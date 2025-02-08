There were many heroes in the Covid pandemic. They ranged from highly credentialed researchers who went against the prevailing narrative that gave us unending lockdowns and a one-size-fits-all approach to front line physicians and health care workers who tried their best to treat their patients according to time-honored Hippocratic principles. One of the most visible of the former was Jay Battacharya.

I do not recall exactly when I first heard of Jayanta Battacharya, but it was early in the Covid pandemic response. We are unsure when the SARS-CoV-2 virus hit our shores, but by early March 2020 we were in full existential crisis mode as hospitals in New York City overflowed with patients sick with Covid, the illness caused by the virus. Early projections coming out of the United Kingdom were for a case fatality rate hundreds of times greater than for seasonal flu. The Trump administration, following the recommendations of Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Robert Redfield, and Francis Collins shut down the country in March. Remember “two weeks to flatten the curve”, which went into months, and then years? With the benefit of hindsight this was a fatally flawed, futile plan from the start and inflicted what is perhaps the greatest physical, economic, and societal damage in our history.

In early March 2020, Battacharya, an unassuming academic with extensive expertise in public health policy, was working the problem at Stanford University. His resume includes an MD and a PhD in economics from Stanford and extensive background in public health policy, something none of the above architects of our pandemic response possessed. He performed the earliest seroprevalence studies of Covid in Los Angeles and Santa Clara Counties in CA to determine how many people had been infected. The results showed that the virus was already too widespread to be stopped and, further, noted a case fatality rate one hundred times less than previous projections. He reported his results in a Wall Street Journal piece for which he was heavily criticized. He argued that the horse was out of the barn with respect to stopping the virus, and was an early critic of the unproven, and later disproven, measures of universal masking, social distancing, and lockdowns. His views on these proved to be prescient.

Battacharya was also one of the first to acknowledge the clear gradient of risk from Covid with a one thousandfold difference in the risk of serious illness and death between young children and older adults. We now know the risk of death from Covid in a healthy child is essentially zero, while more than 90% of those who die are over 65 and have one or more medical conditions that increase their risk, e.g. obesity and diabetes.

In October 2020, with the country still in lockdown and no end in sight, and no vaccines yet available, he published the Great Barrington Declaration with co-authors Martin Kuldorff, PhD of Harvard and Sunetra Gupta, PhD of Oxford, calling for ending the lockdowns and protecting those most vulnerable, while allowing the young and healthy population to resume normal life and develop natural immunity. Fauci, Collins, and those aligned with them demonized this approach and the authors, calling them “fringe’ epidemiologists. The media smeared them as advocating a “let it rip” approach to Covid.

Only later, after the release of the Twitter files in the wake of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, did Battacharya learn that the government, in collusion, with the heads of Facebook and Twitter, had targeted him, censoring his posts and/or limiting their reach.

I have read Battacharya’s work on Covid and heard him speak many times over the course of the pandemic. He is unfailingly polite and measured, soft-spoken and not given to hyperbole, and always backs up his opinions with credible data. His early conclusions have nearly all been validated over the past five years and a very strong argument can be made that if his suggestions had been followed, the economic and societal damage from Covid, not to mention the number of deaths, could have been greatly reduced.

My medical practice was essentially closed for six weeks in March/April. During that time I read and viewed everything I could trying to make sense of what was happening in a world that had become unrecognizable. Much of what our government was doing did not make scientific sense and seemed to ignore time-tested principles of immunology and public health. Battacharya’s voice was one of the few that pushed back against unjustified government overreach, and I clung to it. His courage in standing up against the public health bureaucracy at great personal and professional cost to truly represent science was inspiring. In the end, he was right.

President Trump’s selection of Dr. Battacharya to head the National Institutes of Health could not be more appropriate and timely. It will go a long way to restoring trust in the NIH and our other public health agencies whose primary mission is to insure and improve public health.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine

