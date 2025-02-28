President Trump recently held a working conference on February 22 at the White House for the nation’s governors. Search as I might, I cannot find a roster or even number of attendees other than it included both Republican and Democratic governors. One who was clearly there and whose presence overshadowed all other attendees was Maine Governor Janet Mills.

Unless you have been cloistered or totally offline for the past week you already know of the verbal sparring that took place between Trump and Mills. Their clash actually began earlier because of Mills stance in opposing Trump’s executive order banning trans-women athletes, i.e. biological men, from competing against biological women. Regardless of where you stand on this issue, the ill-tempered exchange raised several interesting points.

Mills clearly believes that her state laws trump federal rules (pun intended). On this she falls on the wrong side of history and ignores multiple examples where such a claim nearly destroyed our republic, including a little thing called the Civil War. It is indisputable that Trump is the duly elected President of the United States and as such his executive orders have the force of law, especially when they seek to uphold constitutionally guaranteed rights. Of course, if this goes to court, attorneys will find ways to pick apart the language of Title IX, which was clearly intended to protect women’s sports and even the playing field when it came to federal funding of women’s sports. The cost of litigation will of course be substantial, and we taxpayers will bear those costs.

Perhaps more to the point is the fact that Mills stance is highly unpopular and trans-men competing against biological women is opposed by a bipartisan majority of 80% of US citizens. Few issues are so one-sided as this. She is pushing an agenda that few support and, if she persists, will subject her state to ruinous litigation and potential loss of federal funding. Trump’s prediction that she may be limited to this term is not a big leap. She might even face a recall, if things get really bad.

Finally, if she pushes this unpopular and politically toxic agenda, she will come up against the NCAA, which has already ruled that biological males cannot compete in women’s sports, so Maine’s college sports events and their results will not be sanctioned nor will any records be considered legitimate. Many states may refuse to send teams to Maine to compete or invite Maine’s trans-women athletes to compete in their states. Many women athletes will likely look elsewhere for their college athletic pursuits.

This is a lose/lose situation for Mills and her constituents, the people who voted her into office, but I don’t think she really cares. Her willingness to engage Trump in this fashion came across as more performative than substantive. I expect that when she has more time to reflect, and receives some badly needed legal advice, she will quickly cave. Whether she does or presses forward with her threatened litigation, I agree with Trump that this will be an easy one for him.

The real losers have been forgotten in all of this, just as they have in the entire discussion of trans-women competing in women’s sports: the young, women- real, biological women, who have sacrificed and trained, some of them for most of their lives, in order to compete on a level playing field with other women and been denied that opportunity when a physically advantaged male with delusions of being a woman steps in to compete against them. Lia Thomas is the poster child for this injustice. These young women are the real losers and Mills, I assume herself a biological woman, seems to have no regard for them. Her supposed compassion for trans-athletes is performative political posturing pandering to trans activists, and shameful.

In closing, I have to add that it is interesting that this situation pertains almost exclusively to trans-women competing against biological women. You don’t see trans-men, i.e. biological women, clamoring to compete in men’s sports against biological males.

I would love to take full credit for the above insights but I have to give full attribution to the inestimable Victor Davis Hanson, whose scholarly insights and profound knowledge of history have been invaluable.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine

