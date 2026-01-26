“While not in the same league as women’s sex-related woes- periods, PMS, and cancers of the breast and reproductive organs, BPH and other prostate issues insure that men do not get a total pass in this area.”

Benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH) doesn’t sound so bad. After all the word “benign” signals that it won’t kill you or likely even make you sick. What it will do is make you miserable. Anyone who has ever had a full bladder and been unable to pee knows the sublime bliss of having a catheter inserted to relieve the pressure. I first appreciated this when I had a very painful procedure that required repeated doses of morphine, which is known to cause spasm of the neck of the bladder. Despite the blessed relief of the morphine, I soon found that I could not pee and the need soon progressed from merely uncomfortable to excruciating as my bladder distended like an over-inflated balloon that threatened to pop. Who would have thought that having a pencil thick rubber tube slipped up your Johnson would feel like heaven?!

The prostate is an interesting organ. Every biological man has one. Roughly walnut-size when normal, it resides just under the bladder and surrounds the urethra, the passage through which urine travels from the bladder to the outside. The prostate sits there quietly doing its thing which includes producing about one third of the fluid that makes up semen, the alkaline fluid that serves to nourish sperm cells, facilitate their passage through the urethra, and provides a medium for them to travel up the female genital tract to fertilize an egg (the paired seminal vesicles, which nestle on either side of the prostate produce the other two thirds). The prostate also serves as an assistant sphincter to control flow of urine from the bladder and, finally, the prostate converts testosterone into its active form, dihydrotestosterone. All are important functions to be sure, and we men live most of our lives blissfully unaware of these, until things go wrong.

Infections of the prostate are common and affect about half of men at some point in life. Most are bacterial due to bacteria traveling up the urethra, from sexually transmitted diseases, or other sources. Some are caused by manipulation, such as biopsies of the prostate. Symptoms are pain, burning urination, urgency, and fever. The most feared problem in the prostate is cancer, which I discussed in a previous substack here and here. It is the most common cancer in men and the second leading cause of death from cancer behind lung cancer. Fortunately, most elderly men will die with, not from prostate cancer.

BPH refers to progressive enlargement of the prostate that seems to occur almost universally in men with age and is considered part of the normal aging process. 50% of men over 50 will have BPH and 90% of men over 80. Really large prostates can be the size of a tennis ball (minus the fuzz). The problem with BPH is it blocks urine getting out of the bladder. This can manifest in several ways.

Trouble starting a urinary stream is the most common problem. The stream is also weaker and often intermittent so that peeing requires more time standing at the urinal while the younger guys scoot in and out around you. Very annoying. And forget about shooting down flies. Getting up to pee one or more times at night becomes routine. Some men have a sense of incomplete emptying of the bladder. Others may have dribbling due to overflow incontinence. It all adds up to misery and constant awareness of something we once did as naturally and unconsciously as, well, peeing.

Beyond aging, hormonal changes can stimulate growth of the prostate. A family history may make you more susceptible to BPH. Then there are the usual bad actors: obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, which may increase the risk of BPH. Frequent sexual activity and ejaculation has been thought to help prevent BPH, but the data does not support this. Sorry, guys. On the plus side, an active sex life with frequent ejaculation does appear to be beneficial in preventing prostate cancer and just makes for a happier life. Sorry, but I can’t answer how much is too much, too little, or just right. As with so much in life, it depends on the individual. Which reminds me of an aphorism about sex, funny because there is truth to it: “When you are young it is tri-weekly. When you reach middle-age it is try-weekly. When you get old it is try-weakly.”

Treatment of BPH is too complicated to address properly in a short essay. Drugs include smooth muscle relaxants, like tamsulosin (Flovmax) and drugs that block hormones that promote prostate growth, such as finasteride (Proscar). Their side effects, however, include erectile dysfunction (ED) and loss of libido. Yikes! One drug used for ED that seems to help BPH is tadalafil (Cialis). Using these should be based on a conversation with your doctor.

Finally, over the counter supplements used for BPH prevention and treatment include Saw Palmetto, Beta-sitosterol, Pygeum africanum, Pumpkin seed extract, Rye grass pollen, and Stinging Nettle. The most popular, Saw Palmetto, is thought to act like finasteride but studies indicate that it is no better than placebo. Before starting on over the counter products for BPH, you should consult your doctor, especially if you are taking other medications.

While not in the same league as women’s sex-related woes- periods, PMS, and cancers of the breast and reproductive organs, BPH and other prostate issues insure that men do not get a total pass in this area.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

*With apologies to the Bard. Sorry, I could not resist………….

Leave a comment

Share

I hope you will check out my book, available in eBook and paperback on Amazon. I think you will find it interesting and entertaining.

Order a copy