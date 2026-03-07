Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Gamble's avatar
Sharon Gamble
1d

Excellent article!! My granddaughter did one of these and when she quit she became heavier than before she started. It’s a great money-maker scheme for big Pharma who couldn’t care less about us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture