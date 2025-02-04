Perspective is everything. A buffet table loaded with food is viewed differently by a starving man, a normal person, an epicure, and a trencherman.

For four years, we have lived in clown world, gaslit by the government, the legacy media, and tech giants in charge of social media into believing their version of reality, not what our own eyes and common sense could see was a dystopic nightmare. The US southern border is secure! January 6 was a full-blown insurrection! Fiery riots were “mostly peaceful!” Binary sex is a social construct! Gender is “assigned” at birth! The earth will burn up in a few decades unless we go to zero carbon now! Biden is sharp as a tack and fully engaged! The questions the clowns always asked was, “Are you going to believe us or your lying eyes?”

I remember the year I began medical school. In order to gain some exposure to a hospital environment, I obtained a position as a nurse’s aid in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU). As I gained experience, I was given increasing responsibility until I was finally assigned a baby of my own to care for. These were premature infants, some the size of a small puppy, born weeks or months before their due date. One day, I was walking through the hospital when I came across a glass-walled room full of bassinettes, each containing a grotesque child. They were huge (or as our president would say, “Yuuuuge!”). It took a moment before I realized I was looking into a nursery with healthy, full-term babies. I was so used to the tiny ones in the NICU that they had become my normal.

We are in a similar situation in the US today. We have lived in clown world for so long that it has become our normal. Since his inauguration, President Trump has moved with unaccustomed speed in his appointments, directives, and policy changes. We have become so inured to stasis and obvious dysfunction in the policies and actions of our government that these have become normal for many Americans, whether they liked the status quo or not. Many of us reached the point where we felt a line had been crossed from which we could no longer recover. Just how does one go about reversing a tsunami of illegal immigrants scattered across the continent?

The answer to the above is simple: use the law enforcement agencies of the government to round up and arrest illegals, then deport them, starting with the worst- the criminals, gang bangers, rapists, human and drug traffickers. One only needs the will and resources, and our government, since January 5, has both.

It is interesting that progressive leftists on social media are melting down in histrionics about totalitarianism, the reprise of Hitler’s Nazi regime, and the demise of democracy. Pundits and mainstream media outlets are publishing articles, posting headlines, tweets, and social media screes designed to inflame outrage, fear, and division. Meanwhile they ignore that Trump talks at length to the press which has been denied unchaperoned access to Biden for the past four years.

In answer to the inane question by a White House correspondent as to how many of the 3500 illegal immigrants rounded up recently had criminal records, Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, answered, without hesitation and without dissembling, “All of them because they broke our nation’s laws and therefore they are criminals, at least as far as this administration goes.” Such a straightforward, obvious answer would never have crossed the lips of her predecessor.

Trump goes about his day with the energy of man half his age enforcing our laws, restoring democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution, and talking to heads of state in Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, and other countries to accept the return of their citizens who are here illegally, obtaining concessions to correct trade imbalances, forging temporary agreements pending more permanent ones, and recalibrating foreign relations in favor of Americans, including using US strength to mediate disputes. That’s what presidents are supposed to do; we just haven’t seen this for the past four years.

To some, the rapid pace of events is disconcerting, even disorienting, but if you take a moment to think about it, we have been in a state of gradual, but slowly accelerating, decay and glacial political activity for four years. Cue the frog in the pan on the stove analogy. People on both sides of the partisan divide are now openly asking a question that would once have been unthinkable: “Who was running the country for the past four years?”

What feels like a radical transformation at head spinning speed is really only a simple return to what we once considered normal: a reasonably secure border, law and order in out cities, a fair and non-partisan justice system, freedom of speech, freedom from government mandates, equality of all Americans regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, etc.: putting America’s interests first, protecting our most precious resource- our youth, restoring the rights of biological women to their own spaces in athletics and other areas. The “new normal” is nothing more than a return to the old normal.

I don’t uncritically approve of all of Trump’s actions and his tweets still make me wish he was more circumspect but, for the most part, I have agreed that much of what he has done needed doing and look forward to the next few years with more excitement and anticipation that I have in years.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine

Leave a comment

Share

My book attempts to encapsulate what it takes to become a plastic surgeon. I believe it is the most fascinating and misunderstood of all medical specialties. It has something for everyone with even a passing interest. It is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback.

Order a copy