The world woke up to a new, dramatic, surprise action by the Trump administration yesterday morning. We should be getting used to this by now. From the surprise visits, making multiple trade deals on his way to a China summit that put Xi Jin Ping on the defensive, to the precisely planned and executed bombing of Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities, his administration has been one of one surprise move after another. Perhaps surprise is not the best word to use. He simply followed his rhetoric with definitive action that, in retrospect, should not have been surprising at all except that it is almost unheard of in politics for a politician to do this. Calling Trump a politician is too limiting. He is a new creature on the American scene- a patriotic, politically savvy, businessman who seems preternaturally good at decisive military action in which he is now two for two.

His latest move, unveiled early Saturday morning should not have been a surprise either. He has spoken clearly that the illegitimate government of Marxist/narcoterrorist Maduro will not stand and, surprise, surprise, did something about it. The operation carried the hallmarks of our newly restored, non-woke military and justice system working together in its precision and success with almost no collateral damage. I can only imagine what Maduro and his wife are thinking as they cool their heels in their respective cells.

I will leave it to my friend, retired Marine Corps Major Hank Salmans, to put this new Trump success into perspective:

A Marine’s Perspective: From Noriega to Maduro — Why Criminal Sovereignty Cannot Stand

I lived in Panama during the final years of Manuel Noriega’s rule. I wasn’t a tourist or a passing attaché—I was there three years, long enough to see how a country changes when the man at the top stops governing and starts running a criminal enterprise behind the façade of sovereignty. I later worked alongside Coalition Special Warfare elements supporting collateral efforts in Peru and Colombia, where narco-trafficking, insurgency, and state corruption bled across borders with lethal efficiency. Those experiences shape how I understand the January 3, 2026 capture of Nicolás Maduro—not as a rupture in American policy, but as its continuation.

When U.S. forces moved against Noriega in 1989, many outside the region framed it as imperial overreach. Those of us on the ground knew better. Noriega was not acting as a head of state. He was acting as a cartel boss with a flag. Panama had become a transit hub for narcotics, money laundering, arms movement, and intelligence manipulation. Sovereignty had already been hollowed out from within. The United States did not “invade Panama” to overthrow a legitimate government—we enforced standing federal indictments against a man who had turned a nation into a criminal platform.

The capture of Nicolás Maduro follows that same logic.

Criminal Rule Is Not Sovereignty — I’ve Seen the Difference

In Panama, you could feel the rot. Institutions existed, but loyalty was purchased. Intelligence services served the ruler, not the nation. Criminal networks didn’t infiltrate the state—they were the state. That pattern repeated itself years later in Venezuela, only on a larger, more destructive scale.

Maduro’s regime was not merely authoritarian; it was operationally criminal. Drug trafficking was embedded in military command structures. Migration flows were tolerated, even encouraged, as a pressure valve and geopolitical weapon. Foreign intelligence services—most notably Cuban—were interwoven into internal security and personal protection details. That is not governance. That is organized crime with uniforms.

In Peru and Colombia, I watched partner forces struggle to contain the downstream effects of this kind of regime. Cocaine routes don’t respect borders. Neither do gangs, weapons, or radicalized fighters. Venezuela under Maduro became what Panama was under Noriega: a permissive environment for everything that destabilizes a hemisphere.

This Is Not New — America Has Faced “Criminal Sovereigns” Before

Long before Noriega or Maduro, the United States confronted regimes that claimed sovereign immunity while engaging in predation. The Barbary States of North Africa operated piracy and hostage-taking as state policy. Presidents Jefferson and Madison did not debate endlessly over legitimacy—they recognized reality. When a regime finances itself through criminal coercion, it forfeits the protections of lawful sovereignty.

That principle carried forward. Pirate kings, slave traders, and later narco-traffickers were treated under international custom as hostis humani generis—enemies of all mankind. The law has long recognized that some crimes place their perpetrators outside the community of protected states.

Maduro crossed that line years ago.

Noriega Was the Precedent — Maduro Was the Continuation

Noriega was seized to face U.S. courts, not to satisfy political vengeance. The same applies here. Federal indictments against Maduro for narco-terrorism and drug trafficking were not symbolic—they were operational warrants waiting for conditions to be met. When the opportunity arrived, the United States acted.

I remember the relief among ordinary Panamanians after Noriega was gone. It wasn’t chaos—it was clarity. The fear lifted. Institutions, however fragile, had room to breathe again. That is what enforcement of law looks like when criminal power is removed from the top.

The Regional Reality: Colombia, Peru, and the Cost of Inaction

Anyone who has worked counter-narcotics or counter-insurgency in Colombia understands this truth: sanctuary is everything. When Venezuela became a safe haven for cartels, guerrillas, and transnational gangs, it wasn’t just a Venezuelan problem. Colombian leaders warned the world. Peruvian authorities felt the pressure. Brazilian border states absorbed the fallout. Chile and Peru later faced Venezuelan criminal syndicates operating openly on their streets.

From a military standpoint, this was a metastasizing threat. From a moral standpoint, it was abandonment of the innocent.

Cuba’s Hand — I’ve Seen This Playbook Before

Cuban intelligence penetration of Venezuela was not advisory—it was structural. I’ve seen this model before: embed security services, control identity systems, protect leadership, suppress dissent. It keeps a failing regime alive while hollowing out the nation itself. Venezuela was not exercising sovereignty; it was leasing it.

Removing Maduro severed that apparatus. It didn’t erase Venezuela’s problems—but it removed the keystone holding the criminal arch in place.

Border Security Begins at the Source

From a Marine’s perspective, borders are not just lines on a map—they are pressure points. When a regime exports drugs, gangs, and mass migration, it is projecting instability outward. You can build walls and surge patrols, but unless you address the source, you’re playing defense forever.

Maduro’s removal was not about optics. It was about upstream containment. Cut the head off the network, and the flow slows. That’s not theory—that’s operational reality.

Final Word: This Was Enforcement, Not Empire

I’ve worn the uniform long enough to know the difference between power abused and power exercised responsibly. What happened on January 3, 2026 was not conquest. It was law enforcement at scale—backed by history, precedent, and necessity.

From the Barbary Coast to Panama City, from Noriega to Maduro, the United States has drawn the same line: you do not get to hide behind a flag while poisoning nations and exporting chaos.

As a Marine, as a witness, and as someone who has seen what criminal regimes do to ordinary people, I believe this action restored—not violated—the principles of sovereignty, law, and hemispheric stability.

Some lines exist for a reason. This was one of them.

Semper Fidelis,

Hank,

Major & Mustang Henry R. Salmans III

USMC (Retired)

There is another wrinkle or layer to this developing story, one that, if true, will blow the lid off of the entire January 6 narrative as it has been presented to the American public. It draws lines between the abduction of Maduro to Venezuela’s ties to China and its known involvement in international election manipulation via Smartmatic voting machines, originating in Venezuela. Ties between Sequoia, and Dominion voting machines are convoluted and can be seen here, here, and here. In addition to the proven fraud in Maduro’s last election, Venezuela has been involved in election interference throughout Central and South America (Grok.com analysis). Couple this with China’s known ongoing cyber war against the US and you have Venezuela serving as a proxy for China in the Western Hemisphere. This brings into question once again just how secure the 2020 election really was. You can read more in the post by Jessica Kraus in her Substack, House Inhabit and the case for the China-Venezuela-election interference here. Kraus has been an increasingly credible voice for independent journalistic investigation, something the mainstream media has abandoned altogether.

Is the case circumstantial? Sure, but that is not to say there is no evidence to support it. Is this all another in a long line of conspiracy theories? Time will tell. All I know as a citizen who watched the 2020 election unfold is that something seemed very, very wrong with how this played out and I have never been convinced that this was the “most secure election ever.” I know what gaslighting is and how our government agencies have been gaslighting the American public even before Covid. I think we have been gaslighted big time on many issues and this may be another.

As the saying goes, “Just because you are paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you.”

I hope the conspiracy theorists are wrong. I fear they are not.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

