“There are no solutions. only tradeoffs.” Thomas Sowell

The above quote by the indomitable Thomas Sowell who, at 95 is intellectually sharper than the vast majority of people half his age, affirms a simple truth. When dealing with complex social, economic, cultural, military, political, or even religious issues all supposed solutions are imperfect and require that we accept compromises which include both bad and good aspects. Mature, clear-thinking, adults not captured by a simplistic ideology or suffering emotional derangement against an individual understand this.

As a physician, this truth was impressed upon me daily. If I saw a patient with a life-threatening cancer, I knew that if I did nothing, the cancer will kill them and death by cancer is rarely pretty or easy. If I elected to treat them, I might cure the cancer, but other outcomes became possible as well. The treatment might kill them more quickly than the cancer or they might spend their remaining days in a fog of drugs, vomiting their guts out, or dealing with any number of other miserable, debilitating consequences of treatment. I had to choose.

We cannot know with certainty what the outcome of any course of action will be in advance. Last time I looked, nobody possessed a working crystal ball. As a surgeon, I assess the situation, consider all possible courses of action, weigh the potential benefits against the possible risks, make my choice, and both the patient and I live with the consequences. If the outcome is good, I get the credit. If it is a disaster, I get the blame, which I can accept so long as I know I did my utmost to choose well and did this in the best interest of the patient to the extent it is in my power to know what this is.

Our relationship with Iran has been a geopolitical version of the classic Peanuts cartoon in which Lucy (Iran) promises Charlie Brown (U.S.A.) she will hold the football (negotiate in good faith) so he can kick it, then pulls it away at the last minute. Every. Single. Time.

For over forty years, the United States and the world have confronted a ruthless Iranian regime that has consistently sought the destruction of the West, the eradication of Israel, and the annihilation of the Jewish people. It remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, using it as a primary tool of political influence. The theocratic rulers have shown no hesitation in murdering their own citizens to preserve power. They enforce a barbaric, hate-filled, and misogynistic interpretation of Islam that sanctions deception toward non-believers (infidels) without moral qualms.

The provocations by Iran’s leaders are too numerous to list in a short piece, reaching its peak on October 7, 2023. Suffice it to say that theirs has been an endless string of acts of terrorism against Israel and the West, either directly or via proxies. Donald Trump and his administration, bless them, have been the first to stand up to Iran and draw a hard line in the stand, then act when they crossed it, as they have repeatedly in the past. For this Trump is pilloried, as usual, by democrats, the left, and extreme right because, well, because he is Trump.

Trump unquestionably knew that to act would place his administration’s amazing string of successes at risk, that failure would likely torpedo the Republican party’s chance in the midterms and possibly in the 2028 election, and that even success in deposing Iran’s leadership would not be celebrated because he was associated with it. And still, he did it. He saw a despicable, murderous regime killing its own citizens by the tens of thousands and would not stand idly by. That is true leadership and moral courage. You don’t even have to like him to acknowledge this.

The woke left and the extreme right have reacted with the predictability of a stampeding herd of sheep mindlessly charging in opposition to anything Trump does, while bleating hysterically and flooding social media with emotionally charged, unhinged, and often incoherent opinions that routinely defy or outright reject objective reality.

The armchair quarterbacking by pundits and so-called experts, most of whom have no first hand knowledge of the circumstances and who face no blowback when they are wrong, has been relentless almost from the moment the bombs fell.

I am not a military expert, expert in the Middle East, or on the inside track of what is behind recent decisions by the Trump administration. I am just a reasonably intelligent citizen who tries to be informed about the world around me. To me it was as obvious as the nose on my face that Iran would never deal honestly with the West and its designs of death to America and Israel remained unchanged over decades. There has never been a good choice in dealing with Iran and its murderous theocracy. I am willing to give our administration the benefit of the doubt that this action, whatever the outcome, was necessary. I hope and pray that it, and our military, will achieve success in the twin goals of destroying this regime and its nuclear ambitions, and creating conditions in which greater freedom and self-determination can be restored to the Iranian people.

With Iran, there were no good choices, only choices that came with unforeseeable consequences, which would become known only after the choice was made. When all the choices are bad, all you can do is make one and hope for the best.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

