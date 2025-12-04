“In fact, this faulty premise makes the PATHWAYS trial a textbook example of what Dr. Harriet Hall called Tooth Fairy Science: research conducted on a phenomenon without ever questioning whether the phenomenon exists.”

Mia Hughes, Director of Genspect Canada

How is it that in the “information age”, we keep having the same conversation based on provably false information provided by people who have a vested interest in seeing that facts do not stand in the way of their emotions, opinions, and higher moral virtue?

If there is any immutable, basic fact of human biology, it is the existence of two, and only two, sexes- male and female. All the talk about intersex and hermaphrodites, animal species that change sex over their lifetime, and the “Genderbread Person”, perhaps the most absurd mascot ever, is just smokescreen for an evil (there is no other word for it) ideology that seeks to deconstruct binary sex by targeting children. And the most vulnerable children of all; those with known neurological disorders such as autism, ADHD, OCD, depression, and more who appear to be confused about their sex/gender.

The conversation on this issue is made unnecessarily complicated by the interchangeable use of gender and sex. To simplify, I will stipulate that sex refers to biological sex and gender to individual expression socially, in dress, mannerisms, personal preferences, and feelings.

Words are inadequate to describe the evil perpetuated on children under the euphemistically named medical experimentation known as gender-affirming care. How do you wrap your brain around medicalizing otherwise healthy children and amputating their genitalia to align with a belief? The belief that toddlers and pre-adolescent children can know, without a doubt, that they were born into a body of the wrong sex is so delusional on so many levels as to defy comprehension. Then again, the entire premise of trans is based on a delusion. Nowhere else in our present society are children regarded as having sufficient maturity and agency to make decisions with permanent, radical consequences including lifelong medicalization, loss of fertility, inability to achieve orgasm, surgical amputation of normal genitalia, altered intellectual and bone development, and increase potential for certain cancers. That adults would make these claims, without credible evidence, just shows their level of descent into a hellish ideological fantasy world.

To be clear, in GAC for minors we are dealing with the feelings and emotions of a cohort known for wildly fluctuating views of themselves and the world around them. These are kids who are physically healthy with normal bodies undergoing the normal changes of puberty. This is beyond dispute. They may express a desire or tendencies typically associated with the opposite sex. We have known this since we recognized some girls as “Tomboys” and that some boys play with dolls. Until the advent of GAC, never did we assume they were born in the wrong body. In medicine, we do not affirm delusional thinking. Let me repeat that. We. Do. Not. Affirm. Delusional. Thinking! We do not agree that anorexics are really fat. We do not affirm that persons with body integrity disorder need to have a leg cut off in order to feel “complete.” Why do we do this in GAC???????

For a while, it seemed that GAC and the billion dollar industry it has spawned was on the ropes in the wake of the March 2024 publication of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Files, showing the premiere organization setting standards for gender-affirming care was nothing more than a front for ideologues in need of validation for their repellant ideology, and the April 2024 release of the Cass Review, which found GAC was a house of cards built on weak evidence (and that was being generous). These led to a moratorium on giving children puberty blockers and setting them on the path to chemical and surgical transitioning in several European countries and the closure of the largest GAC clinic for this in the World. The November 19 report by the US Department of Health and Human Services, which supported the conclusions of the Cass Review and WPATH Files, should have been the final nail in the coffin of GAC, but no. Never underestimate the single-minded determination of ideological zealots and their ability to ignore facts that do not align with their beliefs. In the U.S. these ideologues continue to fight tooth and nail to keep the pediatric GAC pipeline flowing.

Now, a new threat is rising from the ashes of GAC in the UK, a threat hiding behind the veneer of science. The National Health Service recently announced a new clinical trial of puberty blockers in children to begin January 2026. This study supposedly addresses the main criticism in the Cass Review- the weak evidence for efficacy and safety of these powerful drugs, which are known to stop the most transformative physiologic process in any child’s life, in curing their gender dysphoria. The investigators claim they have installed safeguards to protect children. The follow-up period will be two years. Astoundingly, Dr. Hillary Cass. author of the Cass Review, has come out in favor of the trials.

What the study ignores is the large percentage of children, thought to be as high as 80% or more, who claim to be trans yet settle comfortably into their natal sex by the end of adolescence, and we do not have any way of predicted which ones they will be. Some are not trans at all but rather gay. The other flaw is to ignore the established fact that one cannot just halt puberty now and resume it later, like flipping a switch, if the child changes their mind, without lifelong consequences. A third issue is the dearth of data on de-transitioners, whose numbers are growing as we move further out from the height of the GAC craze. It is a little-known fact that there are no diagnosis codes to identify those who seek to de-transition out of regret so, in effect, they remain invisible to medical insurers and researchers. Since the lag time between transitioning to detransitioning can be measured in decades, short-term studies like the upcoming UK trials are inadequate to address this issue. I could say much more but I cannot improve upon the impassioned, poignant letter from Genspect Director and Founder, Stella O’Malley, directly to Dr. Cass or this scathing critique of the critically flawed basic premise of the study. Genspect, as stated in its website, “is an international, non-partisan, interdisciplinary organization committed to promoting a healthy, evidence-based approach to sex and gender.” Everyone should read this.

It seems the war on vulnerable children suffering from gender confusion, a mental health issue if there ever was one, is far from over and the numbers of children permanently harmed by medicine guided by ideology, not evidence-based, Hippocratic medicine, will continue to grow. This will some day be viewed as one of the darkest chapters in the history of western medicine.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

