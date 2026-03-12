“I think her psychologist and surgeon got off easy and the award was insufficient to compensate for the injury and egregious failure of her psychologist and surgeon to follow the traditional medical dictum to “first, do no harm.””



Fox Varian was a deeply troubled young girl from a broken home, with a “turbulent” childhood, and an almost exhaustive list of psychiatric and psychological problems, including autism, major depression, anxiety, eating disorder, social phobia, body image issues, and ADHD, beginning around age 14. At 15, she began to express distress about her sex. Her psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, decided she would be helped by gender affirmation surgery and referred her to a plastic surgeon, Simon Chin for a double mastectomy (removal of both breasts). Chin is a board-certified plastic surgeon whose practice is confined to cosmetic surgery and whose website does not list gender-affirming procedures as one of his offerings. Chin performed the surgery when Varian was 16. What is very unusual about this case is that Varian was only socially transitioned for 9 months and did not receive puberty blockers or cross sex hormones before the surgery. In gender-affirming care, surgery is almost universally the final step after medical and hormonal transitioning of patients with gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit and jury verdict were based on Varian’s claim that she was essentially railroaded into surgery without proper informed consent or proper exploration and management of her myriad other mental health issues. The defense by her psychologist and surgeon was predicated on the assertion that they followed existing standards of care for gender-affirmation surgery. Clearly, the jury did not buy this.

When medical practitioners claim that they were just following standards when they are medicalizing or surgically transitioning children by removing otherwise normal, healthy body parts, the justification for this must rest on the strongest possible evidence for benefit over harm. That evidence does not exist.

Standards of care for medical or surgical gender-affirmation surgery to this day are set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) in its Standards of Care- Version 8, available since 2022.These are accepted by nearly all medical organizations and followed by physicians who provide such care notwithstanding that the legitimacy of WPATH has been seriously called into question. WPATH has been shown to be run by individuals more committed to ideology than evidence-based, Hippocratic medicine and denies or actively buries the results of studies, even studies commissioned by WPATH itself, when they do not align with its goal of promoting broad access to gender altering drugs and surgery to all comers, regardless of age.

Informed consent in gender-affirming care for minors is highly problematic. An argument can be made that it is impossible. How do you obtain truly informed consent from troubled children for medical treatments and surgery with lifelong consequences, many known, serious harms, and insufficient data supporting their efficacy or safety? Nowhere else in society do we allow children to make such consequential decisions. Nowhere in medicine do medical professionals affirm delusional thinking. Gender dysphoria meets the criteria for delusional thinking despite semantic manipulations which try to show otherwise. This practice becomes even more horrific when it is well-established and widely accepted that the majority of children who claim to be trans resolve this and eventually settle comfortably into their biological, natal sex if simply left alone. Some of those who persist with gender discomfort are actually gay, not trans.

Given this level of uncertainty, how do can anyone justify cutting off the breasts of a 16-year-old girl or, as in one pending case, a 13-year-old girl?

Varian’s award was divided into $1.6 million for pain and suffering and $400 thousand for future medical expenses. There is much legal jockeying to be done before she sees a penny of this award. It remains to be seen how much of this award she will actually receive after appeals and attorney’s fees. While $2 million sounds like a lot, that number can shrink very quickly. There are no reports of how much Varian sought in her lawsuit.

How much are a pair of healthy, teenage breasts worth? Who decides this? How did the jury come up with this figure? Given that recent jury awards for pain and suffering in some medical malpractice cases have exceeded $100 million, I believe Varian’s breasts are being undervalued at $1 million per breast. Ask any young woman how much she would take to have her breasts cut off. I bet it would be more than something under $2 million. Despite the naïve, dismissive claim by Johanna Olson-Kennedy that a girl whose breasts have been cut off can get breasts later if she wants them, reconstruction will never restore even a remotely normal look and feel to their breasts, allow her to nurse a baby, or give her normal, much less, erogenous, sensation.

Words are inadequate to express my horror that this was done to a 16-year-old girl by a board-certified plastic surgeon who should have known better.

I think her psychologist and surgeon got off easy and the award was insufficient to compensate for the injury and egregious failure of her psychologist and surgeon to follow the traditional medical dictum to “first, do no harm.” This suit, however, will open the floodgates for further litigation by the growing number of detransitioners out there.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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