clinical matters of interest, and to truly establish a community of surgeons beyond just paying dues and being an ACS Fellow surgeon. It was available 24/7 for surgeons to log in and view posts or post their own concerns. Popular posts could garner dozens or even hundreds of comments from individual Fellows. The largest comment thread in the history of the ACS Communities ran from April to August of 2021, and was a lively discussion and debate regarding the embrace, by the leaders of the ACS, of antiracism and DEI in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Two thirds of the participants on that thread objected to the direction of the ACS leadership in adopting the position that the ACS, its surgeons, and surgery itself were racist.

In July 2024, the 10th anniversary of the Communities, the ACS published a laudatory piece by Tyler Hughes, Editor-in-Chief of the Communities with glowing references to the robust and active engagement and stellar numbers, including “6,825 unique contributors [who] have posted approximately 156,000 discussion group posts, created nearly 27,000 threads, and viewed library items more than 437,000 times.” In February of this year, the ACS introduced the Communities new Editor-in-Chief, Sean Langenfeld, who would lead the “ACS Communities to a new era introducing younger surgeons to this platform while strengthening its most vital components.”

Given the unique status of the ACS and the history of the Communities, it is disingenuous for the leadership to state that Fellows of the ACS can just go to other discussion sites to have conversations. These are not nearly as convenient nor limited to ACS surgeons like the Communities were, and this ignores why the Communities was formed in the first place.

The Communities have not been without controversy. Both Tyler Hughes and Sean Langenfeld have felt the need to moderate discussions and censor, delete, or totally deplatform Fellows who, they claim violate the rules of the Communities as interpreted by them and/or posted comments critical of the ACS leadership for its commitment to ideological positions, initiatives, and policies. The leadership at first attempted to control the discussions by modifying the rules of conduct to prohibit certain discussions on the Communities or eliminating so-called “non-clinical” forums and discussions altogether. When this apparently failed to bring Fellows into compliance, they took the next logical step to close the Communities totally. In keeping with its recent history of administration by fiat, the leadership made no effort to engage the membership regarding this decision.

When I asked Jerry Schwartz, Managing Editor of the ACS, who announced the closure, why the Communities were closed, the reply came from Natalie Boden, MBA, Vice-President, Division of Integrated Communications, Member and Staff Communications. Ms. Boden said this was done, “…after reviewing more than a decade’s worth of data showing a steep decline in the number of contributors and discussion threads” (keep in mind, the ACS was responsible for removing discussion forums). This seems to directly contradict the glowing statements about the Communities put out earlier. I have asked for this “data” to be shared with the full membership, but so far there has been no reply. From Hughes and Lagenfeld? Crickets.

What changed? The only incident that seemed to be temporally connected to the closure was my confrontational meeting with leaders of the ACS at the Annual Clinical Congress in October at which I demanded to know why I was banned from the Communities for a life, without due process and in violation of the bylaws of the ACS. All refused to answer.

The ACS leadership has now truly crossed the Rubicon with the leadership’s decision to suddenly eliminate all discussions among Fellows and between Fellows and themselves. It remains to be seen whether the membership of the ACS will rise up and demand some transparency and accountability from the leaders of the organization we pay dues to or just meekly accept this muzzling of discussion and debate among ourselves without protest.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

