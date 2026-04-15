Doctors aren’t the only ones being silenced………

A respected doctor is invited to give a lecture to medical students on the subject of gender-affirming care in minors. He meticulously assembles the available information on the subject including data from overseas in the UK and the EU, the systematic reviews of the Cass Report and Department of Health and Human Services which are all in agreement that the evidence supporting this practice is very weak to weak at best. He presents the information in a factual, non-judgmental way. Within an hour he receives an email from the chair of the medical department informing him that a complaint was made about his lecture and his affiliation as assistant professor is terminated four hours latern with the admonition, “Don’t come back.” He is never told who complained or what the specifics of the complaint were.

A medical student hoping to become a neurosurgeon is made to sit with other students through hours of “training” on the subjects of implicit bias, white privilege, systemic racism, and microaggressions. He raises his hand, speaks up, and suggests to the instructor that perhaps the student’s time would be better spent studying medicine. This is not well received because he is a white male, the most deplorable of all demographic groups. Despite being highly qualified and an excellent candidate for acceptance into a neurosurgical residency, his application is denied everywhere, and he has to settle for a non-surgical residency. No explanation is given.

An Asian-American division head in a prestigious university medical center leads the most well-run, productive division in his hospital. He is highly published and respected by his peers. His residents revere him, including his female residents. He is accused of sexism and forced to step down to be replaced by a younger female surgeon with nowhere near his credentials because there are not enough women in the division. The first two replacements do not last because they are unqualified.

A Fellow of thirty years standing in the American College of Surgeons, expresses public disagreement with the leadership’s adoption of DEI into the College and introduction of racialist policies and initiatives. He demands evidence that the College, surgeons, and surgery are racist. The response of the leadership is to ban him for life from engagement with his peers within the College without due process and refuses to tell him what he said that got him banned. He persists and even confronts several leaders of the ACS in person at the annual Clinical Congress. Within weeks the ACS permanently suspends the discussion forums on the website essentially silencing its 93,000 members without explanation.

These are but a few recent examples of silencing of discussion and debate related to the capture of medicine by individuals in positions of leadership who promote illiberal ideologies and will permit no dissent or discussion, much less debate, on the subject. Instead, the response is always the same, cancellation, silencing, censorship, and vilification. I know because it happened to me and I personally know multiple individuals who have experienced this.

In every case, when woke, radical leftist positions are before a large group of diverse individuals, including minorities, two thirds or more disagree with the ideologues. These would be what the “normies” or what Nixon categorized in 1969 as the silent majority. They are those individuals who are simply too busy trying to live their lives day to day as good citizens, workers, professionals, and parents to get involved in political battles and culture wars. Normies do not hold extreme positions and generally reside close to the center on both sides of political, cultural, and social issues. Normies favor open discussion and debate to reach compromises in issues that tend to be divisive. Normies come in all stripes and include all races, ethnicities, and cultures. They are both men and women. Normies outnumber extremists by ratios of at least 2 to 1, if not more.

Open borders, wealth redistribution, big government, gender fluidity, systemic racism, and catastrophic climate change. Not one of these is favored by a majority of the general population yet the ideology that promotes these ideas has infected every corner of society from academia to entertainment to sports to media to professional organizations and institutions. If not for Trump, I wonder if our republic would have survived another woke, leftist president.

The reasons why the radical left seems to be almost unassailable are simple. First, the left controls all of the above groups and nearly all of the deep administrative state in local, state, and federal government. Second, normies do not stand up and state their objection(s) as vociferously as the ideologues or in sufficient numbers to recruit other normies to do the same. Some do not do so because they are too busy. Some, sadly, are simply clueless. Most do not do so because they are afraid of the asymmetric repercussions. Radical leftists do not experience widespread blowback for their incoherent, indefensible, and sometimes lunatic positions, precisely because they have support across the captured areas of society as indicated above. Normies do not and risk their careers and livelihood to express opinions disfavored by the left. They do not want to have to defend themselves against baseless accusations of bias, racism, sexism, xenophobia, transphobia, or some other pejorative label because the illiberal mob will hound them mercilessly and they are not likely to be defended by their peers, who do not wish to be subjected to the same opprobrium. This is a powerful disincentive to taking a public stand. Last, the lunatics control the narrative at this time with their hyperbolic claims, straw man arguments, and use of epithets to silence discussion. How does one discuss or debate with incoherent zealots who say, for example, that to claim you are not a racist is itself a racist statement? Ibarm X. Kendi, the author of the book that spawned the recent antiracist movement famously won’t debate anyone who disagrees with him because to do so, you must be a racist and he won’t debate racists! This way, he never has to defend his indefensible positions.

A black female colleague in my specialty refused to engage with me even in a polite, civil, private conversation when I questioned the wisdom of adopting DEI initiatives into the American Society of Plastic Surgeons because she was “limiting interactions/conversations that aim to dehumanize and devalue non-whites.” How does one deal with people like this? How sold out to ideology must you be to think like this?

Saying that you can’t turn boys into girls or vice versa, or asserting there are only two sexes makes you a transphobe. Questioning whether the human race will be extinguished in a fireball in the next few decades due to global warming makes you a climate denier. Supporting secure borders makes you xenophobic and anti-immigration. And on and on, ad infinitum, ad nauseum.

What is needed is a grassroots movement, a groundswell or, better yet, a tsunami of the normies standing up to say, “Enough!” When that happens, and I pray it will sooner than later, we will finally see the pendulum truly returning to the center and sanity, reason, and transparency return to public discourse. It can’t happen soon enough.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

Check out my book for an honest, entertaining, and informative memoir into what it takes to become a real plastic surgeon. I promise you will be surprised and learn something you did not know.

Order a copy