A single statistic leapt off the screen at me this morning. The number itself was unimpressive, just 26,500. What made it so hard to wrap my mind around was that this was just one third of the number of barrels of oil Cuba needs each and every day just to function. Cuba, with 11 million people, ranks 90th in the list of nations in population, and has a GDP that places it 53rd after such economic giants as Uruguay, Latvia, Barbados, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Even so, it consumes 79,500 barrels of oil each day. Each day! As if that were not enough, the US consumes over 20 million barrels of oil per day. Then you can pile on all the barrels of oil consumed each day by all the nations of the world and the total reaches over 101 million barrels per day! After a while, these numbers cease to have any meaning because our minds simply cannot process them in a meaningful way beyond “it’s a lot!”

We get such numbers thrown at us daily. How do you process over $8 billion in fraud in Minnesota alone, 10,000 illegal immigrants crossing our southern border every day during the Biden administration, a national debt of more than $38 trillion dollars, Elon Musk being worth of $850 billion? I am reading a book right now by Susan Casey, The Underworld- Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean, about deep sea exploration. The numbers she recites are staggering. One I had never heard of is a nonillion, which is 1030 or 10 followed by 30 (!) zeros. This is the number of marine microbes in the ocean (who counted this and how?). If piled onto a scale, they would account for 90% of the biomass of the ocean (sorry, Blue Whales and Great White Sharks, you hardly register). Don’t even get me started on astronomical numbers- age of the universe, mass of the universe, dimension in lightyears, and such.

In 1982, a humorous New Yorker Magazine article by Ian Frazier described a number so large that simply imagining it would kill you. He called it the Killion. No one has ever reached the killion, at least no one who lived to tell about it which, I guess, is the point. Some things are just impossible for the human mind to grasp.

What are we to do when confronted with numbers that stagger us and leave us in a state of stunned incomprehension? This is akin to the question; how do you eat an elephant? The answer is: one bite at a time.

I can’t comprehend 20++ million barrels of oil per day, but I can look at my daily use of energy whether heating my home or driving my car, in light of my personal commitment to being a good, environmentally conscious steward of the planet. I can use my adult brain to weigh the costs of energy dependence on fossil fuels against the impracticality of unrealistic, profound and abrupt adoption of arguably sustainable, renewable, “green” sources of energy. I can support, by my vote, or other means, reasonable policies and regulations to slowly shift to alternate sources of energy, e.g. nuclear, avoiding massive disruption to the lives of millions of people who need clean, affordable energy, while paying more than lip service to the environment. It should not be an all or none approach.

I cannot begin to truly appreciate a debt of trillions of dollars. I do know we are not going to eliminate the national debt in my lifetime, but we can take steps right now to rein in profligate government spending and take effective measures to deal with rampant fraud, waste, and abuse. To do otherwise is to unfairly saddle our children and their children with the crushing weight of a debt that they had no say in. This is more than cruel and irresponsible; it is an existential threat to them and to the future of our nation. I think it is safe to say that none of the recent signature pieces of legislation, from Obama’s Affordable Care Act to the Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Bill to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act truly addresses our most pressing problems, which makes them so frustrating to watch unfold from afar with no ability to influence their passage.

The world is a complicated place full of chaos, contradictions, inconsistencies, unfairness, and, yes, evil. I do not believe any gathering of minds from the most educated academicians to high-powered think tanks to the masters of the universe at Davos has the solution(s) to our myriad problems. As the brilliant economist, Thomas Sowell, famously stated, “There are no solutions, only tradeoffs. Just as in physics with its equal and opposite actions and reactions, for every good intention acted upon, there are unintended consequences. To deal with all of this uncertainty we must avoid rigid, simplistic interpretations of complex issues, knee jerk reactions, unbridled rage and outrage, and overreliance on social media for information. We must also avoid a commitment to emotion and ideology over reality. Above all we must be patient and realize that none of us, from the President to the lowest in society, truly is in control of anything. For that, we must rely on the benevolence and wisdom of the One who put all of this in motion once upon a time.

There is tremendous reassurance in knowing that we are only asked to do the best we can with what we have within our small sphere of influence. We don’t have to deal with incomprehensible numbers or worry about the killion.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

