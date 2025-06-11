When did medicine lose its way? This is a complex question and not subject to simple answers.

Was it when organized medicine began to focus on curing diseases and forgot prevention was equally important? Was it when Medicare went into effect and paid doctors munificently in a fee-for-service model? Was it when corporate takeover of medicine turned doctors into employees with little to no ownership of their patients and practices? Was it when politics and ideology infiltrated even our most esteemed medical institutions? I would say it was all of the above and more. Medicine has become big business and trillions of dollars are at stake.

For me, medicine truly went off the rails when the American College of Surgeons adopted antiracism and all its trappings as a value of the College in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Suddenly, the ACS, a venerated professional organization representing surgeons and the practice of surgery, declared itself irredeemably and structurally racist, as well as its member surgeons. Even the practice of surgery was called discriminatory and outcomes for non-whites were worse than for whites because of this. My objections to this mischaracterization of the profession I dedicated my life to led me to object vociferously and persistently and got me banned for life from any engagement within the ACS.

I learned of Do No Harm and its mission to restore excellence and Hippocratic traditions to medicine around the same time as my ban went into effect in early 2022, shortly after its launch. After exhausting all avenues to obtain due process from the ACS leadership, I joined Do No Harm. They provided invaluable support and were instrumental in getting my first published opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. More articles and opinion pieces followed. I continued to involve myself in the mission of Do No Harm and became a Senior Fellow. I was honored this year to be the first member-elected Director on the Board of Directors of Do No Harm.

Why should physicians join Do No Harm? You should join if you care about our profession and the relentless assaults on excellence as the primary focus of all physicians. This has been sacrificed to the cause of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), an illiberal leftist ideology what raises group identity above all else, including merit and excellence. In a vocation such as medicine, this is simply unacceptable.

Why should the members of the general public join Do No Harm? The answer is simple: all of us are or will some day become patients. We want high quality, accessible medical care that is evidence-informed and doctors to be selected and trained based on their hard work, proven competence, and commitment to excellence, not on immutable characteristics such as race, ethnicity, or gender. The concept of racial concordance- that patients receive the best care from doctors of their own identity group is an odious and demonstrably false concept that has no place in medicine. And Do No Harm is fighting this for all it is worth.

For physicians and the public, if you believe in the existence of two sexes and disapprove of life-altering medical and surgical experimentation on minors in so-called gender-affirming care, you need to support the work of Do No Harm in pushing back, hard, against this barbaric practice, which has been discredited here, here, and here.

In its short existence, Do No Harm has become a force to be reckoned with and has out-size influence nationally. Do No Harm has scored numerous legislative and legal victories. It has provided extensive resources for physicians and the public.

We owe it to ourselves and to the younger generations that follow us to support organizations such as Do No Harm. I urge you to visit the website and spend a few minutes on it. I have no doubt you will come away impressed and will wish to join us in this fight to restore a commitment to excellence and Hippocratic principles to medicine.

In three short years, membership in Do No Harm has grown to over 15,000. Half are physicians or other medical practitioners and half are concerned citizens. Do No Harm has set the audacious goal of growing to over 50,000 by the end of 2025. You can help us achieve that, which will further expand our influence and ability to achieve our goal of restoring medical excellence to a top priority.

Membership costs nothing although I recommend supporting Do No Harm with whatever donation you feel you can afford. This allows us to pursue an ambitious legislative and educational agenda. The future of high quality medical care in the US depends on the success of organizations like Do No Harm.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow and member of the Board of Directors at Do No Harm.

Leave a comment

Share

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is a memoir of a watershed period in my professional life, a unique glimpse into a fascinating specialty, and a tribute to traditional, Hippocratic medicine. It is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback.

Order a copy