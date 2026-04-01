“Scientists now believe that the primary biological function of breasts is to make men stupid”

Dave Barry

A Russian agent? Even she may not know. These “girls” might have a range of several miles!

“I think we all need a break!” These words coming from the lips of Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, at a recent press conference reflect a common sentiment. After the Russian collusion hoax, Hunter’s laptop, four years of Biden/Harris’ open borders, inflation, fighting wokeism at home, constant Congressional gridlock and bickering, and, now, the Iran War, the American public is exhausted. Unfortunately for us all, a new danger has reared its ugly head….er…..chest- TIT’s!

Yes. TIT’s, which stands for Tiny Intramammary Transmitters. According to an anonymous, highly placed, source of dubious veracity, Russians masquerading as illegal Mexican immigrants crossed the open southern border during the Biden administration, carrying thousands of TIT’s in their backpacks. When placed in breast implants, these tiny eavesdropping devices pick up and transmit conversations carried on near them. Fidelity is excellent because of the stereo nature of TIT’s. The Russians infiltrated the manufacturing facilities of the two largest implant manufacturers, Mentor and Allergan, and surreptitiously inserted TIT’s in their implants. It is not known how many modified implants were shipped and inserted in unsuspecting women by their equally clueless plastic surgeons, but estimates are in the tens of thousands.

With TIT’s, size definitely matters. D cup TIT’s work better than than C cup, and C cup better than B. DDD cup TIT’s can pick up quiet conversation from across a crowded room. E or F cup TIT’s might have a range of several city blocks.

The national security implications of TIT’s are vast. There are millions of women out there with breast implants and there is no way to know which ones may be picking up and transmitting conversations via their TIT’s. It is widely accepted that proximity to an attractive pair of full breasts tends to make most men both stupid and talkative, as well as lowering their guard. It follows that in such situations, men might divulge sensitive information they might otherwise not, due to helpless befuddlement or possibly in a deliberate effort to impress the owner of a pair of attractive breasts.

Intelligence services are particularly concerned given the proclivity of political leaders and top military brass to seek the company of beautiful, well-endowed women. This could make them uniquely vulnerable to the presence of TIT’s. Counterintelligence and security agencies are beside themselves with anxiety. At a press conference with the heads of the FBI, CIA, Secret Service, and DHS one official lamented, “First the grabbing, then the tweeting, then the hair sniffing, the laptop, the crack in the White House, the wandering off. Now it’s TIT’s. We can’t take much more of this!”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s penchant for riding horses bare-chested across the Steppes, has fueled speculation that he might have TIT’s. Tucker Carlson says, “Neigh.”

A highly placed source in the CIA has said, “The Russian plan is brilliant! Who would ever suspect you have to be careful what you say around women with large breasts? (disclaimer- this disparagement does not reflect the opinion of this author.) You could not find a better way to obtain classified or sensitive information than when someone’s guard is down. Breasts are the future of information gathering.” Until this issue is resolved, only women with A cup breasts will be considered for sensitive government positions. NOW and other feminist organizations are crying “FOUL!” and calling on women with C cup breasts and up to participate in a braless million women march in Washington, DC to protest “big breast bias”. The Proud Boys, NRA, Teamsters, and other predominantly male organizations have offered their support in solidarity.

Wiki Leaks has jumped on this and launched a new website and cell phone app so whistle blowers can send transcripts of conversations obtained from TIT’s: www.titter.org.

A suspected hotbed of TIT’s activity is now under constant surveillance in Central Florida

President Trump has proposed the One Big Beautiful Breast Bill to pay for removal of all implants placed since the inauguration of “Sleepy Joe” Biden to recover the modified implants and get them out of circulation. Democrats and the legacy media, however, predict that the effort will be futile as everyone knows how loathe women are to give up their implants. They believe the only hope for success is to offer a simultaneous upgrade to bigger implants. This amendment to the OBBBB set a record as the fastest, unanimous, bipartisan bill passage in U.S. history. To maintain budget neutrality and defray the costs of the OBBBB, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the federal government has frozen all subsidies on corn, soy, and tobacco, as well as all Federal dollars to Minnesota and California until every TIT is back in the hands of Uncle Sam.

Meanwhile, the trial bar is reportedly nearly delirious at the prospect of a class action suit involving TIT’s.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

PS- Happy April 1, everyone!

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