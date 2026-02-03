{Warden Norton discovers Andy Dufresne has disappeared (1:08 in the clip)]

As a Christian, I accept the existence of a creator God who is outside time and space. There is more to it than that, of course. My atheist readers may, of course, dismiss me immediately, but I hope they will read on. As a corolIary, I also accept that there is a non-physical universe populated by beings who have no material presence. As an educated, rational person who embraces science, I am skeptical of much that is claimed in the name of religion. I also know that there is much in life that we accept but cannot investigate through the use of our senses or scientific tools. We accept certain physical laws but have no clue how those laws came to be. We know there is something we call gravity but do not understand it and can only describe it by its effects on matter and by using mathematical formulas. Come to think of it (what is thinking, really?), what about mathematics? Is 2 + 2 = 4 a construct of our mind or something real? Why is it always the same in every culture and time? I could go on with questions regarding consciousness, emotions, language, and countless more topics not explainable by our senses.

Given all of the above, I also have to except the reality of miracles- inexplicable events in which God seems to step in and suspend accepted physical laws, e.g. turning water into wine, walking on water, raising the dead. Miracles were attributed to Jesus Christ in the Bible, but also to a number of other Biblical figures as well. Some people discount these as being explainable by natural means, e.g. the “dead” person wasn’t actually dead, but unconscious or in a coma.

Miracles possess several features. They are not capricious but always serve a purpose. An apocryphal story of Jesus as a boy making real birds out of mud and releasing them was kept out of the Bible for this reason. With rare exceptions “It’s a miracle!” implies something positive to be celebrated. They are uncommon. If God intervened every time something bad was about to happen to anyone, there would be chaos and no free will. Miracles don’t only happen to deserving people. Lastly, you cannot count on them.

In my opinion, to be regarded as a miracle several conditions must be met:

1. All other explanations must be ruled out.

2. The likelihood of their occurrence due to random effects of physical laws on material objects must be mathematically zero.

3. It must be objectively measurable, recordable, and/or observable by others.

Medicine seems to draw more than its share of miracles. Miracle “cures” abound in which healing is attributed to supernatural causes rather than mundane pharmacology or surgery.

The late William Nolan, MD, author of the best seller, The Making of a Surgeon, was in large part my inspiration for pursuing a career as a surgeon. Nolan was interested in medical miracles and wrote the book, Healing: A Doctor in Search of a Miracle (1974). He traveled the USA and the world searching for bonafide medical miracles. He attended a healing service by Katherine Kuhlman and followed up the persons who claimed to be healed. He found none that could be verified. He observed “psychic” surgery in the Philippines, in which itinerant practitioners would appear to reach into peoples’ bodies and pull out tumors. This practice was also to be found in my mother’s homeland of Brazil. The trick was to palm a piece of chicken fat and “pull it out” of the patient.

As a resident in general surgery I remember a patient who had prostate cancer, but refused conventional treatment because it might make him impotent. His hitting on the nurses became so intolerable that they approached him as a group and promised to make his life miserable if he pinched or groped even one more. He heard about the psychic surgeons in the Philippines and traveled there. When he returned, he came to the hospital for a checkup. When I examined him, his cancerous prostate was still there and hard as a rock. When I told him this he shrugged and said, “I thought so.” When I asked him what the tumor looked like, he said, “It looked like chicken fat.”

Do I believe medical miracles occur? Yes. As I said, I have to believe in the possibility. Despite this, I have never personally observed a supposed medical miracle which could not be explained some other way. I have seen spontaneous remission of widespread cancer, which occurs with surprising frequency, but I can still ascribe this to the workings of our poorly understood immune system rather than divine intervention. I have seen many more people who died of their cancer despite all the prayer, fasting, and medical/surgical interventions.

One can make an argument that all the universe and our place in it is a miracle. Life itself can be said to be a miracle, if by this we mean it was created by God, however you perceive Him**.

I am happy to express gratitude to God for healing, whatever form it takes and by what agency. I pray for healing for those suffering from an illness, cancer, or trauma. I just know that I cannot count on this. God is not an ATM machine for miracles.

I do not judge or begrudge anyone who chooses to attribute any healing to God’s direct intervention. Who knows? They may be right.

One final comment to my atheist readers who have read this far. I find it fascinating that atheists can accept the material universe as a self-created, self-existent, eternal entity and yet cannot do this for God. The current state of our knowledge accepts that the universe had a beginning in an instant of time variously called “The Big Bang” or the singularity, yet atheists give no thought to what came before that. To think that something can from nothing when the totality of our lived experience assures us this cannot happen requires more faith than I have.

For further reading, I recommend, Miracles, by C. S. Lewis.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

**For readers who accuse me of being sexist in referring to God as Him, I only do this because it is the convention. I believe God is as much outside sex as He is outside space and time.

