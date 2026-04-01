Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Goldilox's avatar
Goldilox
5d

Thanks for the early morning chuckle 🤭.

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Peter Marzek MD's avatar
Peter Marzek MD
5d

Great Humor Dr B! But I have to ask, are these TITs in both silicone and saline implants? I would think those woman with saline would be safe, due to transmitters shorting out??? However, just before my retirement, I was examining a young lady with large saline implants, when I heard a crackling sound and a puff of smoke came from her nipple. Do you think this was related? Love ya partner!

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