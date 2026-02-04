ASPS Logo

“While the ASPS statement is a great step forward in pushing back against GAC, it needs to address more strongly all that leads up to surgery, not just the surgery itself.”

Yesterday, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons came out with the strongest statement yet by any professional medical organization against gender-affirming care in minors. In August 2024, after reviewing the available evidence for the safety and efficacy of the practice known as “gender-affirming care” (GAC) the ASPS published a communication to its members that it would not endorse any outside organization’s guidelines or recommendations for treating minors with gender dysphoria.

When it was publicized, this rather mild statement sent shock waves throughout the medical establishment. Given the known ideologic underpinnings and absence of good quality scientific data supporting the edifice of gender-affirming care for minors, it is a measure of the capture of the medical establishment by ideologues pushing for GAC that this milquetoast refusal to endorse was regarded as a radical departure from the acceptance of GAC by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, American College of Gynecology and Obstetrics, and nearly all other medical organizations.

After further review of the available evidence presented in the 2024 Cass Review and the more recent 2025 review by the US Department of Health and Human Services, the leadership of the ASPS came out with their updated, 9-page position paper, which can be summarized thusly:

“ASPS recommends that surgeons delay gender-related breast/chest, genital, and facial surgery until a patient is at least 19 years old.”

While not having the force of a clinical guideline or setting a standard of care, the recommendation should give pause to all plastic surgeons considering what is essentially gender- rejection surgery in minors that is permanent and has many associated complications, not the least of which is regret. The recent $2 million award to a detransitioner should add further reluctance on the part of plastic surgeons to perform these procedures on minors. Detransitioner Chloe Cole, whose own lawsuit continues to move through the courts, said it is a start but “not nearly enough” to compensate for the harm done. How do you compensate a teenage girl for cutting off her breasts? 28 more lawsuits are pending and I predict that by this summer the number may well be in the thousands.

As I have stated in the past, the ASPS, which represents board-certified plastic surgeons, is uniquely positioned to weigh in on the subject of GAC. Surgery, whether the euphemistically labeled “top” or “bottom” surgery, is the final step in transitioning vulnerable minors along the track that begins with socially transitioning young children, putting them on puberty blockers, and then lifelong cross sex hormones.

The ASPS position statement addresses both medical and ethical concerns regarding GAC. These must be viewed as a whole and not divided into medical and surgical treatments since surgery is only the final step in the process of trying to turn a biological boy into a girl and vice versa.

The National Health Service of England Pathways Trial, announced in November 2025 and set to begin in 2026, will study the effects of puberty blockers in more than 200 children with gender dysphoria for two years or more. This has been labeled “Tooth Fairy Science” because, like studying the tooth fairy without first determining if she really exists, the study assumes transgender children are real without evidence this is so. Giving otherwise healthy children who are gender confused a potentially life-changing drug with no evidence to support this is not science; it is ideology masquerading as science. This is why the statement by the ASPS becomes so important and physicians who practice evidence-based medicine must not let up pushing back against this.

While the ASPS position statement is a great step forward in pushing back against GAC, it needs to address more strongly all that leads up to surgery, not just the surgery itself. The full position statement mentions medical measures but stops short of denouncing the entire practice of GAC. Given the totality of the evidence against GAC here, here, and here, and the absence of any properly performed, peer-reviewed studies on long term benefits and harms, this is a glaring omission that I hope will be corrected soon.

When GAC seemingly exploded on the scene a few years ago, I was dismayed to see the ASPS jump on this by offering courses on gender-affirming surgery to all members and many ASPS members began to include this in their practices as if this were no different than adding any other procedure to their offerings. The non-endorsement was a small step forward, albeit with outsize significance. The new position statement is a much bigger step forward but I hope for a more comprehensive, forceful position in the near future.

Meanwhile, I am proud to be a member of the ASPS.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Member, American Society of Plastic Surgeons

Leave a comment

Share

I hope you will check out my book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon: Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science. It will open your eyes to the fascinating world of plastic surgery and what it takes to become one.

Order a copy