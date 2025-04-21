I do not claim any prescience or special knowledge in suspecting something was very wrong from the first few weeks of the pandemic. I posted my concerns here, here, here, and here. As a physician, I knew enough about virology, immunology, and public health to feel that there was much wrong with what was happening around me. From denial of the obvious origin of the virus in the Wuhan lab, to the abandonment of well-established pandemic protocols, to failure to adapt as the virus mutated, to the top-down, universal, and unnuanced recommendations for novel vaccines, nothing felt right. Now, as the inevitable investigations unfold we know that the pandemic was a game-changer that altered the trajectory of our country for generations, perhaps forever. Beyond the loss of lives, the damage in trust in our institutions, in catastrophic economic damage, to learning loss in a generation of children, especially the most vulnerable- minorities and the poor added an unprecedented impact on nearly everyone except, perhaps, for a few favored elites who rode this out at home and increased their financial portfolios by untold millions.

In May 2023, I and every physician in the U.S. received the letter below from then U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Murthy was Surgeon General from 2015-2017 and 2021-2025.

There was much wrong with Murthy’s letter and I would go so far as to say he failed in his responsibility to protect and improve the health and safety of the American people. I penned a letter to him, which I both mailed and posted on my old blog on June 9, 2023. The text of my letter is below.

9 June 2023

Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA

Surgeon General of the United States

200 Independence Avenue, S.W.

Washington, DC 20201

Dear Dr. Murthy,

I am responding to the letter you mailed out regarding Covid -19. I assume this was sent to all practicing physicians in the U.S. The gist of the letter was a thank you for our efforts in dealing with the Covid pandemic and encouragement to vaccinate “all” patients including administration of bivalent boosters as well as treat with Paxlovid those who currently present with Covid symptoms.

I was not a frontline physician in the pandemic as my specialty is not primary care, but I have many colleagues who were, and I share your gratitude to them for doing all they could to prevent and treat illness in their patients, often under impossible circumstances and at risk to themselves. I had Covid twice and recovered uneventfully both times. My first bout was with the Delta strain and that was unpleasant, but I and my wife (I am 70 and she is 67, both in excellent health) remained at home for the duration. The second bout was with Omicron and was as mild a cold as I have ever had. I remain unvaccinated and plan to stay that way for the foreseeable future. I am not an “anti-vaxxer”, take the flu vaccine annually, and encourage appropriate vaccination in my patients. I chose not to get the mRNA vaccines when they were rolled out as I had concerns about the speed of development, inflated efficacy and safety claims, and absence of long term data on them. I was waiting for the Novavax vaccine, the rollout of which was continually pushed back until I came down with Covid in June 2021. After that, I chose to rely on my acquired immunity, which time and subsequent studies have shown to be as robust and durable as vaccination, if not more so. This was borne out with my second bout June 2022.

My reason for writing to you is to express my dismay and disgust at the public health response to the Covid pandemic. From an unprecedented nationwide quarantine of healthy individuals to Draconian measures such as school closures of a year or more, lockdowns that devastated small businesses and our economy, and relentless pushing of measures with no proven efficacy, such as universal masking and “social distancing,” I believe that our public health sector failed miserably and the Covid response will be viewed as one of the greatest public health failures of modern medicine. The dismissal of expressed concerns by credible experts who opposed many of these measures, e.g. Great Barrington Declaration, was unscientific and undeniably politicized what should have been a reasoned scientific discussion and debate among scientists and physicians. Demonizing physicians who were striving to do their best for patients using repurposed drugs, before vaccines were available, and ostracizing those who chose not to get vaccinated was truly appalling.

More than the initial missteps in managing the pandemic was the inability or unwillingness of the public health establishment, from Dr. Fauci on down, to adapt to change, especially that seen as the virus mutated and changed to a less virulent strain. The failure to admit and accept acquired immunity was inexplicable. The relentless push to keep schools closed and to vaccinate young children with a novel vaccine when it was clear that children were uniquely spared by this virus will be viewed down the road as unjustified experimentation on those who could not speak for themselves. Shame on those who did this.

Even now, the CDC pushes vaccines for children and boosters which have almost no data to support them. I fear that we have set a dangerous precedent for future pandemics.

I am astonished that, in the face of incontrovertible evidence of the complicity of the CCP in the origin and spread of the pandemic, the World Health Organization, governments, and physicians worldwide have not demanded that the CCP be held to account for the deaths of millions.

The Covid response by the public health experts in the U.S. was an embarrassment, probably cost more lives than Covid itself, and was responsible for destroying generations of trust in our public health institutions. I no longer trust the CDC, NIH, FDA, or those who head these organizations when it comes to Covid information.

I would suggest that one of your goals as Surgeon General should be to reform or dismantle these organizations so we do not see a repeat of this debacle in the future.

Respectfully,

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Of course, I never received a reply or even an acknowledgement of that letter. To date, little has changed. Incredibly, some media and officials still question the lab origin of Covid in Wuhan. The American Academy of Pediatrics still lists the mRNA Covid vaccines as recommended for health children as young as six months, despite no proven benefit and unknown long term risks. Gain of function research involving viruses much more dangerous than Covid still goes on around the world. Even though no demonstrated benefit has ever been derived from this reseach, aside from producing potential bioweapons, the outlook for curbing this remains dismal.

None of the principles involved- not Fauci, not Collins, not Birx, not Biden, not Trump, not Zuckerberg, among many others- has come forward and apologized for getting it so wrong. In addition to millions of dead, both directly from Covid and indirectly from deaths of despair and missed medical screening and management for other medical conditions, there was the destruction of countless businesses and unjustified closure of schools. Now we face as yet poorly understood long term effects of not only Covid, but the vaccines themselves. We are seeing a surge of aggressive cancers in younger and younger patients. Is anyone even looking at Covid and/or the Covid vaccines as a possible cause? Has fertility of young women been permanently affected? One study and meta-analysis concluded the answer is no, but even the authors admitted that the follow period of 7 days to 9 months was simply too short, essentially saying their conclusions could not regarded as definitive.

I am all for free market capitalism, but if big pharma is going to rake in billions in revenue from Covid vaccines, some of those billions should go to research of long term effects and to those unquestionably injured by the vaccines. I have not read this is happening.

No, we should not regard the Covid pandemic as something to put in the rearview mirror and just move on from. To do that is to guarantee that we will repeat some of these same errors when, not if, the next pandemic arises.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

