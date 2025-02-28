The vault. No gold. No money. No bodies. Nothing………….

I am old enough to remember the Geraldo Rivera live special in 1986 in which he breathlessly opened Al Capone’s vault in the old Lexington Hotel in Chicago. This followed weeks of hype and build-up on CBS. When the climatic moment came and the vault was opened…….it was empty save for some trash. The recent release of the Epstein files feels like déjà vu.

I have been a physician for 47 years and a surgeon for 38 of those. In all those years I never had to actually treat a rape victim- child or adult. I have always regarded rape as a capital crime on par with murder, or even worse than murder. After all, the victim lives with the trauma forever. When the victim is a child, the level of evil of this assault escalates exponentially. Sexual child abuse has remained for me somewhat of an abstraction because, as I said, I have never seen it firsthand. My feelings about this, however, are anything but abstract. I know without a shadow of a doubt that, if a daughter or granddaughter of mine should suffer such a heinous crime, my first reaction would be to want to tear the perpetrator apart with my bare hands; to make them suffer even though this would not remotely compare to the pain they inflicted. Life in prison would be an appropriate punishment (I don’t believe in the death penalty). I leave the final judgement up to God. I would not want to face my maker having deliberated harmed a child.

For weeks we have been hearing that the files related to Jeffery Epstein would be released soon. The implied promise was that, at last, we would have a look behind the veil that seems to have surrounded Epstein and his paramour/partner-in-crime, Ghislane Maxwell. Each delay, or was it stall, was frustrating. Everyone, and I mean everyone, wants to “out” the men, and women, who participated, or were in some way complicit in, Epstein’s decades of sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. At last, the big moment arrived…….

I viewed the first batch of files released and could not hide my disappointment. The unredacted evidence list had no explanation and, beyond a few mentions of photos of nude girls and one collection of sex toys, nothing remotely explosive or clearly incriminating. The flight logs were largely illegible and, where they were legible, names were usually listed as initials, with only a few, e.g. Alan Dershowitz, spelled out. None of this, of course, was explicitly incriminating. The contact book was fully redacted except for names and could be the contact book for anyone with a lot of connections among the rich and famous. Donald Trump was in there, along with Ivana and Ivanka, as were dozens of A-listers from Hollywood, Royalty, and other masters-of-the-universe, but nothing to implicate anyone in anything nefarious beyond their association with the unsavory pair. The “Masseuse List” is totally redacted. A blank page would have served as well.

Is this the best we can do after five years? The letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi to FBI Director Kash Patel suggests that the files released yesterday are the tip of the iceberg of documents pertaining to Epstein, whose specter still pervades the entire tragic situation, and she demands immediate release of all the files. I am like millions who do not believe for a second that Epstein committed suicide as opposed to being silenced. And no, I am not subject to conspircy theories but willing to make an exception in this case. I understand the need to protect innocent people and avoid tainting any possible indictments. I would rather be assured that the case is being aggressively pursued and receive periodic updates on the general progress of the investigation rather than promises of lurid revelations that never seem to actually materialize.

Personally, I don’t really care if the files are released as long as I have some confidence that a real, concerted, and sustained effort is being made to bring everyone involved in Epstein’s crimes to justice while protecting those who are innocent and/or have been subjected to Epstein’s and his clients’ perverse depredations.

And finally, Until this all plays out, If I were Bondi or Patel I would definitely have Maxwell under 24-hour surveillance and “suicide” watch by agents who have been carefully vetted to insure their commitment to her safety, which she presently is not. I won’t be shocked when she dies under mysterious circumstances with no witnesses or video record……………..

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine.

