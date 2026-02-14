My favorite photo of us on a sandbar in Biscayne Bay 2017

My life changed in an instant. I was 28 years old, just out of a marriage I should never have entered into, and taking a short break at the home of my parents in Miami, Florida while I prepared to begin a challenging residency in general surgery at the U. S. Naval Hospital, Oakland, California. Marriage was the furthest thing from my mind. A chance encounter between my older sister and the younger sister of a former high school classmate at a local park led to my calling her to set up what was essentially a blind date. After all, I had nothing better to do and this would fill an otherwise empty evening of watching television.

Through multiple telephone calls, I tracked Sally down to her sister’s house and when we finally spoke, my ham-handed opening line was, “This is Rick Bosshardt, I don’t want you to think I’m a pervert or anything,” for some inexplicable reason. Fate (or God) smiled on me and, despite this odd introduction, she accepted my invitation to go to a local jazz club in Coconut Grove.

I drove to her parents house to pick her up and rang the doorbell. She answered the door and my universe was upended. My life would never be the same. 46 years later, I am still able to visualize a clear image of the moment in my mind. I looked into the emerald green eyes of the most beautiful girl I had ever seen. I knew instantly that this was the girl I was going to marry. I have no explanation for how I knew this, only that from that moment there has never been an instant of doubt that we were destined to be together.

What followed were essentially four dates before I asked her to marry me. I told her I didn’t want to rush things! We met in the summer of 1980 and were married on November 14, 1981. The 44 years since have flown by. Three children, seven grandchildren, and a career as a surgeon later we look back in amazement at the passage of time. We are now in the sunset years of our lives and enjoying them thoroughly. The fireworks of our early relationship have settled into the fire so well described by the late Ann Landers and even better described thousands of years ago. The passion is there but tempered by years of friendship and the knowledge that ours is a solid, enduring, comfortable, warm companionship. Knowing someone so well, yet still discovering new things about them, and having so many years of shared memories is a blessing that no one who does not have this can truly appreciate. A marriage like this is a perfect representation of the Biblical claim that “the two shall become one flesh.”

People have asked me on occasion what the secret is to our marriage. I have no answer for that and I do not presume to give advice. There is no formula that guarantees 44 years of a happy, stable marriage. It takes commitment on the part of both partners to make this happen. A good marriage is an alchemy that I believe only God can orchestrate and I am eternally grateful for mine.

My second favorite photo

My friend, Rick McCarthy, has written eloquently on why Valentine’s Day is a great occasion to set aside and celebrate romantic love. For lucky someone’s like me, every day is Valentine’s Day. Feel free to share your Valentine’s Day story in the comments.

