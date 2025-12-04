Beyond Plastic MD

Ben Van Raalte
19h

In the 1990s plastic surgeons fought tooth and nail keep insurance companies from denying reconstructive surgery. They emphasized the definition that reconstructive surgery was to restore normal. Cosmetic surgery was to enhance.

Gender affirming surgery is enhancement. It is changing. What is normal. Why should this surgery be covered.? Especially when we now find people requesting dozens of surgeries for appearance.

Transgender individuals are not the only people unhappy about their appearance. There are many women or young girls that are flat chested and their breast implants are not covered by insurance. Many women have a masculine large nose and do not get that covered. Nor does the woman going through menopause get laser hair removal.

I know there are advocates that say all that should be free. But if it was half the physicians in the country would need to be cosmetic surgeons.

