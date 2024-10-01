"Today I ask heaven and earth to be witnesses. I am offering you life or death, blessings or curses. Now, choose life! Then you and your children may live".

Deuteronomy 30:19

Opinions on abortion are strongly held and only rarely subject to compromise. If you believe that a human life begins at conception and abortion is the killing of a human being, you will oppose it for all you are worth. If you believe that the fetus is clump of cells with no human identity until birth, or afterwards, then abortion at any point in a pregnancy is, or should be, the woman’s choice. This “my body, my choice” language of pro-abortion advocates resonates with many people.

The premise that the fetus is not a human being at conception but attains personhood at some point in the womb has always troubled me. The point often used to mark this game-changing transition has generally been when the fetus can survive out of the womb, often referred to as viability. When I was a medical student the age of viability was regarded as between 24 and 28 weeks. Today it is close to 22 weeks because of improvements in neonatal care. This raises an interesting question: If the age of viability changes, does this mean the age of personhood changes as well? Why is a fetus human at 25 weeks but not human at 21 weeks? I have yet to hear an answer to this that makes any sense.

When dealing in matters of life and death, I believe we must always choose to err on the side of life and I marvel at the arrogance and presumption of those who claim to know with certainty when a fetus attains personhood and deserves protection, thereby allowing them to destroy the unborn child with impunity before that arbitrary, moveable point.

The argument of “my body, my choice” falters when you consider the fetus is a separate body which, while dependent on, is distinct from, the mother.

My attitude toward abortion has evolved over the years from being very pro-choice and for abortion on demand as a medical student to now, where I regard abortion as something which should be legal and safe, but rare, a term coined by then President Bill Clinton in 1992. I disagree with a total legislated ban on abortion as much as I do allowing abortion on demand for any reason at any time in a pregnancy. I submit that abortion is the ending of a human life and this should be done with fear and great humility, and never for convenience. I would not presume to tell someone subjected to rape or incest, or carrying a child with a known lethal malformation what to do or judge them if they chose to end the pregnancy. I know of women, however, who have carried a pregnancy to term, knowing the child would be stillborn or die soon after birth, or early in life, and regard this experience as a blessing, not a curse.

I believe that abortion needs to remain legal but with certain common-sense restrictions, e.g. limited to early in the pregnancy and for extraordinary reasons, as I mentioned above. Polls show that most Americans favor reasonable restrictions on abortion. No state has passed a blanket law banning all abortions.

Legal scholars of all religious and philosophical persuasions have unanimously agreed that reversing Roe versus Wade and returning abortion to the states was the right thing to do. It was a bad ruling from the start.

Now, the radically pro-choice camp is using fear-mongering and slippery slope arguments- “They will use abortion restrictions to eventually ban them totally!”, in an attempt to seek national legislation to restore abortion on demand in lieu of Roe versus Wade.

In Florida, this has taken the form of Amendment 4, proposed by a pro-choice group, Floridians Protecting Freedom. Amendment 4 is so vague and misleading that this prompted Florida’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD to issue a provider alert to Florida physicians to clarify the state’s existing abortion regulations, which are both reasonable and would be most likely supported by the majority of voters. Amendment 4 is both misleading and unnecessary, and uses vague wording which could be used to justify abortion in literally any situation up to full term.

I intend to vote No on Amendment 4 and would recommend voters investigate this carefully before being drawn in by its superficially reasonable language.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Senior Fellow at Do No Harm , Founding Fellow of FAIR in Medicine

