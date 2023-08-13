“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.” Mark 9:42

A quick perusal of the news on any given day will convince you there is a war on children, our most precious resource. This, the next generation will inherit whatever legacy we leave them, for good or ill. We are given children for a very short time, to raise, nurture, encourage, teach, and protect before sending them into the real world. We have a God-given obligation to protect them from those who would do them harm and exploit them for dark purposes.

The enemy today is the woke progressive agenda. This stands on three legs. One leg is race, the second is gender, and the third is climate. These activists are the shameless purveyors of critical race theory, systemic racism, and white privilege as the source of all of society’s ills. They deny gender as a biological reality and regard it as a construct in which feelings trump facts. They push the idea that we are in a climate crisis demanding radical solutions, including abandoning fossil fuels, radical restructuring of agriculture, and depopulation. The primary target of their efforts to advance these causes is our children.

Woke progressive ideologues in the teacher’s unions and school boards promote indoctrination of elementary age children by enacting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that teach students that their race, ethnicity, or gender are the most important thing about them. They teach intersectionality, a toxic blending of various immutable identitarian features of each child, e.g. race, ethnicity, and gender, which determines their relative oppressiveness or victimhood. Of course, the most significant feature is their “whiteness.” Unlike the woke take on gender, race is a binary; you are white or you are not. Never mind that few children in a true melting pot like America are purely anything. “Privileged” white children are saddled with historical guilt for things that happened generations before they were born. Non-white children are forever characterized as victims with little to no agency in determining their own futures. Woke progressives gave us prolonged school lockdowns, masking of young children, and vaccine mandates, all of which were long ago shown to be harmful and of no value in dealing with the pandemic.

The woke have succeeded in doing something never before accomplished: cleaving gender from biological sex. Biological sex, rather than determined at conception by the union of X and Y chromosomes, is now “assigned” at birth and fungible. If you feel you are a man trapped in a woman’s body or vice versa, some puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery will fix the glitch. The woke demand that any child exhibiting gender confusion must be “affirmed”, no matter their age or extenuating circumstances and offered the full resources of modern medicine to reinforce that belief, despite strong evidence that over 80% of such children eventually settle into their natal sex if left alone. Of those who don’t, some are gay, not trans. True trans are difficult to quantify but are estimated to be less than 1% of the general population. Nowhere else in medicine is such an uncritical affirming approach taken. We don’t do brain surgery on the word of someone who says they have a brain tumor without a proper diagnostic workup. Mutilating procedures like amputation of normal breasts and penises, and incredibly complex operations to artificially construct penises and vaginas are couched in cutesy terms like “top” and “bottom” surgery. Parents of children claiming to be trans are coerced with choices like, “do you want a live son or a dead daughter?” by medical professionals who have sold their souls to gender activists.

The word ‘gender’ has been hijacked to mean literally anything you want it to mean. Non-binary, agender, pangender, two-spirit? The number of genders has swelled to where the term is meaningless. Even those who profess one of these fabricated “genders” cannot coherently define them. Woke progressives demand that we accept this as normative and any objection clearly stems from hate or intolerance. LGBTQIA+ (with seemingly endless pluses) lumps incompatible groups together as though lesbians, gays, trans, and queers have anything in common beyond a non-heternormative sexual orientation. The woke are now teaching this in elementary education with coursework that normalizes gender confusion and extracurricular activites like drag queen story hour. We risk losing a generation of children to a radical, dystopic agenda seeking to abolish biological sex. The more successful this push is, the fewer children will be able to, or desire to, become parents later. Which leads to the third leg.

Elite, wealthy woke progressives claim we are in a climate crisis posing an immediate existential risk and requiring radical measures. The earth is burning up! It isn’t global warming anymore; it is global broiling! The polar ice caps are melting. Earth cannot support so many people. Undeniably, the most visible spokesperson for this is Greta Thunberg, a Swedish girl with Asperger’s Syndrome (a mild form of autism) and obsessive-compulsive disorder whose climate activism began at 15. We must eliminate greenhouse gases and fossil fuels at any cost, and without a viable alternative, even if it means millions might die in a cold winter. The value of a human life is inversely proportional to the amount of carbon dioxide it produces. We must scale back agriculture even if it means mass starvation. Large scale human death might actually be a good thing for goddess earth whose value exceeds that of the humans who populate her.

What do these three legs of the woke progressive agenda have in common? They all target children to indoctrinate, confuse, devalue, and exploit them. Will we take seriously our obligation to protect them? If we do not history will judge us harshly, and we will deserve it.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS