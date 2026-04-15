Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Peter Marzek MD's avatar
Peter Marzek MD
3d

You said it perfectly, Partner. When you can't have a meaningful conversation with those who feel differently than you, and you get attacked for trying to do so, there is nothing you can say!

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Henry's avatar
Henry
2d

Dr. Bosshardt, thank you for laying this out with such clarity and courage. Your examples from medicine—canceled lectures on weak evidence for gender-affirming care, forced DEI indoctrination that wastes future neurosurgeons’ time, qualified leaders pushed aside for quotas, and a Fellow of the ACS banned without due process—are not isolated. They are textbook capture of a profession by an ideology that brooks no dissent. The pattern is identical across institutions: shout down debate, smear the questioner, and enforce compliance through cancellation. The silent majority of normies sees it, but the asymmetric cost of speaking up has kept too many quiet.

The same ideological infection hit the Department of Defense under the prior administration—mandatory diversity training over marksmanship, gender ideology in recruiting and standards, DEI offices and race/sex-based preferences that subordinated lethality to political checkboxes. Secretary Pete Hegseth is now executing the decisive transformation you’re calling for. He has declared DEI “dead” at the Pentagon, abolished DEI bureaucracies, and ordered a line-by-line purge of race- and sex-based preferences. He is reviewing and canceling contracts and programs that do not make the force more lethal. He ended partnerships with “woke” institutions, removed transgender service members who cannot meet biological-sex standards, and told commanders to restore the warrior ethos: merit, high physical standards, and mission focus first—no more identity months, “dudes in dresses,” or divisive social-justice seminars. Officers who cannot get on board with readiness over ideology have been told to do the honorable thing and step aside.

And the results are already showing. Recruiting is surging because young Americans are responding to a military that demands excellence instead of ideology. The Air Force and Space Force have already crushed their full 2026 recruiting goals—five months ahead of schedule. ￼ All branches met or exceeded their FY2025 targets, with the Army posting its best numbers in years (over 61,000 new soldiers) and the highest enlisted accessions across the services in the past 15 years. ￼ Re-enlistment is equally strong—the Marine Corps has already hit its full-year retention goal for 2026. ￼ Starting this year, Hegseth has raised the bar even higher: combat-arms personnel now train and test to gender-neutral, male-standard physical fitness benchmarks (70% minimum average), with twice-yearly fitness and body-composition checks designed to ensure every warfighter can actually fight. ￼

This is leadership that finally gives the normies in uniform (and the American public) permission to say “Enough!” without fear of career-ending reprisal. When the military—the most meritocratic institution we have—rejects the radical-left playbook and returns to warfighting excellence, the rest of society sees the model. The pendulum is swinging because men and women of competence and conviction are now in position to swing it. Your call for a grassroots tsunami of normies standing up is being answered, starting at the top of the chain of command. The republic is not only surviving; it is being restored to sanity, one institution at a time.

Keep speaking truth. The silent majority is waking up and we outnumber them.

Semper Fi, Hank

Major & Mustang Henry R Salmans III

USMC (Retired)

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