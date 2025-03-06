The adage, strike while the iron is hot, has never been more true than today. The average news cycle for a story is 24 hours and the average engagement, i.e. time spent on any story, is 30 seconds! My appearance on Tucker Carlson, which was first posted on Friday, February 28, is therefore well past its expiration date but I felt that some personal comments on my conversation were appropriate for those few who wish to know more.

The American College of Surgeons is the largest and oldest organization representing surgeons in the world. Founded in 1913, it has around 90,000 Fellows. The ACS is dedicated to excellence in surgery and its mission statement is “To Serve All With Skill and Fidelity.” Being a Fellow in the ACS signifies a surgeon’s commitment to practicing to the highest standards of ethics and competency.

Some questioned my use of the word “killing” in referring to the death of George Floyd versus, say, “died” or “murdered”. My intent was simply to acknowledge that his death was the catalyst that sparked the national rush to embrace the idea that our country was systemically and irredeemably racist, something that I do not believe and evidence does not support. This claim of systemic racism ignores that our country was founded on the ideals of the equality of all people as codified in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution and our history which has been a constant striving to live up to those ideals, even to the point of fighting a war over them.

During the four months that my comment thread ran, the ACS leadership repeatedly denied that they were embracing critical race theory while doing exactly that. The disingenuous nature of their denials was exposed when the ACS hosted a retreat on diversity for the leaders of all the surgical societies in June 2020. The invited keynote speaker at the retreat was none other than Ibram X. Kendi, the author of the bestseller, How to be an Antiracist, and the most recognized and vocal proponent of antiracism in the US. Among Kendi’s claims was that the way to deal with discrimination was by reverse discrimination.

A correction: When Tucker asked me “is there any research at all that shows the outcomes of surgery are better when the surgeon is matched racially with the patient?” I answered, without hesitation, “absolutely.” I was anticipating the question to be worded differently, i.e. “…..are not better…..” and did not catch that error until later. There is no research showing that racial concordance is real and I hope that my subsequent explanation made that clear. I apologize for any confusion my reflexive answer might have created.

I did not mention many names although Tucker clearly wished I would. I did mention a couple of the ACS leaders who were instrumental in banning me. First and foremost was General Secretary and Editor-in-Chief of the Communities, Tyler Hughes. The other was Executive Director Patricia Turner, who explicitly told me I received “due process” even though my ban violated the bylaws of the ACS. Others I communicated with directly included ACS Regents Tim Eberlein, Annesley Copeland, Scott Levin, Anton Sidawy, Nancy Gantt, and Director of Diversity and Regent Bonnie Mason. Also, the Head of the Central Judiciary Committee Douglas Wood. Undoubtedly other members of the Board of Regents and Board of Governors were involved in the decision to suspend the rules for disciplining physicians in my case and permanently ban me as they did. I have no inside information regarding how the Board of Regents voted or if there was even a vote. I have never been told what I said that was so objectionable as to merit a lifetime ban and my repeated requests for a formal hearing have been persistently turned down.

If I try to view this from a different perspective, I can rationalize how my ban could be justified by the ACS leadership if they truly believed I was being disrespectful and disruptive but what is not explicable is banning me from my private voice mailbox and the members directory unless, of course, the intent was to fully silence and isolate me from other Fellows, which I believe it was. Why didn’t they just expel me outright? I believe it is because that might have given me a legal case against them. As things stand, they can claim that I remain a Fellow in “good standing”, despite my ban.

When I related stories about a couple of surgeons, some might question why I did not report these right away to credentialing authorities. All surgeons live in glass houses. We all make mistakes and on some days our best may not be up to our usual, for a variety of reasons. The process for reporting surgeons is complex and you have to be absolutely sure of your claims because a surgeon’s career is on the line. This, of course, has to be weighed against potential harm to patients. If I reported every ham-handed surgeon I have worked with, there would be dozens. I simply refuse to work with surgeons who I do not feel do good work and do not refer patients to them. I have reported physicians or raised concerns with the medical staff at my hospital when I felt it was necessary, and even to the state medical board. I have been disappointed with the poor job our professional organizations and state agencies do in policing our profession.

In my description of surgical training, I mentioned how young surgeons operate under the direct supervision of a more senior surgeon. It goes without saying that the supervising surgeon should be experienced and confident enough to turn an operation over to a young and less skilled resident. Many of the young, fully-trained surgeons today lack the skill or confidence, or both, to do this, and this handicaps those residents who then do not get enough operative experience. It is a cycle that just perpetuates itself.

The topic of gender-affirming care in minors comes up towards the end and I will simply state that the science does not support this affirming approach. One need only read the Cass Review or the WPATH Files to learn how unscientific this barbaric practice is.

Finally, I do believe that US medicine is still great in many areas but this is being steadily eroded and we must widely restore Hippocratic medicine if we hope to save it for future generations of doctors and their patients. This is what drives me.

I think this is probably enough dissection for those who have hung in there this long. I do have one final observation.

I am not a natural in front of a camera and pay close attention to my delivery, my appearance, my body language, etc. I don’t want to distract from my message. I have involuntary, unconscious tics and twitches, including of my right shoulder, which I am unaware of in the moment, because of my lifelong ADHD. Apologies if that is distracting.

Thank you for reading this far.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS (still), Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine.

