Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
4d

Thank you, Rick, and a big thanks to your friend Hank! A solid piece of intelligence and clarifying information. I know a lot more now than after 3 hours of news. Please share any further intelligence regarding the confusing puzzle of corruption that permeates our world and our country. What a mess, but aren't we blessed to have someone in charge that can see the way ahead?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
4d

Waiting for the election fraud to be exposed once and for all.

Of course, those on the left will refuse to see it. But, hopefully, the as-yet-unpersuaded middle will have yet another eye-opening adventure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture