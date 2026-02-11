Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

*ahem* Googlepex would like a word.

Meanwhile *Graham smirks*

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture