I am delighted to share this piece of original prose by my friend, fellow veteran, and brother in Christ.

The ocean was never merely water.

It was the world fallen—restless, treacherous, loud with the clamor of a million dying souls. Awash, its black swells rose, like the chest of an ancient dragon aroused by the scent of rebellion. Beneath the surface lurked every current of lust, pride, envy, and despair. Above it screamed the winds, carrying the same siren call that once seduced angels into the abyss.

Storms were not of weather; they were temptations, accusations, and the relentless rolling justice of a holy God toward a race that had called darkness “freedom.”

Into this sea of living chaos, a man was thrown, or was this volition?

He hit the water cursing.

Salt burned his eyes, his lungs, his pride. All his life he had mocked the Almighty—scorned His people in taverns, sneered at the One he had not known in arguments, laughed at the thought of rescue. Even now, choking and flailing, his heart still spat defiance.

He was the thief on the cross reprised: he blasphemed the very shadow of death.

Then his fingers found purchase on something solid.

A single piece of driftwood—no longer than his forearm, rough-hewn, salt-bleached, ancient. He seized it in clawing desperation, a drowning animal. He did not pray. He did not repent. He only wanted one more breath with which to mock the heavens.

Yet the wood held.

His chin cleared the waves.

Air—precious, undeserved air—filled his lungs.

He did not know it yet, but the driftwood had its Maker.

Nor did he know where it had first been lifted high.

Days faded. Nights became weeks.

Storm after storm sought to tear him loose, yet the wood never failed.

In the long, eerie hours between waves, he noticed what his rebellion had never allowed him to see: the grain of the wood was not random. Beneath the crust of salt lay faint, almost ghostly markings—scratches that looked less like erosion and more like…inscriptions.

At first he dismissed them as fantasy.

Later he found them afloat in memory:

a lamb…

a vine…

a shepherd’s crook…

and something like the etchings of carved letters, too worn to read.

Stranger still, whenever exhaustion threatened his grip, the wood seemed to rise beneath him—lifting, bracing, refusing to let him drown.

He wondered, once, in a fleeting moment of sanity, why this wood felt more like a witness than an object.

One starless night, beaten past pretending, he whispered the weakest prayer ever offered:

“God… if You’re there—remember me.”

The ocean did not calm.

But the storming inside him did.

The driftwood felt larger, steadier, as though the Carpenter who fashioned it had heard a similar plea spoken from a cross.

Then the timber came.

Broken spars.

Scarred planks.

Fragments of shipwrecked lives.

At first he ignored them.

Then feared them.

Then—trembling, desperate—he reached out and drew one close.

It locked perfectly against the original beam, as though crafted for that very place.

Another followed.

And another.

With shaking hands and a heart still half at war, he began to lash them together.

He was not building the raft.

The raft was building him.

Each plank was a confession.

Each knot a repentance.

Where once he cursed, he now whispered thanks.

Where once he mocked, he now marveled.

The raft grew—not by his skillful hands, but by the love that first saved him now overflowing.

Obedience became its ballast.

He discovered that keeping the planks tight and the lashings true did not earn him the raft; it simply kept him from capsizing now that grace gave him something worth protecting.

Obedience was no longer an anchor chain.

It was a compass.

One dawn he heard a cry across the water.

Another was drowning—raging, blaspheming, thrashing exactly as he once had.

For a moment the old serpent’s whisper curled like smoke around his ear:

Let him sink.

Then came the quieter, deeper voice:

You deserved it too.

He paddled over, the raft steady beneath him, and extended a scarred plank.

“I don’t want your God!” the drowning man screamed.

“I don’t want your pity! I don’t want your raft!”

The rescuer only smiled—the tired, knowing smile grace once used on him.

“It’s not my raft,” he said. “It never was. Take hold anyway.”

The man took hold—spitting, sobbing, half-drowned.

And the raft held.

More came after that.

Mockers.

Scoffers.

Religious pretenders whose rafts of self-righteousness had shattered beneath them.

Proud philosophers whose vessels of intellect had disintegrated in the acid of their own despair.

Broken women who had trusted lovers with their souls rather than the Lover of their souls.

Each one climbed aboard—cursing, weeping, or silent with shame.

The raft never sank.

It only widened.

Years passed on that endless sea.

The man who once fell cursing now stood at the mast of a great floating sanctuary—timbers stretching beyond sight, souls lashed together by the stubborn grace of the original driftwood. Children were born upon it who had never tasted the saltwater of despair. Old men died there whispering the Name they once despised.

But the central beam never changed.

Weathered.

Worn.

Steadfast.

Sometimes, on quiet nights, when he brushed his fingers over its surface, he felt a notch—just one—where a nail might once have been.

He dismissed the thought…

until the day the truth revealed itself.

Then came the morning.

The winds fell silent.

Swells went smooth as glass.

Light—true Light—broke the horizon like the opening of a long-locked door.

And as the rising glory poured over the raft, the original beam glowed—not with magic, but with memory.

Every carving sharpened.

Every faded line reformed.

And in the lamb, the vine, the shepherd’s crook…

he saw it—

the faint outline of a man once nailed beside the Savior.

A man who had cursed Him.

Mocked Him.

Then whispered, with his last breath:

“Jesus… remember me when You come into Your Kingdom.”

And Christ had answered through blood and mercy:

“Today you will be with Me in Paradise.”

The driftwood trembled beneath his hands.

It was that wood.

Not the cross of Christ—

for that was lifted higher than the world—

but the crossbeam of the thief who turned from blasphemy to belief in his dying moment.

The first rebel to be saved by grace.

The first drowning man Christ ever pulled from the sea.

The first raft of mercy.

The man fell to his knees, sobbing—not in fear, but in awe.

“Lord… You gave me the wood of the one You rescued when all seemed lost.

You gave me the testimony of the first forgiven sinner

as the only thing that could keep me alive.”

He turned to the multitude—tens of thousands standing on the vast city-raft built plank by redeemed plank—and raised the sacred timber.

“I did not save myself,” he said to the multitude and the listening sky.

“I did not build this.

I only clung to the mercy which already held another dying thief.”

He lifted his eyes toward the approaching shore:

“This the covenant that pursued me.

This the love that lifted me.

This the obedience that steadied me.

And this—this multitude of the once-lost, sailing together — now surrendered to the current

this is the blessing that overflowed from a single crossbeam that once refused to let a sinner perish.”

The city-raft moved forward on waters quiet with promise, carried not by the strength of those aboard, but by the hands of the Carpenter who had been building it all along.

And for the first time since the fall,

the sea heard not curses…

…but praise.

Semper Fidelis,

Hank

Major & Mustang Henry R. Salmans III

USMC (Retired)

I hope that you enjoyed this and that it lifted you up as much as it did me.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

