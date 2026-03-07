Lizzo, then and now (Unable to find photo source online)

For a while, they seemed to be everywhere. Visibly overweight to morbidly obese women- never men- reveling in the joys of being overweight or obese and railing against a society and medical establishment they claimed oppressed and stigmatized them.

They spawned a movement of “body positivity” a term coined in 1996 by psychotherapist Elizabeth Scott and author Connie Sobczak in an effort to counter negative views of one’s body, particularly overweight or obese bodies. Other terms were used to describe this movement to change the perception of overweight or obese individuals- fat liberation, body confidence, self-love, and body respect, among others.

Soon, you could not pick up a magazine, view celebrity news on the internet, or go on social media without coming across a visibly fat influencer or celebrity pushing the idea that a fat or obese body was a strong, healthy body which should be celebrated, not criticized. Pity the poor normies who fit in the desirable range of the body mass index charts of weight for height.

Doctors earnestly seeking to inform overweight or obese patients on the well-documented risks and dangers of being overweight risked being labeled body shamers, fatphobes, weight-biased, and sizeists. The unassailable fact that diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, heart disease, fatty liver, and even some cancers are known to be associated with excessive fat was irrelevant. None of this mattered because pointing out that someone was fat was tantamount to making them feel unsafe and even committing violence against them.

Arguably the poster child for the body positivity movement was the singer, rapper, song writer, and actress, Lizzo. Around 2020, she was everywhere flaunting her corpulent figure in revealing costumes and gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, and Vanity Fair, and doing her best to normalize morbid obesity.

Then along came the GLP-1 agonists, a class of drugs that turned weight loss on its head and showed body positivity for the rationalization that it was. GLP stands for glucagon-like peptide (a peptide is a protein molecule). Glucagon is a hormone the regulates appetite, digestion, and blood sugar. These include such drugs as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rebelsus, Mounjaro, Zepbound, Trulicity, and several others. They were originally formulated to treat type II diabetes but were found to be very effective in helping people lose weight, especially those who have been unsuccessful by other means.

Overnight, weight loss became not only possible but almost assured with a simple weekly shot (some now come in pill form) that would reduce one’s appetite, and the pounds came off almost effortlessly. Their use has grown exponentially. Ozempic sales, for example, surged from $400 million in 2018 to over $26 billion in 2023! One in eight adults in the U.S. are now taking them or have in the past.

The list of celebrities that have used, or are using, GLP-1 agonists is long and getting longer. Oprah Winfrey, whose struggles with her weight have been public fodder for decades, announced in 2025 that she had lost 40-50 lbs on a GLP-1 drug. When she stopped it, however, she promptly regained 20 lbs and now expects to stay on the medication indefinitely. Tennis icon Serena Williams, who has access to elite dieticians and trainers was stuck at her post-pregnancy weight until she lost 31 lbs on Zepbound. Actress Rebel Wilson lost 77 lbs on GLP-1’s. Whoopi Goldbert dropped more than 100 lbs. Ditto actress Kathy Bates, and even former-U.S. resident Rosie O’Donnell lost 25 lbs. Men have found success also, including Charles Barkley, Jim Gaffigan, and Elon Musk.

If being overweight or fat is so great, why the rush to embrace the latest magic bullet? Could it be that reality is asserting itself and the incontestable medical harms and other downsides of being fat are finally overriding wishful thinking and fat-centric identity politics?

It is not all positive however. Few things in medicine are. I have written on the downside of GLP-1 agonist drugs here and risks have been reported here. There are possible side effects to contend with, nausea and diarrhea among them, and the loss of lean body mass is a concern, but what happens when you stop taking them? In many cases, the weight comes back. To avoid this, along with the drug there must be lifestyle changes including changing one’s diet and engaging in regular exercise, especially muscle-preserving resistance or weight exercises. Gee, where have we heard this before?

Please do not take this essay to suggest that I believe everyone should be thin or even at some perfect weight for height according to a chart. The human body is infinitely variable and I believe it is possible to be healthy and fit over a wide range. I believe, however, that most everyone knows intuitively when they have crossed a line to an unhealthy body habitus, whether they admit it or not. Neither do I believe anyone should be shamed for being fat. We all live in glass houses and have our own weaknesses and areas of denial.

And what about Lizzo and her body positivity message? In 2025, she reported that she had lost 60 lbs. She admitted having tried several GLP-1 drugs but claimed that she did not stay on these and attributed her weight loss to a consistent program of calorie reduction, a high protein diet, and exercise, i.e. the old-fashioned way. Lizzo, you go girl! (It would be nice if you admitted you were wrong and encouraged young girls to get healthy rather than celebrate their obesity)

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

