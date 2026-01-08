Venezuelans can make even surgery fun. At the end of a long week of surgery in 2007, the OR staff cranked up the music and formed a conga line that wove through the operating rooms……..

The end-of-year 2025 government shutdown over continuing the Obamacare Covid subsidies and events in Venezuela this week prompted me to revisit the issue of universal health care, which I consider to be an oxymoron. “Universal” implies that everyone gets health care, with the added implication that this will be equitable- a popular term these days of pushing for equity in all things. This means everyone will receive the same quality of healthcare. Nothing could be further from the truth.

I say this having personally worked in, experienced health care, or spoken about it with citizens of nearly a dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, The Phillipines, Zaire, Guatemala, Peru, Palestine, Australia, Mexico, and Venezuela.

All have two things in common. They all have some form of fully or partially socialized healthcare and all have or seek to provide this to all citizens. The reality is that so-called universal, socialized health care always breaks down into two sectors. One is the government-run and financed, socialized healthcare sector and the other is the private sector. Every one of those countries has a robust private sector even if it is sometimes clandestine.

The government sector is typically underfunded and overused, services are limited or rationed, wait times for non-emergent care are long, the quality of care inconsistent, and does not provide the niceties we in the US expect, such as private rooms, tasty meals, attentive nursing, and pleasant surroundings. Those with the means to do so invariably seek care in the private sector where all those things are available, at a price.

Physicians in these countries often have two practices. One is in the government sector where resources are limited, workload heavy, and pay poor. The other is private, where they can charge what they believe they are worth and typically provides the lion’s share of their income.

I am most familiar with this in Venezuela, where I have traveled three times for medical missions to assist a Venezuelan plastic surgeon, Dr. Ana Velasquez y Manyon, in her mission to provide reconstructive plastic surgery to indigent children with cleft lips and palates, as well as an assortment of other deformities due to birth or accidents. I worked there in 2000, 2006, and 2007. For reference, Hugo Chavez came to power in Venezuela in 1999 and promised, among other things, universal free health care to all Venezuelans. At the time, Venezuela’s economy was in crisis due to endemic government corruption, which fueled Chavez’s rise to power.

Dr. Ana Velasquez y Manyon

What I found on all three visits was universal, free health care in name only. The hospital in which I worked was in disrepair, and lacked just about everything, from sutures to antibiotics to necessary clinical supplies. Disposable items, such as surgical gloves, endotracheal tubes (for administering general anesthesia), and even things like plastic carriers for skin grafts were recycled and reused until they literally fell apart. One of the most dramatic examples was that of hip replacement surgery. A patient needing a hip prosthesis was given a prescription for this and then had to go out and find this on the black market, purchase it, and bring it back to the hospital, where the surgeon would insert it, for free, of course. In 2020, Venezuela’s government-run sector was regarded as totally dysfunctional and essentially collapsed along with the rest of the country.

Dr. Ana was told by the government that she had to accept and promote unqualified residents (doctors in training) from both Cuba and Venezuela through the system to deal with the shortage of physicians. When she balked at this, her cleft lip and palate clinic, which was her pride and joy (and the best clinic I have seen in any country outside the US), was closed, she was relieved as head of the surgery department, and her hospital privileges were taken away.

I spoke to a friend in Australia some years back who informed me that no one goes to the government-run clinics or hospitals if they can afford to pay for health care at a privately run facility. I heard the same from a colleague who worked in the UK back in 1987 for six months. He said the backlog of elective reconstructive surgery stretched years into the future. In Canada today median wait times for non-emergency care runs from 6 months to more than a year, depending on the type of care. 48% of Canadians express willingness to come to the US for care due to long wait times.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA, aka Obamacare) was, in the view of many, including me, a deliberate sleight of hand supposedly to solve the problem of the uninsured. I would be shocked if even a single legislator read or understood the entire, bloated 1000+ pages of the bill plus the 20,000 pages of regulations related to it (I tried to read it and gave up). Remember Nancy Pelosi’s preposterous statement before the Senate that we had to pass the ACA in order to see what was in the bill? The solution, according to the ACA, was to provide government run subsidized insurance policies and expand Medicaid access. Anyone who has ever dealt with Medicaid knows that it is not dissimilar to what I saw in Venezuela, i.e. health care in name only. Medicaid suffers from limited access to physicians, long wait times, and rationing of services. The bureaucracy is stifling and it is rife with waste, fraud, and abuse. According to Grok.com, “Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, is a dismal failure primarily because it failed to deliver on core promises, drove up costs, and did not sustainably control health care expenses or achieve universal coverage.”

I believe the ACA was designed to fail and pave the way for a one-payer, government-run system of universal health care. As I have indicated above, I do not know of an example where this has worked without evolving into a two-tier system of government and private health care.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

If you have even a tiny bit of curiosity about the fascinating field of plastic surgery, check out my book, available on Amazon in eBook or paperback.

Order a copy