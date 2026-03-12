Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
3d

Encouraged to see a victory for common sense in the verdict against the practitioners of gender surgery on children. A little background. Graduated from high school in 1966. Had heard of abortion but it was illegal and not a factor to most folks. Came to Christ in 1976 and by then the Roe/Wade SCOTUS decision had changed culture in America. The so called Sexual Revolution had manifested and pornography had become mainstream. Abortion had exploded as birth control. I had been introduced to Scripture declaring we were all formed by God in our mother's wombs. By then the Hippocratic which had stood for over 2400 years had been "updated" dropping the admonition against abortion and giving a softer version of "do no harm". Sixty million abortions later the secular "modernists" at the helm of medical ethics went for the next dimension. In Medieval times alchemists searched fruitlessly for a way to turn base metals into gold. Foolish ! Now sadly a segment of medical practitioners believe they are to turn biological boys into girls and vice versa. So thankful to those medical practitioners who stood up and spoke out against this Dr. Mengele atrocity. Many prayers have called for sanity to prevail and our hopes to include athletic gender craziness in the reform. Blessings !

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Ellen Wilcox's avatar
Ellen Wilcox
2d

I didn’t see any evidence of parental guidance in this happening. Yes, she’s from a “broken home,” and is both emotionally and mentally challenged, but are there no adults in her life? Agreed the perps got off easy. She’ll be lucky to end up with $750,000! Very sad! 😔

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